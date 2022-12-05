DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan amended its alcohol ordinance. This portion of the ordinance pertains to the Entertainment District in Downtown Dothan. Now, during Downtown events, between 11 a.m. and midnight the city is allowing visitors to legally carry out alcoholic beverages from the establishment they purchased and still be able to walk in the downtown area.

