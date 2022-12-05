Read full article on original website
Authorities Identify Man Killed in 405 Crash
A man who was killed when the SUV he was driving hit the center divider and rolled over on the San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles was identified Friday. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:21 a.m. Thursday to the southbound 405 Freeway at National Boulevard where they found a Nissan Rouge had crashed and was blocking two lanes of the freeway, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
Five Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in San Pedro
Five people were injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash in San Pedro. Paramedics sent to the 100 block of East Swinford Street at 10:22 a.m. transported the injured for hospital treatment, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The injuries were described as “mild-to-moderate,” the LAFD reported. The circumstances of...
Woman Reported Missing in Santa Clarita Found
A 71-year-old woman reported missing in Santa Clarita has been found, authorities said Friday. Sandra Adair was last seen at 4 p.m. Thursday at Isabella Parkway and Golden Triangle Road, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
Man Fatally Shot Near Santa Fe Springs Identified
A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot in an unincorporated area near Santa Fe Springs was identified Friday. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue west of Carmenita Road where they found the victim on the sidewalk, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The...
Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Park in Santa Clarita
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was found dead in a park in Santa Clarita. The body was discovered about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a park behind Charles Helmers Elementary School, in the 27300 block of Grandview Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. On Thursday, the...
Man Arrested on Suspicion Of Setting Fire To Flags at Long Beach Homes
A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of setting fire to flags anchored on the porches of homes in Long Beach. Firefighters were dispatched about 3:30 a.m. to a reported vehicle fire in the 2800 block of Iroquois Avenue, said Capt. Jack Crabtree of the Long Beach Police Department. “We...
Third Juvenile Suspect Arrested For Alleged Involvement in Coachella Shooting
A third juvenile was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in a November shooting in Coachella, where shots were fired at multiple residences. Members from the Coachella Community Action Team, the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, La Quinta Traffic Team and Riverside County’s SWAT Team searched two residences at 7 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Landslide Reported in Palos Verdes Estates Area
A landslide was reported Friday near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area. Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported, according to the fire department.
Police Investigate Cause of Fatal Crash in Westminster
Three people were hospitalized Wednesday following a single-car crash into a sewer project construction site in Westminster that killed one of the passengers. The victim who was killed was identified as 18-year-old Jayda Jean Feeney of Huntington Beach, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. The driver and...
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Freeway Connector Road in Perris
A pedestrian was struck and killed when he stepped in front of a vehicle that had just exited Interstate 215 in Perris, authorities said Wednesday. The fatality occurred at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday near the D Street exit ramp from southbound I-215, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Woman Killed in East Los Angeles Crash
Authorities Wednesday identified a woman who was killed in a traffic crash in East Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 6:37 p.m. Tuesday near Falling Leaf and Graves Avenues, just west of San Gabriel Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig said. Jiu Qiu, 48, of Rosemead died at...
Deputies Search for Armed Man Who Was at West Hollywood Bar
A search was continuing Thursday for a man who was seen flashing a gun inside a popular gay bar in West Hollywood. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood Station received a call from The Abbey’s security team around midnight regarding an armed man inside the bar.
Driver Charged with Hitting, Killing Bicyclist at Hemet Intersection
A 21-year-old motorist accused of fatally hitting a bicyclist at a San Jacinto intersection, then fleeing the scene, was charged Wednesday with gross vehicular manslaughter. Savaughn JoJuan Colon Barnes of Hemet was arrested Sunday night following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of 31-year-old Margarito Castro of San Jacinto.
Woman Killed in Shooting on Central Avenue
A woman between 30 and 35 years old was shot and killed on the border of the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area and Los Angeles, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies from the Century Sheriff’s Station were called at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday to the 6600 block of South Central Avenue where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Lt. Mike Gomez.
Fire Damages Former Church Building in Pomona Area
A fire damaged a building formerly housing a church in the Pomona area Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the 600 block of North Mills Avenue at 7:36 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation. The building...
Man Arrested for Allegedly Gunning Down MoVal Teen
A young man suspected of gunning down a 15-year-old Moreno Valley boy was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder. Terrance Vincent Young, 19, of Moreno Valley, was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the fatal shooting on Tuesday.
Fire Damages Commercial Building in Claremont Area
A fire damaged a commercial building in the Claremont area Thursday. Firefighters were sent to the 600 block of North Mills Avenue at 7:36 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Man Shot and Killed in Whittier
A man was fatally shot Thursday in the unincorporated area of Whittier. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue where they found the man, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information about this shooting was...
Sheriff’s Department Investigating How Kids Obtained Cannabis-Laced Snacks
An investigation was underway Thursday to ascertain how four students at a Moreno Valley middle school obtained marijuana-laced snacks that caused them to become ill. “This is an active investigation and deputies are still investigating the incident to determine the origin of the substance and if any criminal acts were committed,” Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Jerry Franchville said.
Teen Fatally Shot in Moreno Valley, Shooter at Large
A teenager was gunned down in a Moreno Valley neighborhood, and the whereabouts of the shooter were unknown, authorities said Wednesday. The fatal attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 14600 block of Cageny Court, near Cactus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Ben...
