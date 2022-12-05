ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro Councilmember Sharon Hurt announces run for Nashville mayor

By Erin McCullough
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro Councilmember has announced a run for the mayor’s seat.

On Monday, Metro Councilmember At-Large Sharon Hurt said she is launching a mayoral campaign.

“Nashville is a city of growth and opportunity for some, but too many longtime Nashvillians have been forgotten and shut out of the city’s prosperity,” she said in her announcement. “These forgotten working- and middle-class families need and deserve a voice and a leader in City Hall who fights for them. I will fight for all people, and no one can be left behind as Nashville experiences astronomical growth and a lack of affordable housing. I am running for Mayor because people who get up every morning, do the hard work our community needs—our home care workers, teachers-aides, custodians and city workers like those who pick up the trash or maintain our parks—are the hearts and souls of our neighborhoods.

“These multi-generational residents should be able to afford to live here, start a business here, pay a mortgage, make a car payment and put food on their tables—but right now too many can’t. Nashville invests hundreds of millions attracting anywhere in our city is a threat to prosperity everywhere.

“Nearly ten thousand black and brown people have already voted with their feet and left Davidson County. We can’t afford to lose more people because they can’t afford to live here—regardless of their race or backgrounds. As the next Mayor of Nashville, I will work my heart out to restore hope and prosperity on every forgotten block in our city.”

Over the coming weeks and months, Hurt plans to spell out detailed plans for strengthening neighborhoods by creating more home ownership, more capitalization of small neighborhood-based businesses, more minority participation in city contracts, more community-based policing and investments in public schools that need it the most. Per her statement, Hurt also believes Nashville must be a union-friendly city to help properly train the working class for trades jobs and to build a stronger and more helpful middle class.

Additionally, Hurt announced she will work to create a housing trust fund that not only helps working-class people make down payments on their first mortgage, but also teaches them how to be successful homeowners who pay taxes and strengthen neighborhoods.

Hurt was elected as a council member at-large for Davidson County in 2015 and won reelection in 2019 as the top vote-getter in the race. She also serves as the executive director for Street Works, a nonprofit organization that helps those affected and impacted by HIV and AIDS. Hurt holds a bachelor’s degree from Tennessee State University and a graduate degree from Belmont University.

WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

