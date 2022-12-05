ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, MD

Real News Network

Body cam shows Baltimore county police arresting citizen watchdog at gunpoint

An unnamed motorist was stopped by Baltimore County police, held at gunpoint, and manhandled by multiple officers before being arrested. Body cam footage reveals the motorist, who has requested anonymity, requesting multiple times to speak with a supervisor and know the crime he was being arrested for to no avail. Police claim the 60-year-old motorist was doing donuts in his car in a local parking lot. TRNN reporter Stephen Janis was unable to find any sign of skid marks at the scene, and further deduced that the area was likely too narrow for such activity. The police statement further reveals that the motorist was known to local police as a citizen watchdog, raising the question of whether this arrest was a form of political retaliation. Police Accountability Report reviews the available footage and the details of the case, as well as what this man’s ordeal can tell us about the police war against our civil rights.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify 2 homicide victims in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have released the names of people killed in shootings on Wednesday and Thursday. 24-year-old Jalil George was killed on December 7, 2022, in the 2500 block of Oswego Avenue. 32-year-old Rashard Hall was killed on December 8, 2022, in the 3400 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

1 dead in double-shooting at southwest Baltimore Royal Farms

Baltimore police are investigating a double-shooting at a Royal Farms in which a man died. City police said officers were called around 6 p.m. Thursday to the Royal Farms store in the 2200 block of West Patapsco Avenue for a shooting. Police said a 24-year-old man who was shot in...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

2 Deadly Shootings in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating two deadly shootings that occurred a few hours apart in Cambridge on Thursday night. The first one was reported at around 7:15 p.m. on 400 block of Pleasant Street. When Cambridge police officers arrived on the scene, they found 24-year-old Taijay Brian Daniels, of Cambridge, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Daily Voice

Swift Arrest Made After Body Found In Maryland Apartment

A suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Cockeysville, authorities say. Officers initially responded to the unit block of Queensbridge Court around 6 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7 after reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore County Police. When officers arrived to the scene, they located Azayn Antrobus,...
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Unresponsive man found with gunshot wounds, dies on scene, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was declared dead where he was found after police responded to reports of an unresponsive person in Northwest Baltimore. According to police, just after 9 a.m., officers were called to the scene near Saint Ambrose Avenue. Once there, officers located a 32-year-old man inside...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Son Admits To Beating Elderly Mother To Death During Argument In Baltimore, Police Say

Authorities say that a Maryland man has been charged with allegedly killing his elderly mother in Northeast Baltimore during a dispute that rapidly escalated. Kevin Burke, 52, admitted to police investigators that he killed his 75-year-old mother when an argument turned violent and he allegedly assaulted her, a Baltimore Police spokesperson announced on Thursday, Dec. 8.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Rosedale business burglarized, man robbed at gunpoint in Hillendale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported this week. At just after 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 6, officers responded to an alarm call at a business in the 8000-block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale (21237). When they arrived, they found the front door shattered. A search of the property revealed that the store register was emptied and an unknown amount of cash had been stolen.
ROSEDALE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Found Dying On Maryland Street

A man is dead after being shot in Prince George's County overnight, authorities say. Officers located the man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Abel Avenue around 7:10 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to Prince George's County police. Medics rushed the victim to a...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

