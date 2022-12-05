Read full article on original website
Real News Network
Body cam shows Baltimore county police arresting citizen watchdog at gunpoint
An unnamed motorist was stopped by Baltimore County police, held at gunpoint, and manhandled by multiple officers before being arrested. Body cam footage reveals the motorist, who has requested anonymity, requesting multiple times to speak with a supervisor and know the crime he was being arrested for to no avail. Police claim the 60-year-old motorist was doing donuts in his car in a local parking lot. TRNN reporter Stephen Janis was unable to find any sign of skid marks at the scene, and further deduced that the area was likely too narrow for such activity. The police statement further reveals that the motorist was known to local police as a citizen watchdog, raising the question of whether this arrest was a form of political retaliation. Police Accountability Report reviews the available footage and the details of the case, as well as what this man’s ordeal can tell us about the police war against our civil rights.
foxbaltimore.com
1 man killed, another man in serious condition after Royal Farms store shooting
WBFF (BALTIMORE) — A 24-year-old man was killed and a 31-year-old man is in serious condition after a double shooting in south Baltimore on Thursday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say, at about 6 p.m., officers were sent to the Royal Farms Store located in the...
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify 2 homicide victims in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have released the names of people killed in shootings on Wednesday and Thursday. 24-year-old Jalil George was killed on December 7, 2022, in the 2500 block of Oswego Avenue. 32-year-old Rashard Hall was killed on December 8, 2022, in the 3400 block of...
Wbaltv.com
1 dead in double-shooting at southwest Baltimore Royal Farms
Baltimore police are investigating a double-shooting at a Royal Farms in which a man died. City police said officers were called around 6 p.m. Thursday to the Royal Farms store in the 2200 block of West Patapsco Avenue for a shooting. Police said a 24-year-old man who was shot in...
Knife-Wielding Hit-Run Elderly Pick-Up Truck Driver At Large In Maryland
A man accused of side-swiping a car before threatening a victim at knife-point is on the loose, authorities say.The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8 in the area of Mill Swamp Road and Muddy Creek Road in Edgewater, according to Anne Arundel County police.Investigation revealed t…
foxbaltimore.com
33-year-old man arrested in connection to a Glen Burnie shooting, police say
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Glen Burnie on Wednesday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said multiple shots were fired around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Martha Road. A caller...
WBOC
2 Deadly Shootings in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating two deadly shootings that occurred a few hours apart in Cambridge on Thursday night. The first one was reported at around 7:15 p.m. on 400 block of Pleasant Street. When Cambridge police officers arrived on the scene, they found 24-year-old Taijay Brian Daniels, of Cambridge, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Swift Arrest Made After Body Found In Maryland Apartment
A suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Cockeysville, authorities say. Officers initially responded to the unit block of Queensbridge Court around 6 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7 after reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore County Police. When officers arrived to the scene, they located Azayn Antrobus,...
foxbaltimore.com
Unresponsive man found with gunshot wounds, dies on scene, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was declared dead where he was found after police responded to reports of an unresponsive person in Northwest Baltimore. According to police, just after 9 a.m., officers were called to the scene near Saint Ambrose Avenue. Once there, officers located a 32-year-old man inside...
4-Week-Old Infant, 16-Year-Old Mom Go Missing From Harrisburg Home: Police
A 16-year-old girl and her 4-week-old infant daughter have gone missing from their central Pennsylvania home, authorities say. Anylah Duffin left home with her daughter Daoni on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to the Lower Paxton Township police. No other details about Anylah and Daoni were released. Anyone with information on...
Son Admits To Beating Elderly Mother To Death During Argument In Baltimore, Police Say
Authorities say that a Maryland man has been charged with allegedly killing his elderly mother in Northeast Baltimore during a dispute that rapidly escalated. Kevin Burke, 52, admitted to police investigators that he killed his 75-year-old mother when an argument turned violent and he allegedly assaulted her, a Baltimore Police spokesperson announced on Thursday, Dec. 8.
Nottingham MD
Rosedale business burglarized, man robbed at gunpoint in Hillendale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported this week. At just after 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6, officers responded to an alarm call at a business in the 8000-block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale (21237). When they arrived, they found the front door shattered. A search of the property revealed that the store register was emptied and an unknown amount of cash had been stolen.
foxbaltimore.com
Investigation is underway after a man was shot in Owings Mills, police say
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — UPDATE: The Baltimore County Police Department said detectives from their Violent Crimes Unit are currently investigating the Owings Mills shooting that happened on Dec. 6th. Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the unit block of Cue Court. When officers arrived to...
Man killed, suspect arrested Wednesday morning in Cockeysville
Baltimore County Police say they've made an arrest in a homicide that took place Wednesday morning in Cockeysville.
Police: Barricade situation in Parkville caused by burglary
Baltimore County Police has confirmed that the barricade situation in Parkville was for a burglary suspect.
Man Found Dying On Maryland Street
A man is dead after being shot in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. Officers located the man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to Prince George's County police. Medics rushed the victim to a...
Inmate dies of cardiac arrest at detention center in Baltimore County
An inmate died Wednesday evening in the Baltimore County Department of Corrections according to police.
Police catch burglary in progress at Annapolis BMW dealership
Overnight Thursday Anne Arundel County officers noticed a pair of suspicious vehicles in the BMW of Annapolis lot.
Christmas decoration stolen from Annapolis business
An expensive Christmas decoration was stolen from an Annapolis business Tuesday. Annapolis police reported today that they're investigating the theft
Baltimore County Police Respond To Active Barricade Situation (DEVELOPING)
All hands are on deck in Baltimore County as police found themselves in a standoff with a barricaded suspect on Wednesday afternoon. Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the department said that the Baltimore County Police Tactical Team and Hostage Negotiations Team were requested to the 2800 block of Munster Road in the area of Carney for a barricade situation.
