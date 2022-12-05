Read full article on original website
Your Town: Wausau’s Oldest Bar
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau, like a lot of places in Wisconsin, has a rich history of bars. According to the Marathon County Historical Society, there are three major factors that grew and nurtured Wausau’s successful drinking culture; the railroad, lumberjacks, and Germans who immigrated here. “The lumberjacks would...
Marshfield Boys Take Title at Chippewa Falls Cardinal Invite
The Marshfield Tiger boys took the title at the Cardinal Invite, earning 431 points. 200 freestyle relay (Dagit, Klumb, Hilbelink, Berres. 8X50 freestyle relay (Koehn, Dick, Hayden, Edmunson) Men – Team Rankings – Through Event 11. 1. Marshfield High School 431. 2. River Falls High School 398. 3....
Marshfield announces Chuck Nelson as Chief Business and Strategy Officer
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday Marshfield Clinic Health System announced Chuck Nelson as chief business and strategy officer for Marshfield Clinic Health System. Nelson previously served as president of Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson and chief operating officer of Michigan. He will lead efforts to advance the Health System’s strategic growth within and beyond its service area. The role will also align the Health System’s Marketing and Business Development departments with the organization’s System-level strategic priorities.
Man of Honor Society readies for ham giveaway
WAUSAU – The Man of Honor Society will hold its 14th annual Ham Giveaway Dec. 10 at Marathon Park in Wausau. Guidelines will replicate 2021. The Man of Honor Society’s mission is to give back to veterans and active military in Marathon County. The giveaway, which begins at 9 a.m. is typically finished within 45 minutes or fewer. In 2021, more than 600 hams were distributed.
Portage County Adult Day Center future is at risk
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - After 40 years, the fate of the Adult Day Center program in Portage County is in limbo. However, thanks to a new resolution passed by the Aging and Disability Resource Center’s Board, the program is holding onto hope. The organization’s board will ask for...
Obituary for Frederick Heier
Frederick C. Heier, 83, Marshfield, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church in Marshfield. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 am until service time. Rev. Andrew Belt will officiate.
Pet of the Week: Dakota
My name is Dakota and I’m a whole lot of dog. Are there any Saint Bernard lovers out there?. I’m a gentle giant who is looking for a home with an experienced owner. There’s not a lot known about my original home but I came to the shelter after not getting along with the dog in the last home. I love to lean in for lots of attention, play in the pool and I’m sure I’ll be crazy about you. I will need to be the only dog in your life, but trust me, I’ll make it all worthwhile. Call my staff for more details!
Marshfield Water Park “Vandehey Waters” 2023 Season Passes Now on Sale
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Season passes are now on sale for Vandehey Waters 2023 season. If you have retained your cards a 10% discount will be applied. If purchasing or renewing season passes as a gift for another family you will need to stop in the Parks & Recreation Office to complete the purchase or you can go online, here to purchase.
Wood County Sheriff’s Department Welcomes New K9 “Bingo”
WOOD COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – Wood CountySheriff’s Department recently welcomed new K9 “Bingo,” a four-year old German Shepherd mix. He is trained in explosive detection, tracking for people, and patrol apprehension. Bingo began his career in the United States Military, and had an early retirement in...
3 vehicle head-on collision on Wis 107 at Highland Drive just north of Marathon City
MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A three-vehicle, head-on collision occurred on Wisconsin Highway 107 at Highland Drive around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Multiple individuals were transported by Wausau Medical and SAFER to a nearby hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. All north and southbound lanes were blocked for nearly three...
Wausau area obituaries December 5, 2022
Herbert G. Ableman, 85, Weston, WI, died December 1, 2022, at Primrose Memory Care, Weston, with his daughters by his side. Herb was born on March 23, 1937, in Monroe, WI, to Ted and Ruth (Johnson) Ableman. He grew up in Monroe, playing basketball and graduating from Monroe High School and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he earned a degree in Business Administration. On June 24, 1961, he married Barbara Phelps, and employment with Wausau Insurance Company as a Certified Public Accountant brought the couple to the Wausau area where they raised their family. Herb was involved with many local organizations where he often volunteered as treasurer and was also an active member of First Presbyterian Church. He was known both for his sense of humor and acts of service to those he loved.
Citing default and delay, Wausau committee recommends terminating Riverlife Condos project
Citing frequent agreement changes and delays, Wausau’s Economic Development Committee on Tuesday voted to terminate a proposed $5 million condominium development project for the city’s east riverfront. The five-member committee’s decision was unanimous, made during a closed session and announced after the group reconvened. The matter now goes...
Appleton North Edges Stevens Point Girls
SPASH vs Appleton North at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. SPASH is 3-3 on the season and is 0-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about...
Obituary for Duane Warren
Duane J. Warren, 66, Marshfield, passed away with family by his side on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at House of the Dove in Marshfield. A celebration of life will be held from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Rembs Funeral Home in Marshfield. Duane...
Three Marshfield Aldermen Not Seeking Re-Election
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – An election for Alderpersons for the City of Marshfield will be held on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, unless a Spring Primary is need, which will be held Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – The election will be for each aldermanic seat in the even-numbered districts (Districts 2, 4, 6, 8, and 10). There are 10 aldermanic districts in the city of Marshfield. Aldermanic seats in the odd-number districts will be elected in the spring of 2024.
Weiler Convenience Stores Selling Custom Shirts to Support Local Animal Shelters
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Weiler Convenience Stores in Marshfield are selling specially designed t-shirts to raise funds for local animal welfare organizations Marshfield Area Pet Shelter (MAPS) and the Midwest Horse Welfare Foundation. “Our local shelters do so much and are always in need of donations,” said Kelly Weiler,...
Road project draws large crowd to public meeting
PITTSVILLE — The future of a busy Wood County intersection drew dozens of people to a public hearing and open house in Pittsville last month. About a hundred concerned citizens and business owners went to the Pittsville Community Center Nov. 30, to hear the latest proposals from DOT officials, and voice their opinions, regarding the future alignment of the intersection of WIS 73/80 and Wood County A on Pittsville’s north end. The work is part of a larger project – the resurfacing of Hwy. 80 from the intersection to Poplar Street near Hay Creek Pallet.
Jossie and Strasman Combine for 42 as Stevens Point Dunks Wausau East
SPASH 3 pointers- Nest 1, Beadles 1, Ryan 2, Jossie 3. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week...
Project Christmas week begins in Jackson County
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Jackson County volunteers are spending this week wrapping presents for others through Project Christmas of Jackson County, Inc. Project Christmas of Jackson County, Inc. is a nonprofit providing food vouchers and gifts to families in Jackson County this holiday season. The organization is supporting 380 families this year.
Four area teams pick up wins in Dec. 6 prep highlights
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH boys basketball picked up a win, while Wausau West and Wisconsin Rapids girls basketball picked up wins on the court in Dec. 6 prep highlights. The Central Wisconsin Storm took down Medford, 5-0. SPASH got off to a quick start against Chippewa Falls, jumping out to a 17-5 lead in the first half. They finished a tight victory, 60-59.
