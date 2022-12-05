ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 11/28/2022 to 12/04/2022

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ESHUL_0jXy0FN300
Photo byCalhoun Journal

December 5, 2022

Lee Evancho

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 11/28/2022 to 12/04/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 959 calls for service. There were 84 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 96 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were nine felony arrests. There were 39 misdemeanor arrests. There were 13 traffic accidents, 255 traffic stops, and 60 traffic citations. 24 warrants were served. There were 11 animals picked up and one animal related citation issued.

Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

