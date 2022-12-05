Johnson homes done build more housing complexes a lot of ppl work yet they still cant afford to rent frm these s lords majority jumped on the bandwagon after the pandemic what changed the house your renting is paid for and I'm sure your cost of taxes can be paid for after the 3rd payment of rent tenants pay for the owners luxury also we need to hold the city accountable because In certain areas all you see is woods/abandoned houses no opportunities for ppl to become home owners another thing that needs halt is those that already own buying more than 3 in a certain area taking away opportunities for others PLEASE support the new opened store located near the community center off of range street gigi's and another on stough street off of headland ave vrs the one on headland at the y Sanders and the beeline man at the y you pay according to who's working and they refuse to even invest in the machine so prices are accurate and always the same heck its MANDATORY least $5 to use ur debit card
Comments / 1