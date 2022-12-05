ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

DOJ's Concerns Over Marijuana Banking Act Complicating Law Enforcement Operations Seem Resolved

By Nina Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BKiZS_0jXy23nA00

The Department of Justice issued a memo to congressional leaders regarding the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act of 2021 (SAFE Banking Act) indicating its concerns about the bill. According to the department, the language in the initial House bill “could significantly complicate law enforcement investigations and prosecutions,” as first reported Punchbowl News.

The outlet also noted that the memo was actually requested by Senate Republicans.

Marijuana banking legislation aims to permit regulated financial institutions to safely work with marijuana companies with legal cannabis programs. For Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, this cannabis banking reform remains among the highest priorities in the administration's lame-duck session. Many industry experts and analysts believe the bill has a chance at this point.

DOJ’s Concerns

Among the biggest concerns highlighted in the DOJ’s memo include the following:

  • The lack of precise language when describing “legitimate” cannabis companies, which “could create an immunity shield around activities of cannabis businesses that involve other illicit drugs or activities.” Adding that “the bill could therefore be read to immunize a state-legal marijuana business that is also engaged in fraud, for example, or one whose marijuana business includes both state-legal and state-prohibited conduct.”
  • The proposal does not address some important questions about the implications of anti-money laundering laws.
  • The DOJ also noted that the SAFE Banking Act doesn’t highlight financial institutions’ responsibilities to confirm a marijuana company’s compliance with state laws under common anti-money laundering statutes. The bill says “nothing about how states will determine compliance with state law or what happens when state laws conflict,” especially around marijuana transport.

Optimism Present

According to the email obtained by Punchbowl News, a DOJ official said that with some minimal changes, the agency “believes it can effectively implement the legislation.”

In the meantime, Axios reported that a group of bipartisan senators is planning to attach the SAFE Banking Act to a “must-pass” year-end bill, like National Defense Authorization Act.

The outlet also received an email confirmation from the DOJ that it would be able to implement the revised legislation, the one that is the result of the pairing of two bills – SAFE and the Harnessing Opportunities by Pursuing Expungement (HOPE) Act, a bipartisan bill introduced by Reps. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) last December would set up a “State Expungement Opportunity Grant Program” through the U.S. Department of Justice to reduce states’ costs for processing expungements.

The idea is that the legislation will garner support from both conservative and progressive Congress members.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Schumer met with Senate Banking Chairman Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Sens. Steve Daines (R-Montana) and Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon), among other legislators, to talk about the SAFE Banking Act.

Lawmakers said they were making an effort to find common ground between Republicans and Democrats.

“We’re serious. We want to do this,” Sen. Brown said. “I’m actually fairly optimistic and hopeful that we will come to an agreement.”

Photo: Benzinga Edit; Sources: 5 second Studio and Eight Photo by Shutterstock

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Health Care At Stake: Senate Committee Prompts Louisiana Medical Board To Widen Patient Access

The Senate Health and Welfare Committee of Louisiana is accusing the state medical board of obstructing patient access to medical marijuana. “The panel called on the attorney for the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners (LSBME) to testify at a State Capitol meeting due to the board’s refusal to allow physicians to recommend medical marijuana via telemedicine without in-person visits," according to local media reports.
LOUISIANA STATE
Benzinga

Cannabis Sales Update: October Was Weak Overall, But Not In Florida

Cannabis sales decreased by 0.5% in October compared to September while, "at a per-day basis, sales decreased 3.7% month-over-month," according to New Cannabis Venture's Alan Brochstein, citing BDSA data. “In total, sales across the 11 markets totaled $1.64 billion during the month,” Brochstein wrote. Read on for a look...
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Westrock Coffee's High Growth Profile Warrants Premium Valuation: Analyst

Benchmark analyst Todd M. Brooks reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Westrock Coffee Co WEST with a $15.00 price target. In the Q3 release, the analyst highlighted two strategic actions that the company is undertaking to further accelerate the company’s growth profile, including the decision to accelerate the provisioning of Phase 2 of the new Conway FE&I facility and the acquisition of Kohana Coffee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Ukraine Slams India For Buying Oil From Putin: 'If You Benefit From Our Suffering...'

Ukraine‘s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba slammed India for buying cheap oil from Russia amid Western sanctions over Vladimir Putin's war in Kyiv. What Happened: Kuleba, in an interview with NDTV, called it "morally inappropriate" for India to buy Russian oil when the other Ukrainian allies, including the U.S. and Europe, have imposed sanctions on it.
Benzinga

Lowe's Affirms FY22 Outlook; Adds $15B To Stock Buyback Plan

Lowe’s Companies Inc LOW plans to provide an update on its key growth initiatives and long-term financial targets at its 2022 Analyst and Investor Conference today in New York City. The company affirmed its FY22 outlook for sales of $97 billion - $98 billion (consensus $97.41 billion) and adjusted...
Benzinga

Mid-America Apartment Communities Vs. Avalon Bay - Which Apartment REIT Is The Better Buy?

Just when the 2022 inflation scare was starting to ebb, Mr. Market is now fretting about a bad recession for 2023. Despite that, many REITs that struggled in 2022 are showing overall strength and have shown improved Q3 operating results. But with so many real estate investment trusts (REITs) to choose from, how do investors know which REITs are the best buys?
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Trulieve Launches Khalifa Kush Cannabis In Maryland Through Exclusive Partnership With Wiz Khalifa

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TCNNF TRUL is launching Khalifa Kush medical marijuana products statewide in all Trulieve branded Maryland retail locations. This statewide exclusive partnership with multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY and Golden Globe award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa begins on December 10. Trulieve will be hosting pop-up events on December 10 from...
MARYLAND STATE
Benzinga

Irwin Naturals Completes The Acquisition Of Three Mental Health Clinics

Irwin Naturals Inc. IWINF IWIN (FRA: 97X) completed the acquisition of the assets of Clare Clinic, Inc., d/b/a Florida Mind Health Center. The company entered into an acquisition agreement dated October 30, 2022 with Clare Clinic, Inc., d/b/a Florida Mind Health Center, which serves clients out of three healthcare clinics in located in Gainesville, Tallahassee and Panama City, Florida.
PANAMA CITY, FL
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
108K+
Followers
188K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy