The Fall of the House of Usher Creator Hypes Final Netflix Series as "Grand Curtain Call"
Filmmaker Mike Flanagan has been delivering Netflix subscribers compelling stories for years, and while the recent announcement that he had struck a new partnership with Amazon Studios did cause some excitement, it also means that his time with Netflix is coming to an end. His final project at the streamer will be the upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher, an adaptation of the works of Edgar Allan Poe, with the filmmaker recently recalling how, even if it's his final project with Netflix, it looks to be a fitting sendoff to the partnership. The Fall of the House of Usher series doesn't yet have a release date on Netflix.
Netflix Allowing More Users to Join "Secret Club" to Screen Movies and Shows Before They Premiere
Netflix is letting more people get the chance to view upcoming shows and movies early. In a new report from Gizmodo, it seems that some users are reporting the red brand opening up its doors to the "Secret Preview Club." Earlier this year, it was discovered that Netflix had a system for certain users to preview upcoming titles and give feedback after watching them. Understandably, the rush to try and get into the program was absolutely wild. But, not everyone got their golden ticket to seeing stuff a bit early. That's set to change with some of these emails getting out on social media and other sites. It seems like the streamer is trying to refine strategy as it has faced a bit of upheaval in the last few years. (The CEO is now claiming that all of their problems are down to password sharing, which the user base is collectively rolling their eyes at.) Check out what the original "Secret Preview Club" emails had to say down below.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Poses With Jolyne
The Stone Ocean released its final batch of episodes earlier this month, with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure bringing Jolyne's battle against Pucci ending in a way that threw many anime fans for a loop. While Joestar fans have waited to hear if the anime adaptation will be diving into the next part of the series, Steel Ball Run, cosplayers are continuing to honor the life of Jotaro Kujo's daughter following the dramatic events of the latest season from David Production.
Pokemon Journeys Features Ash's World Championship Homecoming
Pokemon Journeys has done what many considered impossible in finally having Ash Ketchum achieve his dream of becoming the Pokemon World Champion, following over two decades of adventures as the anime adaptation's protagonist. With Ash slated to remain a part of the television series moving forward, the television series has taken the opportunity to bring him back to his hometown and interact with his loved ones who have helped him along the way. While Ash's return might have fans rejoicing, his future with Goh is still anyone's guess.
Nier: Automata Anime Releases A2 Trailer, Poster
As the new year comes closer, all eyes are on Nier: Automata and its big anime debut. After winning over gamers, the franchise is ready to tackle the small screen with help from A-1 Pictures. So if you need another look at Nier: Automata Ver1.1a, you can check out its latest poster-trailer combo right now!
Adult Swim Teases Stacked 2023 Schedule
When it comes to animated television, few networks can compete with Cartoon Network. The brand first came into existence to give audiences a place where animation reigned supreme. Between its prime-time series and its late-night comedies, there is plenty on the channel to love. And now, a new article has gone live hyping the additions gunning for Adult Swim.
Guillermo del Toro Says If Cabinet of Curiosities Gets Second Season There Will Be a Stop-Motion Horror Episode (Exclusive)
Debuting earlier this year, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities brought together some of the most compelling filmmakers in the world of genre storytelling for eight thrilling stories, and while the filmmaker doesn't yet know if the series will get a follow-up season, he already knows he will deliver an episode utilizing stop-motion animation. The filmmaker also expressed that, he'll be excited regardless of Netflix's decision to renew the series or not, as it was a rewarding experience though it was also an exhausting one. Del Toro's latest film, Pinocchio, is currently streaming on Netflix.
Xbox Event Lets Fans Play 23 New Games for Free
Xbox is once again giving fans a chance to check out a bunch of unreleased games through the ID@Xbox Winter Game Demo Event. The event is live now and is set to run through December 12th. In total, the event will feature demos for 23 games, all of which will be available to play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The demos include several previously announced games, as well as some that are being revealed for the very first time. The list of games includes:
Naruto Unravels New Info About Sakura's Studies With Tsunade
A major core tenet of Naruto as a Shonen franchise is the idea that history repeats itself, with Naruto and the original Team 7 holding quite a similar structure as trios of teams that came before them in the ranks of the Hidden Leaf Village. In the new spin-off manga, Naruto: Sasuke's Story – The Uchiha And The Heavenly Stardust, not only are we given the opportunity to see Sasuke and Sakura's relationship continue to bloom in the time period between Shippuden and Boruto, but we learn more about the healing ninja of Konoha.
HBO's The White Lotus Breaks Another Viewership Record
HBO's latest series is breaking records once again. According to new metrics released by the premium cable network (via The Wrap), Episode 6 of The White Lotus was watched by 2.8 million viewers across linear telecasts, as well as on the HBO Max streaming service. This is easily the best-performing episode of the series' run thus far, which initially debuted to 1.5 million viewers in its Season 2 premiere, and has only been growing in numbers ever since.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Set Photos Reveal First Look at New Disney+ Series
There's a lot to look forward to from Lucasfilm in the new year, including the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian and the fifth Indiana Jones film. There are also some exciting new Star Wars shows that are currently in production, including Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte. The Acolyte began production in the UK in October and Russian Doll's Leslye Headland is serving as the showrunner. The new Star Wars series is set to star Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and feature Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dafne Keen (Logan), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), and Margarita Levieva (Revenge). Today, the DailyMail released some set photos from The Acolyte, which are being shared by various Star Wars fan accounts.
