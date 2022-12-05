Rain to hang around, soaking the area for days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This will be a wet week for the Mid-South.

Rain will roll over the area for the next several days until we get a break this weekend. The weather isn’t expected to be severe, just constant.

Some areas may get three inches of rain over the next few days, WREG’s Weather Experts and the National Weather Service said.

The City of Memphis said its Public Works crews are clearing storm drains and preparing for the possibility of temporary standing water.

