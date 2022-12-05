ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Jerome Sale column: Why 24 January will be massive for Oxford United

Oxford United are unbeaten through their last seven games in League One and look to be steadying the ship after some disappointing early results, but BBC Radio Oxford's Jerome Sale explains why he thinks the next couple of months are going to be challenging for United, both on-and-off the pitch.
BBC

FA Cup second round replay: Gillingham 3-2 Dagenham & Redbridge

Gillingham's Hakeeb Adelakun hit a 95th-minute FA Cup second-round replay winner as the League Two strugglers finally saw off Dagenham & Redbridge. It settled a classic tie to book the Gills a third-round home meeting with 2021 winners Leicester City. The Daggers led through Matt Robinson, before headers from Elkan...
BBC

Josh Tomlinson: Northampton Town's youngest scorer signs professional deal

Northampton Town striker Josh Tomlinson, the youngest goalscorer in their history, has signed a "long-term" professional contract. Tomlinson became the club's youngest-ever player when he made his debut aged only 15 last season. And he was just 16 years and 321 days when he scored against Arsenal Under-21s in the...
BBC

Following in the footsteps of Billy Bremner

Twenty five years after his death, Scottish football legend Billy Bremner still looms large on the streets where he grew up. Bremner was born in the Raploch area of Stirling in 1942 and went on to become regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time. Working with pupils...
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Contact USMNT Rising Star Yunus Musah

Long gone are the days when a relatively unknown player could parlay a breakout World Cup into a big money move, but that doesn’t mean a rising star can’t improve their stock on the football world’s biggest stage—or that rumour mongers won’t turn a solid tournament into transfer tattle.
BBC

Friday's gossip: Garnacho, Sommer, Endrick, Ziyech, Leao

Real Madrid are interested in Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho - the 18-year-old Argentine who scored his first Premier League goal against Fulham last month. (Revelo - in Spanish) But Real Madrid are not intending to make a move for Garnacho, AC Milan's 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao or PSV...

