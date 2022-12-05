Read full article on original website
The pandemic put Connecticut students behind in more ways than test scores: Report
BRISTOL, Conn. — The Connecticut State Department of Education on Thursday released new data for the first time since 2019 that examines success factors outside of traditional academic assessments. The Next Generation Accountability System shows more students are chronically absent and fewer high school students are going to college.
Farmington BOE reverses decision on Jewish holidays for 2023-2024 school year
FARMINGTON, Conn. — In a unanimous vote, the Farmington Board of Education decided to go back to the status quo when it comes to the 2023-2024 school calendar. In November, the board voted to eliminate the Jewish holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur from the calendar. It also failed to add the holiday of Diwali.
Reports show 'extremely concerning' increase in homelessness across Connecticut
WATERBURY, Conn. — After a long day, most Connecticut residents get to go where they call home, but for many people, that reality isn’t the same. “That’s what many of our guests here will say is that this time last year they weren’t like this,” said Megan Santiago, the director of Saint Vincent DePaul Shelter in Waterbury.
Law enforcement and lawmakers discuss purpose of restraining & protective orders in response to Milford homicide
MILFORD, Conn. — Police said Julie Minogue, 40, of Milford filed a protective order and restraining order against Ewen Dewitt, her ex-boyfriend. Dewitt chose to repeatedly ignore the orders which resulted in the homicide. FOX61 obtained a copy of the restraining order which was just issued last month. In...
'Nash Wednesdays' bring joy to Gaylord Hospital patients this holiday season
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Just in time for the holiday season, Nash, an 85-pound black Labrador Retriever, is making his rounds at Gaylord Hospital. With his handler Amanda McQuaid, a recreation therapist at Gaylord, Nash has been on a mission to spread more joy to patients in December. “He provides...
3 Plymouth educators granted rehab in lieu of failure to report abuse charge: Officials
PLYMOUTH, Conn — Three educators accused of failing to protect students from the abuse of a Plymouth teacher will have their charges dropped, and in lieu, have been granted accelerated rehabilitation. Former Plymouth Center School Principal Sherri Turner, Math Interventionist Melissa Morelli, and Rebecca Holleran all had their cases...
Hartford ranked 'least Grinchy' US city: Report
HARTFORD, Conn. — When it comes to holiday cheer, it's been proven that "Hartford has it." A new report from FinanceBuzz ranked Hartford the "least Grinchy" city in the U.S., with Providence, R.I. following behind. New York City was ranked the "Grinchiest". One of the factors in the ranking...
These are the top Google searches in Connecticut this year
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Chances are, you see this webpage at least once a day, and over the past year, it has kept track of what people across Connecticut are searching for. Search engine Google has released the results of the 2022 Local Year in Search. Connecticut's results were compiled into the New Haven market. These results exclude Fairfield County, which falls under New York City's results.
Post-holiday spike in sickness has some pharmacy shelves bare
HARTFORD, Connecticut — We are officially in the post-Thanksgiving spike when it comes to sickness. From COVID to the flu and RSV. To make matters worse, now pharmacies are having trouble keeping medication in stock to treat respiratory illness. “I’m hoping that flu and COVID season is not going...
Body cam video shows reasons Connecticut needs stronger laws: New Haven police chief
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police Wednesday announced a decrease in gun deaths, while Waterbury’s police chief warned of an uptick in homicides the day before. But the chiefs in both major cities are now calling on lawmakers to focus on guns and crime when they head into session in January—saying the issue of illegal guns and repeat violent offenders plague both communities.
Waterbury police chief calls on CT lawmakers to act on rising violent crime
WATERBURY, Conn. — Before year-end, Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo is calling on lawmakers to keep violent crime at the forefront of their minds. The city announced violent crime is on the rise during a press conference Tuesday. So far there have been 15 killings in the Brass City...
Wilton Pumpkin Patch helps support town | FOX61 Student News
WILTON, Conn. — Story by Adam Raniolo. The Wilton Kiwanis club is a group of volunteers that runs various community events that help support local businesses and charities. This fall, the Kiwanis club hosted a pumpkin patch at the Wilton Historical Society. In the past, the Kiwanis club has...
Suspect in Milford murder held on $5 million bond: Police
MILFORD, Conn. — A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 40-year-old woman amid a homicide investigation in Milford on Tuesday night, police said. Police have been investigating an apparent homicide at 76 Salem Walk - the address of Longmeadow Condominiums near the Woodmont...
Tunnel to Towers pays off fallen Bristol officer’s mortgage
The home mortgage for the family of fallen Bristol police Sgt. Dustin DeMonte has been paid off in full as part of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Season of Hope Campaign. The foundation announced Thursday it had paid off the mortgage by handing DeMonte’s widow a payoff notice earlier this week.
Niantic Cinema 5 in East Lyme permanently closes its doors
EAST LYME, Conn. — Another local business is permanently closing its doors due to a recent decline in attendance and the changes to the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. The owners of Niantic Cinema 5 shared in a Facebook post on Monday that after much thought, they have decided...
Jordan’s Furniture to open second Connecticut location
FARMINGTON, Connecticut — A second Jordan’s Furniture store is coming to Connecticut – this time in the greater Hartford area. The store, one of the largest furniture and mattress retailers in New England, is slated to open a new location at Westfarms mall in early 2024. The...
'Does it save you a plane ticket?' | La Borichina brings Latin Asian fusion food to Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. — It’s been three months since La Borichina opened its doors and has since gained popularity throughout the Latino community, not just in Connecticut, but in other states too. The popular Waterbury eatery on the corner of 718 West Main Street has gained a following of...
Hamden police charge 14-year-old in carjacking
HAMDEN, Conn. — A 14-year-old from Farmington is facing charges after a carjacking, Hamden police said. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the area of Whitney Avenue and Sevoss Street on the report of a carjacking of a 52-year-old woman. The caller reported sitting in her car...
Ryan Reynolds, pregnant Blake Lively visit Santa and Ms. Claus at Essex Steam Train
ESSEX, Conn. — Hollywood stars Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted along the Connecticut shoreline this week enjoying a ride on the Essex Steam Train, and even snapping a picture with Santa and "Jessica" Claus. Reynolds posted to Instagram Monday, where he and Lively, who was showing off...
State workers make sure measurements of consumer goods are accurate
WINDSOR, Conn. — The Department of Consumer Protection introduced the state’s new metrologist Tuesday. Chris David was hired to oversee the lab that insures consumers are getting consumer items like a gallon of gas or a pound of bacon. They also certify that the scales that weigh commercial vehicles are accurate.
