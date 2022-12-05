Weekly Anniston Police Stats 11/28/2022 to 12/04/2022

Photo by Calhoun Journal

December 5, 2022

Lee Evancho

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 11/28/2022 to 12/04/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 959 calls for service. There were 84 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 96 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were nine felony arrests. There were 39 misdemeanor arrests. There were 13 traffic accidents, 255 traffic stops, and 60 traffic citations. 24 warrants were served. There were 11 animals picked up and one animal related citation issued.

