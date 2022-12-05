ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

fox13news.com

Polk County traffic stop leads to arrest of brother of accused Capitol rioter, deputies say

Full press conference: Older brother of accused Capitol rioter arrested on felony weapons charges during traffic stop. Polk Sheriff Grady Judd detailed the arrest of Samuel Doolin during a traffic stop on weapons-related charges. Doolin is the older brother of Joshua Doolin and the cousin of Jonathan Pollock, both of whom were indicted for their involvement in the Capitol riot.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Hernando County man arrested after setting patrol vehicle on fire, officials say

SPRING HILL, Fla. - When a Hernando County man left a bar, he walked past a sheriff's office patrol vehicle and "decided he'd like to set it on fire," according to deputies. Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff's office received reports of the marked SUV on fire at an apartment parking lot near Northcliffe Boulevard and Portillo Road in Spring Hill. When fire crews arrived, they were able to extinguish the fire.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

St. Pete police investigate deadly crash involving motorcyclist

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A fatal crash occurred in St. Petersburg after a motorcycle and vehicle collided Tuesday night. The crash occurred at the intersection of 1st Avenue North and 42nd Street North around 9:24 p.m. According to St. Pete police, the rider on a black Suzuki, identified as 44-year-old Christopher Smith, was heading west.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

How to use a fire extinguisher

Chief Matt Serone of the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue explains how to properly use a fire extinguisher. Just remember PASS: pull, aim, squeeze and sweep at the base of the fire.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Local insurance company partners with Pinellas County non-profit to make 60 beds for kids in need

TAMPA, Fla. - A local Tampa insurance company partnered up with the non-profit "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" to build 60 beds for kids who need them. The non-profit serves every zip code in Pinellas County. When companies and other organizations approach them, SHP said it's more than writing a check. Officials with the organization said they become a part of the solution to making sure kids get beds.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

PSTA employee speaks to Pinellas Technical College students after winning top bus technician in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority employee is now the top bus technician in the state. Paul Levesque recently won the Florida Public Transit Association’s "Bus Technician of the Year." Wednesday, Levesque went back to school and shared his real-world knowledge with students at the school he credits with giving him a solid foundation: Pinellas Technical College.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Pinellas Animal Services suspending dog adoptions due to canine virus

LARGO, Fla. - Pinellas County Animal Services is suspending dog operations starting Thursday after officials detected canine pneumovirus in some of the shelter dogs. It's a highly contagious respiratory virus. Symptoms are similar to the flu, with coughing, sneezing, watery eyes, rapid breathing, and a fever. But they're generally not fatal.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay area Holiday Lights - Best of Week 2

Every night during the month of December, at 6 & 10 p.m. on FOX 13 News, we're highlighting the best and brightest holiday light displays around the Bay Area. This week, we saw holiday lights from all around Tampa and Sarasota.
TAMPA, FL

