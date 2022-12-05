ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, OH

WYTV.com

Warren man charged with rape

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A warren man is behind bars after he was accused of rape. Devin Rosenberg, 32, is charged with one count of rape. According to a police report, a woman called officers on Aug. 24, to report that Rosenberg came to her house uninvited and began a verbal argument. While officers were there, she also told them that Rosenberg physically and sexually assaulted her the day before.
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Bond set for man accused of hitting woman, child with alcohol

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $5,000 for a man accused of throwing a can of liquor at a woman and hitting her in the face. John Brunovich, 23, was arraigned today via video hookup in municipal court on first-degree misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and child endangering.
CAMPBELL, OH
WFMJ.com

Salem woman accused of 'stomping' leg of behavioral health worker in Liberty

A Salem woman was in the Trumbull County Jail on Friday, accused of assaulting an employee at a behavioral health facility in Liberty Township. Girard Municipal court issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Kirsten Kuhns, who is charged with felonious assault. The alleged victim is a 52-year-old man who was...
SALEM, OH
WFMJ.com

Sharon woman faces sentencing for death of Masury motorcyclist

A sentencing hearing is scheduled next month for a Sharon, Pennsylvania woman convicted on charges filed after the traffic death of a motorcyclist from Masury, Ohio. Chanel Georgalas, 26, will be sentenced on January 6 on charges that include homicide by vehicle, DUI, and driving without a license. Georgalas pleaded no contest to the charges as part of a plea agreement. Other charges were dropped.
SHARON, PA
WFMJ.com

Chief believes truck theft suspect intended to kill or injure Niles officers

Niles City Police Chief Jay Holland says he believes the stolen truck suspect who rammed a police cruiser intended to injure or kill his officers. In a police department Facebook post, Chief Holland explained that three officers involved in Thursday morning’s pursuit are not “suspended” as reported by one media outlet but are on paid administrative leave.
NILES, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police search for 2 breaking and entering suspects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are searching for two men who broke into a building on the 4300 block of Pear Road on Nov. 29. The suspects damaged the foundation to enter the building, police say. Police say the two suspects were wearing blue jeans and black...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Cruiser rammed, shots fired during police chase in Niles

Officers from several police departments are looking for white male who fled from a stolen commercial truck after ramming cruisers during a pursuit early Thursday. According to Niles police, the suspect dumped a stolen commercial vehicle from Weathersfield Township at Trumbull Metal Inc. before stealing a Ford F550 commercial truck from that business located at 643 Henry Street.
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Commissioner Frenchko alleges assault by Trumbull County official

21 News has obtained a report from the Trumbull County Sheriff detailing what witnesses had to say about an alleged workplace confrontation between County Commissioner Niki Frenchko and Human Resources Director Charles Leightner. THE COMMISIONER’S STORY. Frenchko told deputies that Leightner punched her in the rib cage after she...

