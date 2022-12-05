Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot Near Santa Fe Springs Identified
A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot in an unincorporated area near Santa Fe Springs was identified Friday. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue west of Carmenita Road where they found the victim on the sidewalk, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said. The...
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Man Shot and Killed in Azusa Crash
An 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Azusa was identified Friday. Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. Monday to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
2urbangirls.com
One killed, three injured in Orange County traffic accident
WESTMINSTER, Calif. – Police Friday are seeking the public’s help with their investigation of a crash in Westminster that killed an 18-year-old woman and left three injured. Officers from the Westminster Police Department responded at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday to Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road where they learned a...
1 Police Officer Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)
The Long Beach Police Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday. The accident occurred on Bellflower Boulevard, near the Atherton Street intersection by the Cal State University Long Beach Campus. It happened just before 2:30 p.m.
southarkansassun.com
Dad Arrested After Killing 1-Year-Old Infant Daughter By Throwing Her Off A Bridge in Long Beach, California
Jayveyon Burley was arrested for throwing his daughter off a bridge in Long Beach, California. The remains of the dead 1-year-old infant Leilani Dream Burley were found in the Los Angeles River, says Lang. On December 4, 2022, Inglewood, California police were contacted about a possible missing child. The call...
LAPD Searches for Hit-and-Run Driver Involved in Fatal Pedestrian Collision
Arleta, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Police Department officers and Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to an auto vs pedestrian call around 10:21 p.m. Wednesday, Dec.7, on the 14100 block of Terra Bella Street. When units arrived at the location in the Arleta neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley,...
mynewsla.com
Five Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in San Pedro
Five people were injured Friday in a two-vehicle crash in San Pedro. Paramedics sent to the 100 block of East Swinford Street at 10:22 a.m. transported the injured for hospital treatment, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The injuries were described as “mild-to-moderate,” the LAFD reported. The circumstances of...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested on Suspicion Of Setting Fire To Flags at Long Beach Homes
A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of setting fire to flags anchored on the porches of homes in Long Beach. Firefighters were dispatched about 3:30 a.m. to a reported vehicle fire in the 2800 block of Iroquois Avenue, said Capt. Jack Crabtree of the Long Beach Police Department. “We...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after string of American flags were set on fire in East Long Beach, officials say
Video from one home shows a suspected arsonist igniting a flag as it hangs from the front porch. The post UPDATE: Suspect arrested after string of American flags were set on fire in East Long Beach, officials say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
18-Year-Old Jayda Jean Feeney Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Westminster (Westminster, CA)
The Westminster Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred near Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road just before 9:40 p.m. According to the officials, a car had crashed into concrete barricades. The car was found on the edge of the barricades, over a trench in a construction zone.
mynewsla.com
Woman Reported Missing in Santa Clarita Found
A 71-year-old woman reported missing in Santa Clarita has been found, authorities said Friday. Sandra Adair was last seen at 4 p.m. Thursday at Isabella Parkway and Golden Triangle Road, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
Candlelight vigil held for 1-year-old girl found dead in Los Angeles River
A candlelight vigil was held in Long Beach on Wednesday night to mourn the death of a 1-year-old girl whose body was found in the Los Angeles River. Over 100 people gathered to support a young mother while remembering her baby girl who was first reported missing late Sunday night. The remains of the victim, […]
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach Homicide detectives arrest 2nd suspect in April 22, 2022 murder
Homicide Detectives continued their investigation and identified the second suspect in the murder of Jimmy Ray Hawkins. On Dec. 5, 2022, Special Investigation Detectives arrested Brandon Tyler Shackelford, a 30-year-old resident of Riverside, for the murder of Hawkins. Shackelford was arrested near the 500 block of Palmyrita Drive in the city of Riverside. Detectives served search warrants in the city of Riverside and the city of Beaumont. A firearm and other evidence were located during the search.
NBC San Diego
Inglewood Father Accused of Killing Baby Girl in Court; Vigil Planned
The Inglewood father accused of throwing his baby in the LA River in Long Beach appeared in court Wednesday, as a vigil was scheduled to honor Leilani in the evening. His bail was raised to $2,050,000, and his arraignment was rescheduled to January. The young father’s family was in court...
texasbreaking.com
After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody
Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
mynewsla.com
One Killed in 405 Freeway Crash
A man was killed Thursday when the SUV he was driving hit the center divider and rolled over on the San Diego (405) Freeway in West Los Angeles. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:21 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway at National Boulevard where they found a Nissan Rouge had crashed and was blocking two lanes of the freeway, a CHP spokesman told City News Service.
Azusa shooting: Victim identified by family as 16-year-old as residents express safety concerns
A teenager who was shot and killed in Azusa was identified by family members as a 16-year-old, and residents in the area are concerned following two violent murders.
Police arrest Inglewood father after baby girl's body found in Los Angeles River in Long Beach
An Inglewood father has been arrested for murder after his baby daughter's body was recovered from the Los Angeles River in Long Beach.
Victim Shot While Riding Bicycle in Parking Lot
Pacoima, Los Angeles, CA: A victim was shot and wounded while riding a bicycle in a parking lot Tuesday night, Dec. 6, in the Pacoima neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to reports of a victim shot in a parking lot at Desmond and Glenoaks where an individual was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 9:30 p.m.
KTLA.com
Police seek public’s help identifying suspect involved in attempted kidnapping in Inglewood
Officials with the Inglewood Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping earlier this month. The incident occurred on Dec. 2, around 4 p.m., near the intersection of 109th Street and Doty Avenue, authorities said. The male suspect approached the...
