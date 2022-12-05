ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SZA Performs “Shirt” And “Blind” On ‘Saturday Night Live’

By Marc Griffin
 4 days ago

SZA ’s rollout for S.O.S is in full effect, hitting up Saturday Night Live to perform two of the LP’s singles. On Saturday (Dec. 3), TDE ’s songbird performed “Blind” and “Shirt” at the storied NBC sketch comedy show, granting viewers a glimpse into her next musical era .

With an introduction from Keke Palmer, SZA, 33, wearing a baggy Black Harley Davidson t-shirt and baggy overalls, offered a live rendition of “Shirt,” crooning about her lover whose absence has left her feeling directionless.

The Rodney Jerkins and Freaky Rob-produced track carries a thumping 808 to which SZA’s background dancers, dressed in flowy garments, performed enchantingly synchronized choreography.

During her SNL performance for “Blind,” the Top Dawg Entertainment signee was stationed at centerstage amid a smoky and alluring backdrop, jeweled with a warm orange light positioned above her head.

“Blind” traded in the 808s and trap flare for a bare-bones composition with a simple acoustic guitar accompanying her haunting voice.

As the performance continues, the production expands with additional rhythmic textures from violins, drums, and an electric guitar, with a water current crashing on the LED screen behind the musicians.

In Nov. 2022, SZA was interviewed by Billboard , with the publication labeling the St. Louis native’s new album as “ the most captivating music [SZA] has ever made.”

Later in the conversation, the singer, née Solána Imani Rowe, voiced her excitement for S.O.S but expressed that she wasn’t too sure about her future as a mega star in the industry.

“I feel like music, in this capacity, I don’t see longevity. I like to create, I like to write , I like to sing, and I like to share,” Rowe said. “But I don’t know if chasing after superstardom or whatever I’m supposed to be doing right now is sustainable for me or for anybody. I’mma take a good swing at it, and I’mma give ’em my absolute best.”

Watch the SZA’s SNL performances above.

Vibe

Saweetie Denies Trashing Famous Exes On New Song: “Ain’t Nobody Dissing Them Boys”

Rumors have been circulating following the release of Saweetie’s latest song, “Don’t Say Nothing.” The single, which released on Nov. 18 — just days after the late rapper Takeoff’s funeral — caused a bit of controversy, as many said it was “too soon” for a song “dissing her ex.” Fellow Migos member Quavo, who was with Takeoff at the time of his death, dated Saweetie for two years. More from VIBE.comSaweetie Roasts Fan Taunting Her For Reportedly Low Album SalesSaweetie Speaks On Being Called The "Queen Of The Bay"Benzino Dubs Lil Baby This Generation's 2Pac Now the Bay Area rapper has...
Vibe

Pretty Vee Breaks Down Her Attraction To Rick Ross On Revolt’s ‘Black Girl Stuff’

Comedian and actress Vena “Pretty Vee” Excell has expressed her admiration for Rick Ross while recording an episode of Revolt’s Black Girl Stuff. It has been speculated that the Wild’n Out entertainer is dating the Richer Than I Ever Been rapper thanks to images and videos of the pair together surfacing on social media. More from VIBE.comRick Ross Takes Accountability For Hefty Wingstop Violations"We Belong In Classical Music:" Orchestra Noir Brings Black Excellence To Atlanta2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To Know Fueling the romance whispers, Ross’ fellow Miami native expressed her attraction to the “biggest bawse” and what makes him a...
Vibe

Saweetie Speaks On Being Called The “Queen Of The Bay”

Saweetie says that a number of her supporters consider her West Coast royalty and have crowned her as the “Queen of the Bay,” an honor she reacted to during an interview with The Bootleg Kev Podcast. “I don’t want to self-proclaim the ‘Queen statement,’ but when I’m in certain cities or certain areas, they’ll just call me this and call me that,” she said of the moniker being bestowed upon her. “I’ve been called the ‘Queen of California’ and many queen things. It’s not something I’m trying to title, that’s why I had another voice say it on my [The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vibe

SZA Says ‘SOS’ Album Would’ve Had More Features If She Wasn’t Ghosted

It’s been a long five years, but SZA’s highly-anticipated album, SOS, is days away. Admittedly, its arrival has the Top Dawg Entertainment songbird cautious. “Part of me doesn’t even want this to come out,” the 33-year-old shared with Hot 97. The 23-track LP has features from Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, and even a posthumous verse from ODB. She expected even more features, but that didn’t work out due to a classic case of ghosting.More from VIBE.comHangout Festival Taps SZA, Lil Nas X, GloRilla, FERG And More For 2023 LineupKeke Palmer Says Her Parents Shielded Her From Exploitation As A ChildSZA Performs...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Vibe

Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song

Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
Vibe

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Ordered To Settle Lawsuit Against Alleged Rape Victim

Kenneth Petty, the husband of Nicki Minaj, has been ordered by a judge to settle his lawsuit with his sexual assault accuser Jennifer Hough. In 2021, Hough filed a lawsuit against Petty, citing infliction of emotional distress, harassment and witness intimidation. However, Judge James R. Cho has referred the case go to mediation in hopes of the two parties reaching a settlement. “Parties to select a mediator by 12/20/2022 and complete mediation by 3/6/2023,” court documents, obtained by AllHipHop, state. “[They] may participate in the mediation remotely. [Both sides] shall file a joint status report two weeks after completing the mediation, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Tina Turner’s Son Ronnie Pronounced Dead At 62

Tina Turner suffered a huge loss this week as her son, Ronnie, passed away at 62 years old. His wife, Afida, announced his passing early Friday morning (Dec. 9). “My god Ronnie Turner a true angel hiuge soul highly spiritual my husband my best friend my baby,” she wrote in an Instagram post with a carousel of photos of her deceased husband. “Iyour mummy your nurse I did the best to the end this time I was no able to save you love u for this 17 years this is very very very bad I am very mad this is...
Vibe

Drake And Son Adonis Enjoy Night Out At The Raptors Vs Lakers Game In Toronto

Drake had a night out with his little boy Adonis on Wednesday evening (Dec. 8) at the Raptors vs Lakers game in his hometown of Toronto. The 6God and his five-year-old enjoyed a few snacks as the spotlight was on them from their usual courtside seats. The father-son duo entered the Scotiabank Arena both wearing leather jackets, jeans and white sneakers. Adonis, a huge basketball fan, had some Skittles as Drake snacked on Sour Patch Kids candy.More from VIBE.comStyles P Claims 21 Savage Isn't A LyricistFormer Laker Devean George Denies Shaquille O'Neal Took A Poop In His Shoe2Pac Is Drake's Most...
Vibe

Summer Walker Explains Why She Wanted A “White Or Gay Assistant” Following Backlash

Summer Walker had some words for people who took issue with her search for an assistant, specifically her preference that they be “white or gay” and willing to be paid $2,000 a month. The 26-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Monday (Dec. 5) to explain herself, beginning by addressing those who found her $2K/month rate inadequate. “If you don’t know what you’re talking about, then why are you talking about it?,” she began. “I really would like to know that. ‘Oh, $2K ain’t enough, $2K ain’t enough.’ How do you know if it’s not enough? I could have told somebody to come...
Vibe

Rowdy Rebel Says He Could “Never Beef” With Bobby Shmurda Following Disagreement

Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel recently had a case of public “miscommunication,” but all is now well with the duo. During a recent episode of Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, Bobby spoke about his partner in rhyme’s comments regarding King Von’s murder and attempted to clarify his meaning.  “I felt like that sh*t came out wrong,” the “Shmoney” rapper pleaded. “He meant it in a good way, like that he wished that none of that sh*t would’ve happened because he’s a fan of both. But sometimes, you can’t talk on other people’s sh*t. Period. Rowdy knows he’s in the wrong for that.”More from...
Vibe

Keke Palmer Responds To Being Called “Ugly” Without Makeup

Keke Palmer offered a gracious response to anyone commenting on her physical beauty. The 29-year-old actress used Twitter to address remarks made about her bare face. While the Hustlers actress did not directly reference any specific trolls or photos, she and her boyfriend Darius Jackson reportedly attended a New York Rangers vs. Saint Louis Blues hockey game at Madison Square Garden. For the sporting event, Palmer opted for a casual sweatshirt look, sans full glam. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer Says Her Parents Shielded Her From Exploitation As A Child'SNL' Gifts Fans A 'Kenan & Kel' Reunion, But As A Reboot...
Vibe

