seehafernews.com
Manitowoc United Hockey Coach Excited to Have High School Hockey Back
Hockey has not been the most popular sport around the Manitowoc area in the past, but that trend appears to be shifting. High school hockey is back in Manitowoc County in the form of Manitowoc United. They are a conglomeration of players from Manitowoc Lincoln, Roncalli, Two Rivers, Valders, Mishicot,...
seehafernews.com
Pirates Outlast Ships In Conference Opener
Bay Port pulled away late in the second half to post a 67-56 win over visiting Manitowoc Lincoln last night in the FRCC Boys Basketball opener for both teams. The Ships, who trailed by 7 at halftime after Brayden Kennedy nailed a buzzer-beating 3, got to within 1 early in the 2nd half before the Pirates steadily upped their lead.
seehafernews.com
Jets, Lions, and Tigers Ranked In State Coaches Poll
De Pere, Wisconsin Lutheran, West Salem, Saint Mary’s Springs and Newman Catholic are the 5 leaders in week 2 of the wissports.net Boys Basketball Coaches Poll. The Redbirds lead Division 1 for the 2nd week in a row. Fellow FRCC member Bay Port was ranked #9, but the Pirates...
cw14online.com
HSGT: Neenah falls, while De Pere wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night in boys basketball, Neenah fell to Wisconsin Lutheran 87-48 in non-conference action, while De Pere topped Pulaski in Fox River Classic Conference play. Click the video for highlights.
wearegreenbay.com
New sports bar featuring football bowling ready for Green Bay debut on Thursday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The city of Green Bay is known for its football, and three friends turned business owners decided to expand and open its second location in Titletown. 1st and Bowl is set for its grand opening on Thursday, December 8, located at 301 North Washington...
seehafernews.com
Three Raiders Voted AP All State In Football
Three members of the state semifinalist Two Rivers High School Football team were selected to the Associated Press All-State team, announced Thursday afternoon. Leading the Raiders contingent is inside linebacker Chase Matthias. The 5′ 11″ 200-pound junior was named a Second-team all stater at Inside Linebacker. Two of...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School Closed Due to Spider Problem
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School is closed today as staff addresses a spider issue. According to an email sent to families, a yellow sac spider caused a student’s arm to become itchy and swollen yesterday around 2:00 p.m. A teacher was also bitten and needed medical attention, which led...
seehafernews.com
Virtual Meeting Scheduled Regarding Memorial Drive Resurfacing
Resurfacing of Memorial Drive between Manitowoc and Two Rivers will be the subject of a virtual meeting this afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has scheduled the session for the time period between 4:30 and 5:30 this afternoon. The project is scheduled to happen in 2025 and Highway 42 is...
seehafernews.com
More Details Available Regarding Infant Who Fell at Plymouth High School
A few more details are now available regarding an incident at Plymouth High School. A 20-month-old child, known as Cainan, fell over 15 feet down a stairwell, and according to a GoFundMe set up to help the family, little Canian suffered broken orbital bones, and a serious skull hematoma. He...
$100,000 Holly Jolly Raffle top prize sold in De Pere
For a customer of Kwik Trip on Main, 746 Main Ave. in De Pere, a $5 raffle ticket purchase has turned into $100,000 just in time for the holidays.
20-month old falls from second floor of Plymouth High School
A 20-month-old boy had to be flown to Children's Wisconsin after he fell from the second floor of Plymouth High School.
seehafernews.com
$100,000 Winning Raffle Ticket Sold In De Pere
Somebody who bought a $5.00 Holly Jolly Raffle in De Pere is $100,000 richer. The Wisconsin Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip on Main in De Pere. It was drawn as the winner Monday. The Holly Jolly Raffle launched back in October and sold out...
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Appleton, Wisconsin
Located north of Lake Winnebago and along the Fox River, Appleton, Wisconsin, is a small town with big-city culture, entertainment, and fun. Appleton is a part of three Wisconsin counties, including Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet, and is part of the Fox Cities metropolitan area. This small town is home to...
WBAY Green Bay
SNC holds signing day for special 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday was a special night at St. Norbert College. At halftime of the women’s basketball game, the university held a signing day for the newest member of the Green Knights: 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley. Sophia just wrapped up her last round of treatment for a...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Wisconsin
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Wisconsin, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
seehafernews.com
State Patrol Identifies Man Who Died in Fiery Wrightstown Area Crash
The Wisconsin State Patrol has identified the man who died on Monday in a fiery rollover crash near Wrightstown. The crash on I-41 at Wrightstown Road claimed the life of 58-year-old Todd Kagelmann. He was said to be driving north on the I-41 when his vehicle left the roadway at...
seehafernews.com
Clipper City Chordsmen Ready for “Rusty the Blue-Nosed Reindeer” Show This Weekend
The Clipper City Chordsmen’s Christmas show will be taking place this weekend. The show, entitled “Rusty the Blue-Nosed Reindeer” will take place in Endries Hall at the Franciscan Center for Music Education and Performance on Saturday. Chordsman Bill Fricke says that the show is “based on the...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Hit and Run Suspect Appointed an Attorney
The teenage girl who is facing charges in a fatal hit-and-run case in Green Bay now has an attorney. The Brown County Court was struggling to find 15-year-old Sienna Pecore a lawyer, but Catherine White from the Madison-based law firm Hurley Burish has taken the case. Pecore is accused of...
seehafernews.com
Manty Dance Ready To Perform “Snowed In” At The Capitol Civic Center
Manty Dance will take to the stage of the Capitol Civic Center in Manitowoc tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. “Snowed In” features several selections that celebrate the holidays and winter season, including “A Coldest Winter”, “Frosty” and “The Nutcracker Suite.”. Gretchen Jacobson has been...
Comments / 0