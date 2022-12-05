Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Warren man charged with rape
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A warren man is behind bars after he was accused of rape. Devin Rosenberg, 32, is charged with one count of rape. According to a police report, a woman called officers on Aug. 24, to report that Rosenberg came to her house uninvited and began a verbal argument. While officers were there, she also told them that Rosenberg physically and sexually assaulted her the day before.
WYTV.com
Bond set for man accused of hitting woman, child with alcohol
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $5,000 for a man accused of throwing a can of liquor at a woman and hitting her in the face. John Brunovich, 23, was arraigned today via video hookup in municipal court on first-degree misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and child endangering.
Warren police investigating after 2 toddlers left home alone
They found a one-year-old and a two-year-old home by themselves crying
Report: Man says driver followed, pointed gun at him in Warren
The man says he was driving near Buena Vista on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.
WFMJ.com
Salem woman accused of 'stomping' leg of behavioral health worker in Liberty
A Salem woman was in the Trumbull County Jail on Friday, accused of assaulting an employee at a behavioral health facility in Liberty Township. Girard Municipal court issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Kirsten Kuhns, who is charged with felonious assault. The alleged victim is a 52-year-old man who was...
WFMJ.com
Sharon woman faces sentencing for death of Masury motorcyclist
A sentencing hearing is scheduled next month for a Sharon, Pennsylvania woman convicted on charges filed after the traffic death of a motorcyclist from Masury, Ohio. Chanel Georgalas, 26, will be sentenced on January 6 on charges that include homicide by vehicle, DUI, and driving without a license. Georgalas pleaded no contest to the charges as part of a plea agreement. Other charges were dropped.
WFMJ.com
Chief believes truck theft suspect intended to kill or injure Niles officers
Niles City Police Chief Jay Holland says he believes the stolen truck suspect who rammed a police cruiser intended to injure or kill his officers. In a police department Facebook post, Chief Holland explained that three officers involved in Thursday morning’s pursuit are not “suspended” as reported by one media outlet but are on paid administrative leave.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man sentenced in West Virginia to decade in prison for drug charges
A Youngstown man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for drug charges according to U.S. Attorney, William Ihlenfeld. Thirty-nine-year-old Andre Bundy was sentenced to 121 months in prison in Wheeling, West Virginia. In March, Bundy pled guilty to selling over 50 grams of methamphetamine in Hancock County, West...
Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 8, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Friday.
WFMJ.com
Ex-cop who held George Floyd down will be sentenced from Columbiana County prison
A moment of history that shook the nation for months will continue to be played here in the Valley as former a Minneapolis Police Officer will sit in a prison located a half hour south of Youngstown as he is sentenced for his part in the death of George Floyd.
Patient breaks staff member’s leg at local mental health facility, charges filed
Police were called to a local psychiatric hospital after a patient assaulted a staff member
Women charged with child endangering after dispute at school
When officers questioned Lucille as to why the four-month-old was not in a car seat, she said that it was an emergency that she had to go pick up the other children at school.
Butler man jailed for assaulting woman with Christmas tree
A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a Christmas tree. State police in Butler County say Michael Bandi, of Saxonburg, was arguing with a 31-year-old woman Tuesday in Jefferson Township when he struck her in the head with a Christmas tree. Bandi was arrested and placed...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
WFMJ.com
Cruiser rammed, shots fired during police chase in Niles
Officers from several police departments are looking for white male who fled from a stolen commercial truck after ramming cruisers during a pursuit early Thursday. According to Niles police, the suspect dumped a stolen commercial vehicle from Weathersfield Township at Trumbull Metal Inc. before stealing a Ford F550 commercial truck from that business located at 643 Henry Street.
Youngstown police lieutenant charged with dereliction of duty has been fired
Lt. Brian Flynn was fired Tuesday, according to Staff Inspector Lt. Brian Butler.
WFMJ.com
Commissioner Frenchko alleges assault by Trumbull County official
21 News has obtained a report from the Trumbull County Sheriff detailing what witnesses had to say about an alleged workplace confrontation between County Commissioner Niki Frenchko and Human Resources Director Charles Leightner. THE COMMISIONER’S STORY. Frenchko told deputies that Leightner punched her in the rib cage after she...
Man wanted for questioning in double homicide arrested after car breaks down in Ashtabula
A man wanted for questioning in a double homicide in Paulding County is now in custody in Ashtabula.
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Duo wanted for stealing over $1,000 in items from Summit County business
GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the duo caught on camera stealing over $1,000 worth of items from a business in Green. The incident happened on Nov. 30 at SalonCentric, located at 3700 Massillon Rd., according to a department Facebook post. Anyone with...
Youngstown police search for man who left woman bloody after beating
Reports said police have a suspect in a beating Tuesday that left a woman bloody from head to toe.