‘SNL’ Gifts Fans A ‘Kenan & Kel’ Reunion, But As A Reboot With Keke Palmer

The most recent episode of Saturday Night Live was arguably the best of the year. Between SZA finally announcing the release date of her sophomore album and host Keke Palmer confirming her pregnancy, the evening was full of grand surprises. Case in point, longtime cast member Kenan Thompson reunited with his comedic partner-in-crime, Kel Mitchell, for a special reimagining of their classic sitcom, Kenan & Kel. The segment dubbed “Kenan & Kelly,” helmed by Palmer, began with the KeyTV founder explaining to Thompson that she had an idea for a project she was working on—one, which was unbeknownst to him, already...
Vibe

SZA Is Somberly Solo In “Nobody Gets Me” Music Video

SZA has released the official music video for “Nobody Gets Me,” a reflective track from her newest album, S.O.S. In the visual directed by Bradley Calder, the 33-year-old artist wanders solo in the black-and-white scenery. From a lonely rooftop to an empty cityscape, SZA questions the end of what she felt was a promising, fulfilling romance. More from VIBE.comHangout Festival Taps SZA, Lil Nas X, GloRilla, FERG And More For 2023 LineupSZA Says 'SOS' Album Would've Had More Features If She Wasn't GhostedKeke Palmer Says Her Parents Shielded Her From Exploitation As A Child “What’s left of you? How am I...
NEVADA STATE
Vibe

Styles P Claims 21 Savage Isn’t A Lyricist

Styles P is claiming that 21 Savage isn’t a real lyricist. During a recent episode of Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, The LOX emcee discussed 21’s comments regarding Nas’ “relevancy” in the aftermath of the two rappers squashing the controversy. Styles declared the UK-born rapper’s lyrical content not good enough to be labeled lyrical or mentioned in the same breath as Drake, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole. The “Good Times” rapper further stated that Drizzy should have called the Atlanta rapper out for calling Nasir irrelevant. More from VIBE.comDrake Sets New Career Record As Highest-Selling Singles Artist In RIAA HistoryMichelob ULTRA Unveils...
Vibe

The Weeknd Becomes First Canadian Artist To Earn 4 Diamond Singles

The Weeknd continues to boost his already impressive resume. The 32-year-old is now the first Canadian artist to earn four RIAA Diamond-certified singles as a lead artist. The “Take My Breath” artist achieved this feat on Tuesday (Dec. 6) when his 2015 smash “Can’t Feel My Face” officially reached Diamond status. The song joins the elite company of 2015’s “The Hills,” 2016’s “Starboy” and 2019’s “Blinding Lights.” “Starboy” and “Blinding Lights” originally earned the record-breaker the recognition of the first Black singer with three Diamond certifications back in April, so he continues to outdo himself. Life has been pretty good for...
Vibe

Method Man And Chris Redd Get Into A “Spooky” Groove On ‘Carpool Karaoke’: Exclusive

Carpool Karaoke: The Series has officially returned to Apple TV+. The new onset of episodes feature the likes of Ciara, Russell Wilson, Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Amber Ruffin, Chris Redd, and Method Man as they share a car in their respective episodes, sing along to their personal playlists, and take on riveting adventures.  The Wilsons rap along to The Notorious B.I.G.‘s “Juicy” while the Clintons sing Katy Perry’s “Roar” at peak volume. VIBE received an exclusive clip from Method Man’s episode with comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Redd where the men—mostly the Power actor to viewers’ delight—tested out their vocal range on...
Vibe

Tory Lanez Receives Third Felony Charge In Megan Thee Stallion Case

Tory Lanez has been hit with a third felony charge stemming from his Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), Rolling Stone reported that the Canadian rapper received the charge from prosecutors on Monday, accusing the artist of discharging a firearm with gross negligence. The new charge carries a potential six-year prison bid, with the rapper facing possible deportation.   Tory Lanez, legally known as Daystar Peterson, previously pleaded not guilty to one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Peterson, 30, also faces allegations that he inflicted Meg...
Vibe

Tyler, The Creator Urges Young Fans To Study Missy Elliott’s Discography

Tyler, the Creator has been vocal about his love for Missy Elliott in the past, but he recently used his admiration for the legend to advise his younger fans. On Tuesday (Dec. 6) Elliott took to Twitter to run through her discography, explaining the behind-the-scenes mindsets of her and her production partner, Timbaland. Beginning with her debut album, Missy broke down 1997’s Supa Dupa Fly and the lack of expectations that went into its creation.  “My 1st album was stress-free because I didn’t have any expectations,” the Virginia native expressed. “My label told me they would give me my own label...
VIRGINIA STATE
