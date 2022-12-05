Second person dies following Sunday crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The second person in an automobile crash on Sunday has died.
According to the Topeka Police Department, the individual who was taken to the hospital as a result of their injuries has died.
Police have not identified the victims.
Early Monday morning The Topeka Police Department reopened all access to roads near I-70 and 6th Street following a deadly car crash, according to authorities.
It was announced at 4:45 a.m. Monday all roads were open.
One person died and another person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday afternoon, Dec. 5.
One person died and another person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday afternoon, Dec. 5.

Topeka police responded to a crash in the area at 2:29 p.m. Sunday, and are asking citizens to avoid the area of S.E. 6th and Madison Streets as well as westbound I-70 at 10th while police conduct an investigation.
