BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
Elite Daily
Taylor's BTS All Too Well Video Unpacks The Relationship Behind It
On Thursday, Dec. 8, Taylor Swift dropped the official behind-the-scenes video of her All Too Well short film. The seven-minute-long clip, which shows the “Anti-Hero” singer in full-on director mode, gives so much insight into the meaning behind the song and the relationship that inspired it. Swift shared...
Elite Daily
The Harry & Meghan Soundtrack Captures Their Love Story Perfectly
Most documentaries are not hotbeds of music, but Harry & Meghan isn’t your typical docuseries. Produced by their own Archewell Productions, the two-part series is closer to autobiography than a dispassionate look at their lives from research and clips. It’s also an ingenious piece of marketing; they themselves admit in the opening episode this is them taking control of the narrative and retelling their story. The songs on Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries are in service of that tale, emphasizing the couple’s love story.
Elite Daily
Jingle Ball 2022 Was Honestly A Giant Dance Party
‘Tis the season for iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball. Celebs like Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, and Dove Cameron decked the Kia Forum’s halls in Los Angeles on Dec. 2 for a star-studded show.
Elite Daily
Twitter Is Obsessed With Adam Sandler's Lazy North Face 'Fit At The PCAs
Usually awards shows are a reason to dress up, but in Adam Sandler’s case, he took the 2022 People’s Choice Awards as an opportunity to show off a lazy-chic lewk. Fashion Twitter and comedy Twitter alike couldn’t stop talking about Sandler’s 2022 PCAs ‘fit. Sandler...
Elite Daily
Lana Del Rey’s New Album Title Is Too Long To Type
Don’t panic: Lana Del Rey is back. On Dec. 7, the singer announced her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, will drop in March 2023. To accompany this thrilling announcement, she also released the LP’s title song. Having an unconventional album and song title are not issues if they’re bops. Thankfully, it seems like they are.
Becky G and LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget are engaged
LA native Becky G announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend, LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget on her social media page.
Elite Daily
Elite Daily Newsletter: December 7, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Dec. 7, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Rihanna. Julia Fox. Betty White. No, this isn’t the world’s hardest game of FMK, this is another kind of bond: they all have “the sauce.” Confused? Well, blame (and thank) creator MJ Gray. Her TikTok about this phenomenon went viral, and the rest is history. The sauce might be a vibe, but it’s palpable. “You will be in a room with these people and everyone will gravitate toward the individual who has this particular type of charisma,” Gray said. READ MORE.
Elite Daily
All About Yael Cohen Braun, Scooter Braun's Ex-Wife
Scooter Braun is the manager behind some of the biggest names in music, like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato. Braun is super successful, to say the least, but he isn’t exactly the most popular — especially among Taylor Swift fans. In 2019, Scooter got in a major feud with Taylor when she called him an “incessant, manipulative bully" after hearing he acquired the rights to her music catalog. At the time, Scooter’s then-wife, Yael Cohen Braun, clapped back at Taylor for making the feud public, but her tune might have changed since then.
