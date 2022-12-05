TAMPA, Fla. - A local Tampa insurance company partnered up with the non-profit "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" to build 60 beds for kids who need them. The non-profit serves every zip code in Pinellas County. When companies and other organizations approach them, SHP said it's more than writing a check. Officials with the organization said they become a part of the solution to making sure kids get beds.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO