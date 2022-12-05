SZA Performs “Shirt” And “Blind” On ‘Saturday Night Live’

SZA ’s rollout for S.O.S is in full effect, hitting up Saturday Night Live to perform two of the LP’s singles. On Saturday (Dec. 3), TDE ’s songbird performed “Blind” and “Shirt” at the storied NBC sketch comedy show, granting viewers a glimpse into her next musical era .

With an introduction from Keke Palmer, SZA, 33, wearing a baggy Black Harley Davidson t-shirt and baggy overalls, offered a live rendition of “Shirt,” crooning about her lover whose absence has left her feeling directionless.

The Rodney Jerkins and Freaky Rob-produced track carries a thumping 808 to which SZA’s background dancers, dressed in flowy garments, performed enchantingly synchronized choreography.

During her SNL performance for “Blind,” the Top Dawg Entertainment signee was stationed at centerstage amid a smoky and alluring backdrop, jeweled with a warm orange light positioned above her head.

“Blind” traded in the 808s and trap flare for a bare-bones composition with a simple acoustic guitar accompanying her haunting voice.

As the performance continues, the production expands with additional rhythmic textures from violins, drums, and an electric guitar, with a water current crashing on the LED screen behind the musicians.

In Nov. 2022, SZA was interviewed by Billboard , with the publication labeling the St. Louis native’s new album as “ the most captivating music [SZA] has ever made.”

Later in the conversation, the singer, née Solána Imani Rowe, voiced her excitement for S.O.S but expressed that she wasn’t too sure about her future as a mega star in the industry.

“I feel like music, in this capacity, I don’t see longevity. I like to create, I like to write , I like to sing, and I like to share,” Rowe said. “But I don’t know if chasing after superstardom or whatever I’m supposed to be doing right now is sustainable for me or for anybody. I’mma take a good swing at it, and I’mma give ’em my absolute best.”

Watch the SZA’s SNL performances above.