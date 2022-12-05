ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, CT

FOX 61

Hartford ranked 'least Grinchy' US city: Report

HARTFORD, Conn. — When it comes to holiday cheer, it's been proven that "Hartford has it." A new report from FinanceBuzz ranked Hartford the "least Grinchy" city in the U.S., with Providence, R.I. following behind. New York City was ranked the "Grinchiest". One of the factors in the ranking...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

These are the top Google searches in Connecticut this year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Chances are, you see this webpage at least once a day, and over the past year, it has kept track of what people across Connecticut are searching for. Search engine Google has released the results of the 2022 Local Year in Search. Connecticut's results were compiled into the New Haven market. These results exclude Fairfield County, which falls under New York City's results.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Body cam video shows reasons Connecticut needs stronger laws: New Haven police chief

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police Wednesday announced a decrease in gun deaths, while Waterbury’s police chief warned of an uptick in homicides the day before. But the chiefs in both major cities are now calling on lawmakers to focus on guns and crime when they head into session in January—saying the issue of illegal guns and repeat violent offenders plague both communities.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Wilton Pumpkin Patch helps support town | FOX61 Student News

WILTON, Conn. — Story by Adam Raniolo. The Wilton Kiwanis club is a group of volunteers that runs various community events that help support local businesses and charities. This fall, the Kiwanis club hosted a pumpkin patch at the Wilton Historical Society. In the past, the Kiwanis club has...
WILTON, CT
FOX 61

Suspect in Milford murder held on $5 million bond: Police

MILFORD, Conn. — A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 40-year-old woman amid a homicide investigation in Milford on Tuesday night, police said. Police have been investigating an apparent homicide at 76 Salem Walk - the address of Longmeadow Condominiums near the Woodmont...
MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

Tunnel to Towers pays off fallen Bristol officer’s mortgage

The home mortgage for the family of fallen Bristol police Sgt. Dustin DeMonte has been paid off in full as part of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Season of Hope Campaign. The foundation announced Thursday it had paid off the mortgage by handing DeMonte’s widow a payoff notice earlier this week.
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Niantic Cinema 5 in East Lyme permanently closes its doors

EAST LYME, Conn. — Another local business is permanently closing its doors due to a recent decline in attendance and the changes to the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. The owners of Niantic Cinema 5 shared in a Facebook post on Monday that after much thought, they have decided...
EAST LYME, CT
FOX 61

Jordan’s Furniture to open second Connecticut location

FARMINGTON, Connecticut — A second Jordan’s Furniture store is coming to Connecticut – this time in the greater Hartford area. The store, one of the largest furniture and mattress retailers in New England, is slated to open a new location at Westfarms mall in early 2024. The...
FARMINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Hamden police charge 14-year-old in carjacking

HAMDEN, Conn. — A 14-year-old from Farmington is facing charges after a carjacking, Hamden police said. Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the area of Whitney Avenue and Sevoss Street on the report of a carjacking of a 52-year-old woman. The caller reported sitting in her car...
HAMDEN, CT
FOX 61

State workers make sure measurements of consumer goods are accurate

WINDSOR, Conn. — The Department of Consumer Protection introduced the state’s new metrologist Tuesday. Chris David was hired to oversee the lab that insures consumers are getting consumer items like a gallon of gas or a pound of bacon. They also certify that the scales that weigh commercial vehicles are accurate.
WINDSOR, CT
FOX 61

Hartford, CT
