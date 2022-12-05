Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Jerome Sale column: Why 24 January will be massive for Oxford United
Oxford United are unbeaten through their last seven games in League One and look to be steadying the ship after some disappointing early results, but BBC Radio Oxford's Jerome Sale explains why he thinks the next couple of months are going to be challenging for United, both on-and-off the pitch.
BBC
FA Cup second round replay: Gillingham 3-2 Dagenham & Redbridge
Gillingham's Hakeeb Adelakun hit a 95th-minute FA Cup second-round replay winner as the League Two strugglers finally saw off Dagenham & Redbridge. It settled a classic tie to book the Gills a third-round home meeting with 2021 winners Leicester City. The Daggers led through Matt Robinson, before headers from Elkan...
BBC
Josh Tomlinson: Northampton Town's youngest scorer signs professional deal
Northampton Town striker Josh Tomlinson, the youngest goalscorer in their history, has signed a "long-term" professional contract. Tomlinson became the club's youngest-ever player when he made his debut aged only 15 last season. And he was just 16 years and 321 days when he scored against Arsenal Under-21s in the...
BBC
Following in the footsteps of Billy Bremner
Twenty five years after his death, Scottish football legend Billy Bremner still looms large on the streets where he grew up. Bremner was born in the Raploch area of Stirling in 1942 and went on to become regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time. Working with pupils...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Contact USMNT Rising Star Yunus Musah
Long gone are the days when a relatively unknown player could parlay a breakout World Cup into a big money move, but that doesn’t mean a rising star can’t improve their stock on the football world’s biggest stage—or that rumour mongers won’t turn a solid tournament into transfer tattle.
BBC
Leicester Tigers: Steve Borthwick links with England job not a distraction - Hanro Liebenberg
Leicester are not letting speculation that boss Steve Borthwick will leave the Premiership champions to take the vacant England job distract them, says Tigers captain Hanro Liebenberg. Borthwick is favourite to replace Eddie Jones, who was sacked on Tuesday. While Liebenberg did not comment on Borthwick's situation, he did talk...
BBC
Friday's gossip: Garnacho, Sommer, Endrick, Ziyech, Leao
Real Madrid are interested in Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho - the 18-year-old Argentine who scored his first Premier League goal against Fulham last month. (Revelo - in Spanish) But Real Madrid are not intending to make a move for Garnacho, AC Milan's 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao or PSV...
Report: Frenkie De Jong Declared Not For Sale Amid Interest From Chelsea
Chelsea target Frenkie De Jong has been declared not for sale by Barcelona.
BBC
West Indies v England: Lauren Bell takes 4-33 as visitors secure comfortable ODI series win
England 260 (48.1 overs): A Jones 70* (63), Dunkley 57 (56); Matthews 3-50 West Indies 118 (31.3 overs): Williams 54* (80); Bell 4-33, Dean 2-9 England thrashed West Indies by 142 runs to secure a dominant one-day international series win in Antigua. Chasing 261, the hosts were bowled out for...
Comments / 0