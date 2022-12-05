WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A warren man is behind bars after he was accused of rape. Devin Rosenberg, 32, is charged with one count of rape. According to a police report, a woman called officers on Aug. 24, to report that Rosenberg came to her house uninvited and began a verbal argument. While officers were there, she also told them that Rosenberg physically and sexually assaulted her the day before.

WARREN, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO