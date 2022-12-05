ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MLive.com

Jeff Okudah among 3 Lions players knocked out by illness

ALLEN PARK -- There’s something going around the Lions locker room. No, not playoff fever. Cornerback Jeff Okudah, receiver Kalif Raymond and quarterback Nate Sudfeld all showed up on the injury report because of illnesses that knocked them out of Wednesday’s practice. Left tackle Taylor Decker (elbow), linebacker Derrick Barnes (knee), safety DeShon Elliott (ankle) and center Frank Ragnow (foot) also did not practice, while running back D’Andre Swift (ankle) and guard Evan Brown (ankle) were limited.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

RB Craig Reynolds starts 21-day practice window; players remain out with illness

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions remain short-handed because of a bug that is going around the locker room, with cornerback Jeff Okudah, receiver Kalif Raymond and backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld all missing a second straight practice on Wednesday because of illness. It is unusual to see players miss back-to-back practices because of a bug, although the practice is becoming more common in the post-COVID world.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

DraftKings promo code & prediction: 30-to-1 odds for Raiders vs. Rams

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you are looking for a sportsbook to sign up for, now is the perfect time to sign up on DraftKings Sportsbook with...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

The 13 players that had Heisman Trophy cases in a hazy race: College Football Survivor Show

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Four finalists for the Heisman Trophy will be in New York on Saturday night -- USC’s Caleb Williams, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and TCU’s Max Duggan. On this bonus episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarjah create a pool of 13 candidates that would have been legitimate contenders for any ballot.
GEORGIA STATE
MLive.com

Pistons vs. Pelicans predictions: Expert NBA picks for Wednesday, 12/7

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The New Orleans Pelicans will travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons, and our expert has Pistons vs. Pelicans predictions. These are...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

The Lions might be without a starting cornerback against Minnesota

ALLEN PARK -- Jeff Okudah returned to practice on Friday, but the Detroit Lions might still be without a starting cornerback when Minnesota comes to town on Sunday for an NFC North showdown. Will Harris is battling a hip injury that limited him at practice on Thursday before knocking him...
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Referees admit massive game-deciding mistake

On Thursday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights thanks to a buzzer-beating three-point shot from Ohio State guard Tanner Holden. It was an absolutely incredible play in a huge moment, but it caused quite a bit of controversy because it appears the shot shouldn’t have counted. And a day later, the Read more... The post Referees admit massive game-deciding mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

West Catholic’s Tim Kloska earns Michigan AP Division 5-6 Player of the Year

Tim Kloska’s performance in West Catholic’s five-game playoff run alone might have been enough for him to garner all-state consideration. The 6-foot, 200-pound running back rushed for 1,145 yards and 19 touchdowns in the five games combined. That included 330 yards and five touchdowns in West Catholic’s s Division 6 state semifinal win over Clinton and 241 yards and four scores in the Falcons’ 59-14 win over Negaunee in the championship game at Ford Field in Detroit.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Sixteen Muskegon-area football players named to 2022 AP All-State teams

MUSKEGON – The Associated Press recently released its All-State teams for the 2022 Michigan high school football season and 16 local athletes were placed on the first or second team of their respective divisions. Below is a look at the players who earned the postseason accolades from a panel...
MUSKEGON, MI

