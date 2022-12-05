ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Rain to hang around, soaking the area for days

By David Royer
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This will be a wet week for the Mid-South.

Rain will roll over the area for the next several days until we get a break this weekend. The weather isn’t expected to be severe, just constant.

Some areas may get three inches of rain over the next few days, WREG’s Weather Experts and the National Weather Service said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cPygJ_0jXy1Kot00

The City of Memphis said its Public Works crews are clearing storm drains and preparing for the possibility of temporary standing water.

Check the latest forecasts from WREG Weather
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Arkansas towns working to recover one year after tornado

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of a deadly tornado outbreak that left numerous fatalities and millions of dollars in damage as it ravaged portions of the south. Several towns in Arkansas are still picking up the pieces from that late-season weather event and we visited two communities still making steps toward recovery. […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Crash causes lanes on I-55 bridge to shut down

UPDATE: Lanes are back open. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lanes on the I-55 bridge across the Mississippi River have been shut down to a crash. It happened in the southbound early Friday. Both lanes are currently closed. Drivers coming from Arkansas heading into Memphis should take I-40 as an alternative route.
MEMPHIS, TN
freightwaves.com

Water rising on Mississippi, barges moving more freely south of Memphis

Shipping conditions on the lower Mississippi River are starting to return to normal as rain has picked up and water levels have improved. Measured at the key point of Memphis, Tennessee, water levels have made a dramatic improvement in just the past few days after several weeks of more gradual increases.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Victim identified in deadly crash on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies responded to a crash Thursday evening that left one person dead. It happened near the intersection of Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross around 4 p.m. Deputies say the driver was driving eastbound on Shelby Drive when he left the roadway and struck a car parked at Dollar Tree. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Road construction to cause lane closures around Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From December 7 through December 14, there will be day and nighttime lane closures around Shelby County for construction. North Danny Thomas Blvd. to Tillman St. will have daytime single lane closures for safety improvements from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. From Getwell Road to I-240,...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Five sent to hospital after I-240, Getwell crash

CORRECTION: This story has been updated with corrected information from the Memphis Police Department. Police initially said the woman who was ejected from the vehicle was killed at the scene. They now say she was not killed in the crash. We apologize for the error. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five people are in the hospital after […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman fatally ejected in multi-vehicle crash on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers are on the scene of a crash at I-240 and Getwell Road. Police say multiple cars are involved, and one woman was ejected from her vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene, police say. Police also say five people were transported to a local...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MLGW identifies worker who fell from vehicle, killed on the job

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis Light Gas & Water utility worker was killed on the job when he fell from his vehicle Friday morning in Southeast Memphis. MLGW identified the victim as Michael Stewart, a troubleshooter who had worked with the utility since 2001. “Our collective thoughts are with his family and friends as […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man dead after getting hit by car in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Southeast Memphis Tuesday night. Police said the accident happened at the intersection of Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive around 7 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The person responsible for the accident stayed on the scene. No […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspicious text sent to family after woman goes missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County sheriffs need your help finding a missing woman. Deputies are looking for 22-year-old Ciera Palm who was last seen in the area of Egypt Central and Singleton in Raleigh on Dec. 2. Palm is a black female who is approximately 5’7” and 185 pounds. Deputies say she was last seen […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis’ new six acres under a roof: A sports tourism game changer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You’re invited to celebrate the grand opening of the new Memphis Sports and Event Center this Saturday, December 10 from 12 noon until 3 p.m. at Liberty Park. “We believe this is a game changer to bring not only local sports programming but also regional...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Garage connected to one-story home caught on fire in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Fire Department’s 911 Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting an attached garage to a single-family residence was on fire in East Cordova on Sunday afternoon. According to the Shelby County Fire Department, Battalion 21 and Ladder 65 were the first to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Dump truck overturns in DeSoto, stops traffic on Hwy 51

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — An overturned dump truck spilled its load across Highway 51 and Goodman Road on Tuesday. The resulting mess stopped southbound traffic near Dorchester, Southaven Police said around noon. Police did not say what caused the dump truck to overturn.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

WREG

53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy