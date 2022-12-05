A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Dec. 7, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Rihanna. Julia Fox. Betty White. No, this isn’t the world’s hardest game of FMK, this is another kind of bond: they all have “the sauce.” Confused? Well, blame (and thank) creator MJ Gray. Her TikTok about this phenomenon went viral, and the rest is history. The sauce might be a vibe, but it’s palpable. “You will be in a room with these people and everyone will gravitate toward the individual who has this particular type of charisma,” Gray said. READ MORE.

1 DAY AGO