Dothan, AL

butterfly's opinion
4d ago

Johnson homes done build more housing complexes a lot of ppl work yet they still cant afford to rent frm these s lords majority jumped on the bandwagon after the pandemic what changed the house your renting is paid for and I'm sure your cost of taxes can be paid for after the 3rd payment of rent tenants pay for the owners luxury also we need to hold the city accountable because In certain areas all you see is woods/abandoned houses no opportunities for ppl to become home owners another thing that needs halt is those that already own buying more than 3 in a certain area taking away opportunities for others PLEASE support the new opened store located near the community center off of range street gigi's and another on stough street off of headland ave vrs the one on headland at the y Sanders and the beeline man at the y you pay according to who's working and they refuse to even invest in the machine so prices are accurate and always the same heck its MANDATORY least $5 to use ur debit card

wdhn.com

ALERT: Local sewer line work

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan City contractor will be performing sewer line work on four streets during a week in December. L&K Contracting anticipates work on sewer lines and laterals to occur on the following streets:. Osceola Avenue – Repaving Only. North Cherokee Avenue. Choctaw Street. North Herring...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan amends alcohol ordinance for downtown entertainment district

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan amended its alcohol ordinance. This portion of the ordinance pertains to the Entertainment District in Downtown Dothan. Now, during Downtown events, between 11 a.m. and midnight the city is allowing visitors to legally carry out alcoholic beverages from the establishment they purchased and still be able to walk in the downtown area.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

WATCH: Houston County Sheriff Press Conference

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza held a press conference on Thursday morning. Valenza went over topics such as the Taking Back Our Street initiative, search warrants, drugs, guns, cash, and arrests. You can find a video of that press conference above this story. (COMING SOON) News...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan students beautify alleyway downtown

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan High School graphic arts students used their special talents to beautify a downtown alleyway Wednesday morning. Students were painting Scouts Alley as a part of their community service project. This is a project partnered with the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority where students can travel...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Drugs, guns, and cash seized from Dothan home

Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders. In a convoluted situation, arrests warrants were issued last week for Kevin Saffold on charges that he became disruptive at the courthouse. Updated: 4 hours ago. Wiregrass Gives Back: Salvation Army gives back to the Wiregrass. Joe Lane on...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan commits millions to HudsonAlpha project

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan has entered into a 20 million dollar agreement with HudsonAlpha. $450,000 will be paid quarterly over the next five years for a total of $20.6 million. The agreement will establish Hudson Alpha Wiregrass, its own satellite office which is an extension of genomics research,...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dale County has first Aniah's Law case in Alabama

Secretary for the Department of Commerce Ed Castile says that while we are currently in an employment valley, a peak is closer than we think. Larry Givens gives Miracle on Foster donation update - Abbeville. Updated: 3 hours ago. Larry Givens of the Cochran Firm gives an update on MOF.
DALE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Walk the Dog Forecast for December 8, 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Record-breaking high temperatures will be possible again today as the majority of Tri-State residents make it up to the low 80s. For reference, Dothan’s record for this date (December 8th) is 79. Partly cloudy skies will prevail once the fog from this morning clears out.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Lane closure on Ross Clark Circle for expansion

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— MidSouth Construction will be temporarily closing South Meadowbrook Drive at Ross Clark Circle for ALDOT’s Ross Clark Circle widening project. The closures are expected to last from the morning of Wednesday, December 8 to Thursday, December 9. The closures will last most of the day...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man known for his polarizing social media posts is behind bars after a Houston County judge refused to budge. In a convoluted situation, arrests warrants were issued last week for Kevin Saffold on charges that he became disruptive at the courthouse. The issue isn’t...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Police: Dothan man assaulted another with ax

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man was taken into custody on Thursday on an attempted murder charge after police say he assaulted another man with an ax. According to a press release from the Dothan Police Department, officers responded to a burglary in the 1000 block of Greentree Avenue at around 9:07 a.m. on December 8.
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Jackson County proposes a potential utility rate increase

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County water system has a long list of problems caused by Hurricane Michael, old age, the demands of growth, and more. To make repairs, the county’s utility department said they must impose a rate increase on customers. Or, the county could turn the system over to the city […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly morning crash

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— An early morning crash in Houston County has claimed the life of a Florida man after the pickup he was riding in left the road, per ALEA. According to a release from Alabama Law Enforcement, Kolby S. Scott, 23, of Alva, Florida, was killed when the 2017 Ford F-150 pickup he was a passenger in left the roadway and hit several trees.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Sheriff to criminals: Change your lifestyle

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza on Thursday announced a dent in Dothan crime with his stern look perhaps a predictor of things to come. He announced this week’s seizure of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, Xanax, several firearms, and $16,000 in cash from a Chinook Street home.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Downtown Enterprise Christmas events drum up shopping

ENTERPRISE, Ala.(WDHN)—Two months ago, flames broke out in a Downtown Enterprise ravaging several businesses. Despite that Sunday morning fire, local officials say businesses along Main Street appear. to be doing well this Christmas shopping season. From mid-November to Christmas, the city hosts “Whoville” and a number of other events...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

The “Wholidays” aren’t over in Enterprise just yet

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Saturday, December 10th, downtown Enterprise will be home to Christmas at the Farmers Market as well as the Whoville 5k and Fun Run. The Farmers Market opens at 7 a.m. Saturday morning and will close at noon. There you can find Santa, fresh hot pancakes,...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Equally Yoked & Team Up 4 Teens giving back during the holidays

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Team Up 4 Teens and Equally Yoked are partnering up with Beck Behavior Therapy for a toy and basket drive. The Team Up 4 Teens Holiday Hygiene Basket Drive started on November 1st and lasts through December 16th. The Sensory Toy Drive continues through the...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

New crisis diversion center opening in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— The new SpectraCare Crisis Diversion Center, planned to open in the summer of 2023, has received millions in funding from the state. According to a release from the Dothan Chamber of Commerce, the SpectraCare Crisis Diversion Center received $7 million in funding from the Alabama State Legislature, the Alabama Department of Mental Health, and Governor Kay Ivey.
DOTHAN, AL