‘Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ Canceled At Netflix After 1 Season
It is one and done for Netflix’s Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself. The streamer has canceled the British fantasy drama series after one season, Deadline has confirmed The news comes just over a month after its release. “Sadly, yes, Netflix [has] cancelled [the show],” series creator Joe Barton wrote on Twitter. “Very proud of it and really liked the people I got to make it with. Sorry not to be able to finish the story.” Half Bad‘s UK producer Imaginarium first revealed the news on Twitter. “Half Bad is a show we are incredibly proud of, which gained stellar...
Avatar 4 Is So "Nuts" It Made Studio Execs Give James Cameron the Note "Holy F-ck"
Filmmaker James Cameron has a proven track record of delivering highly ambitious narratives that also go on to be major financial successes, with his ambitions continuing to surprise fans so much so that when he sent his script for Avatar 4 to executives at 20th Century Studios, the response he got was, "Holy f-ck." With how ambitious the original Avatar was and with reports about Avatar: The Way of Water being that he continues to take his storytelling and technical craft to new heights, this will surely spark excitement among fans about how he will manage to continue to push the cinematic artform to new heights. Avatar: The Way of Water lands in theaters on December 16th.
Netflix's Troll Sets Major Record for Streamer
Netflix's recent original movie Troll proved to be a big hit over the weekend as the Norwegian kaiju movie quickly jumped up to become the #1 film in the US for much of the past week. Now we know just how big of a hit the series actually is though with Netflix's latest viewership numbers confirming that Roar Uthaug's has set a major record for the streamer. According to the weekly Top 10, Netflix revealed that Troll was watched over 75.86 million hours in its first week, giving it the biggest premiere week ever for a non-English language feature film on the platform...ever.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Reveals New Cast
Prime Video has announced eight new recurring cast members joining the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is filming now in the United Kingdom. Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, Selina Lo, and Calam Lynch will become characters in the second age of Middle-earth. This news follows a previous casting announcement for the second season of the epic fantasy series, which revealed one major character has been recast. Prime Video did not reveal which characters these new cast members will play. Cast bios provided by Prime Video follow.
Junji Ito's Maniac Unveils New Creepy Poster
Horror in anime hasn't had a heavy hand in the industry over the course of the medium's history, though there has been one name that has stood above many others when it comes to sending shivers down the spines of manga readers. Junji Ito is widely regarded as a master of horror, creating some of the most chilling stories over his long career. With a new anime adaptation set to bring around twenty of his stories to the small screen, a new poster has landed for Junji Ito's Maniac: Japanese Tales of The Macabre.
HBO Max Reality Favorite Not Returning For Season 3
One of Issa Rae's HBO Max shows will not be returning for Season 3. In an exclusive report from The Jasmine Brand, Sweet Life: Los Angeles was confirmed to not be returning. With Season 3 premiering just this August, a lot of viewers were wondering why the show wouldn't be continuing on Max. Well, some of the series stars have hinted that the Discover and HBO merger has a lot to do with it. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has been reportedly targeting a lot of programs with budgets he feels are out of line with internal expectations. (In this case that Discovery-style reality show programs have preferable budgets to some of Max's offerings.) That comes as little comfort to fans expecting more. But, there is a silver lining as the team behind Sweet Life is looking for another home for the show. Hope springs eternal in the streaming landscape and hopefully this isn't the end.
Universal Studios Orlando Theme Park Announces New Minions Land Section and Attractions
Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida will be opening a whole new Minions-themed section of its park. It has been announced that Universal Studios will be adding a "first-of-its-kinds attraction" called Villain-Con Minion Blast to replace the old Shrek 4-D attraction; however, Villain-Con Minion Blast is just one attraction in what will be an entire "Minion Land" section of Universal Studios Orlando, with a new Minions Café also being announced for the area.
Judas Report Reveals Brand New Details on Game From BioShock Creator
Last night at The Game Awards, Ken Levine and his studio Ghost Story Games revealed Judas, Levine's first game since he left 2K and the BioShock series -- which he created -- behind. It will be his first game since 2013, so suffice to say there's a ton of anticipation surrounding it, but right now not a lot of details. Fast-forward a day, and a few more details have surfaced courtesy of a well-known leaker that goes by the name Oops Leaks on Twitter. According to the leaker, the game was once in development under the name of Replay, primarily because it has a "huge focus on replayability." And as you would expect from the game's name, it has "biblical motifs.
PS4 Discounts One of the Best Games of All-Time to Only $3.99
One of the best games of all-time has received a drastic discount for the better part of the next month on PlayStation 4. Around this time every year, Sony's PlayStation Store rolls out a number of incredible deals for various titles that are playable across PS4 and PS5. And while many PlayStation fans are likely looking to get discounted versions of recent releases, some of the best sales often happen to be associated with titles from yesteryear. Once again, this has proven to be true with a new markdown on one of the most beloved duologies ever.
