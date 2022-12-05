ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot Near Santa Fe Springs Identified

A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot in an unincorporated area near Santa Fe Springs was identified Friday. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue west of Carmenita Road where they found the victim on the sidewalk, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The...
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

County Authorities Identify Man Shot and Killed in Azusa Crash

An 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Azusa was identified Friday. Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. Monday to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
AZUSA, CA
2urbangirls.com

One killed, three injured in Orange County traffic accident

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – Police Friday are seeking the public’s help with their investigation of a crash in Westminster that killed an 18-year-old woman and left three injured. Officers from the Westminster Police Department responded at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday to Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road where they learned a...
WESTMINSTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Five Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in San Pedro

Five people were injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash in San Pedro. Paramedics sent to the 100 block of East Swinford Street at 10:22 a.m. transported the injured for hospital treatment, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The injuries were described as “mild-to-moderate,” the LAFD reported. The circumstances of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Reported Missing in Santa Clarita Found

A 71-year-old woman reported missing in Santa Clarita has been found, authorities said Friday. Sandra Adair was last seen at 4 p.m. Thursday at Isabella Parkway and Golden Triangle Road, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach Homicide detectives arrest 2nd suspect in April 22, 2022 murder

Homicide Detectives continued their investigation and identified the second suspect in the murder of Jimmy Ray Hawkins. On Dec. 5, 2022, Special Investigation Detectives arrested Brandon Tyler Shackelford, a 30-year-old resident of Riverside, for the murder of Hawkins. Shackelford was arrested near the 500 block of Palmyrita Drive in the city of Riverside. Detectives served search warrants in the city of Riverside and the city of Beaumont. A firearm and other evidence were located during the search.
LONG BEACH, CA
texasbreaking.com

After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

One Killed in 405 Freeway Crash

A man was killed Thursday when the SUV he was driving hit the center divider and rolled over on the San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:21 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway at National Boulevard where they found a Nissan Rouge had crashed and was blocking two lanes of the freeway, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Victim Shot While Riding Bicycle in Parking Lot

Pacoima, Los Angeles, CA: A victim was shot and wounded while riding a bicycle in a parking lot Tuesday night, Dec. 6, in the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to reports of a victim shot in a parking lot at Desmond and Glenoaks where an individual was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 9:30 p.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy