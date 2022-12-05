Read full article on original website
NDSU students design STEM games for kids
Groups of NDSU mechanical engineering students designed toys and games to get young children excited about science, technology, engineering and math as part of the final project for their Introduction to Mechanical Engineering course. Jessica Vold, assistant professor of mechanical engineering, got the idea for this hands-on learning opportunity from...
ND University System, NDSU and UND partnering in regional technology and innovation alliance
The North Dakota University System, NDSU, and UND are partnering with the Montana University System and 11 colleges and universities from a five-state region to create a regional technology and innovation alliance. The Mountains and Plains University Innovation Alliance will leverage existing research, education, and training programs to boost the collective ability to attract and support the expansion of high-tech innovation and industry in the region. Participating institutions represent the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho.
NDSU completes study on agriculture’s economic contributions
NDSU researchers Dean Bangsrud and Nancy Hodur, Gov. Doug Burgum and Greg Lardy, vice president for Agricultural Affairs (left to right) during the study's release to media at the state capitol. NDSU researchers recently completed an inaugural study on the economic contributions of agriculture to the state of North Dakota....
NDSU Bison Strides to host open house
NDSU’s Bison Strides is set to host an open house on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the NDSU Equine Center, 5140 19th Ave N. in Fargo. The public is welcome to attend and learn more about the equine-assisted services program offered through the NDSU Department of Animal Sciences.
Bison student-athletes named to MVFC Scholar-Athlete Team
NDSU had six student-athletes named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference Scholar-Athlete Team on Tuesday, Dec. 6, as selected by the league's sports information directors. NDSU linebacker James Kaczor was selected to the first team and defensive tackle Will Mostaert and linebacker Luke Weerts were named second team. Safety Sam...
