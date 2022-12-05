Read full article on original website
‘Bigoted behavior’: Florida teens accused of going on hate-filled rampage in Pinellas County
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Two teens in Pinellas County could face hate crime charges after the Clearwater Police Chief said they committed what he calls ‘bigoted behavior’ last weekend. Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter said officers arrested two 16-year-old boys accused of shattering vehicle windows and slashing tires. He...
Polk County traffic stop leads to arrest of brother of accused Capitol rioter, deputies say
Full press conference: Older brother of accused Capitol rioter arrested on felony weapons charges during traffic stop. Polk Sheriff Grady Judd detailed the arrest of Samuel Doolin during a traffic stop on weapons-related charges. Doolin is the older brother of Joshua Doolin and the cousin of Jonathan Pollock, both of whom were indicted for their involvement in the Capitol riot.
Hernando County man arrested after setting patrol vehicle on fire, officials say
SPRING HILL, Fla. - When a Hernando County man left a bar, he walked past a sheriff's office patrol vehicle and "decided he'd like to set it on fire," according to deputies. Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff's office received reports of the marked SUV on fire at an apartment parking lot near Northcliffe Boulevard and Portillo Road in Spring Hill. When fire crews arrived, they were able to extinguish the fire.
Chicago police officer accused of urinating in ice machine at St. Pete Beach hotel bar
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - Pinellas County deputies arrested a Chicago police officer on vacation in St. Pete Beach after they said he urinated in an ice machine at a bar. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at Jimmy B's Bar in the Beachcomber Hotel, located at 6200 Gulf Blvd.
St. Pete police investigate deadly crash involving motorcyclist
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A fatal crash occurred in St. Petersburg after a motorcycle and vehicle collided Tuesday night. The crash occurred at the intersection of 1st Avenue North and 42nd Street North around 9:24 p.m. According to St. Pete police, the rider on a black Suzuki, identified as 44-year-old Christopher Smith, was heading west.
Pinellas deputies searching for hit-and-run driver following deadly pedestrian crash in Treasure Island
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - Pinellas deputies are investigating a hit-and-run left that one person dead in Treasure Island. Now, they are searching for the person behind the wheel. It happened before 8 p.m. Tuesday at Gulf Boulevard and 108th Avenue North. Investigators said 46-year-old Felicia White was walking in the...
Accused capitol rioter from Polk County wants ‘inflammatory’ labels kept out of trial
LAKELAND, Fla. - A man accused of rioting at the Capitol on January 6 is heading to trial in a few months and wants to ban several words from the courtroom. Federal agents say former Polk County resident Joshua Doolin, like 2,000 others, stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Troopers searching for hit-and-run driver after Winter Haven woman killed on way to Christmas boat parade
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A man whose wife was killed by a hit-and-run driver on the way to Winter Haven’s Christmas boat parade over the weekend is pleading for the driver to come forward. "Quit cowering and hiding like a coward," said Harold Hagan. Harold Hagan’s new wife Kelly...
How to use a fire extinguisher
Chief Matt Serone of the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue explains how to properly use a fire extinguisher. Just remember PASS: pull, aim, squeeze and sweep at the base of the fire.
Local insurance company partners with Pinellas County non-profit to make 60 beds for kids in need
TAMPA, Fla. - A local Tampa insurance company partnered up with the non-profit "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" to build 60 beds for kids who need them. The non-profit serves every zip code in Pinellas County. When companies and other organizations approach them, SHP said it's more than writing a check. Officials with the organization said they become a part of the solution to making sure kids get beds.
Red tide triggers respiratory warning in Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties
HOMOSASSA, Fla. - Over the next 36 hours, NOAA officials are forecasting a high risk of respiratory irritation from the red tide at some beaches within three Tampa Bay counties. At the moment, the advisory ends 6 p.m. Friday and applies to beaches along Manatee, Pinellas, and Sarasota counties. The...
Black bear enjoying nightly buffet of fruits, garbage in Davenport community
DAVENPORT, Fla. - One large, hairy guest has turned a Davenport community into his own nightly buffet. Residents say a Florida black bear has shown in the Thousand Oaks community almost every night for the last month. One resident captured video as he gulped down avocados from her backyard tree.
PSTA employee speaks to Pinellas Technical College students after winning top bus technician in Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority employee is now the top bus technician in the state. Paul Levesque recently won the Florida Public Transit Association’s "Bus Technician of the Year." Wednesday, Levesque went back to school and shared his real-world knowledge with students at the school he credits with giving him a solid foundation: Pinellas Technical College.
Gary Sinise Foundation thanks officers for service
The Gary Sinise Foundation helped a police officer dress for success and land his job at the Tampa Police Department. Now, they're thanking him, and his fellow officers, for their service.
Pinellas Animal Services suspending dog adoptions due to canine virus
LARGO, Fla. - Pinellas County Animal Services is suspending dog operations starting Thursday after officials detected canine pneumovirus in some of the shelter dogs. It's a highly contagious respiratory virus. Symptoms are similar to the flu, with coughing, sneezing, watery eyes, rapid breathing, and a fever. But they're generally not fatal.
What it took to bring Tampa, Kansas, residents to Tampa, Florida
Almost 100 people live in Tampa, Kansas. When one employee with Visit Tampa Bay discovered the town, the agency jumped into action and invited the Kansas residents to visit before the holidays.
Tampa Bay area Holiday Lights - Best of Week 2
Every night during the month of December, at 6 & 10 p.m. on FOX 13 News, we're highlighting the best and brightest holiday light displays around the Bay Area. This week, we saw holiday lights from all around Tampa and Sarasota.
