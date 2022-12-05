ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc United Hockey Coach Excited to Have High School Hockey Back

Hockey has not been the most popular sport around the Manitowoc area in the past, but that trend appears to be shifting. High school hockey is back in Manitowoc County in the form of Manitowoc United. They are a conglomeration of players from Manitowoc Lincoln, Roncalli, Two Rivers, Valders, Mishicot,...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Pirates Outlast Ships In Conference Opener

Bay Port pulled away late in the second half to post a 67-56 win over visiting Manitowoc Lincoln last night in the FRCC Boys Basketball opener for both teams. The Ships, who trailed by 7 at halftime after Brayden Kennedy nailed a buzzer-beating 3, got to within 1 early in the 2nd half before the Pirates steadily upped their lead.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Jets, Lions, and Tigers Ranked In State Coaches Poll

De Pere, Wisconsin Lutheran, West Salem, Saint Mary’s Springs and Newman Catholic are the 5 leaders in week 2 of the wissports.net Boys Basketball Coaches Poll. The Redbirds lead Division 1 for the 2nd week in a row. Fellow FRCC member Bay Port was ranked #9, but the Pirates...
DE PERE, WI
cw14online.com

HSGT: Neenah falls, while De Pere wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night in boys basketball, Neenah fell to Wisconsin Lutheran 87-48 in non-conference action, while De Pere topped Pulaski in Fox River Classic Conference play. Click the video for highlights.
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Raiders Voted AP All State In Football

Three members of the state semifinalist Two Rivers High School Football team were selected to the Associated Press All-State team, announced Thursday afternoon. Leading the Raiders contingent is inside linebacker Chase Matthias. The 5′ 11″ 200-pound junior was named a Second-team all stater at Inside Linebacker. Two of...
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School Closed Due to Spider Problem

Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School is closed today as staff addresses a spider issue. According to an email sent to families, a yellow sac spider caused a student’s arm to become itchy and swollen yesterday around 2:00 p.m. A teacher was also bitten and needed medical attention, which led...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Virtual Meeting Scheduled Regarding Memorial Drive Resurfacing

Resurfacing of Memorial Drive between Manitowoc and Two Rivers will be the subject of a virtual meeting this afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has scheduled the session for the time period between 4:30 and 5:30 this afternoon. The project is scheduled to happen in 2025 and Highway 42 is...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

$100,000 Winning Raffle Ticket Sold In De Pere

Somebody who bought a $5.00 Holly Jolly Raffle in De Pere is $100,000 richer. The Wisconsin Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip on Main in De Pere. It was drawn as the winner Monday. The Holly Jolly Raffle launched back in October and sold out...
DE PERE, WI
viatravelers.com

12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Appleton, Wisconsin

Located north of Lake Winnebago and along the Fox River, Appleton, Wisconsin, is a small town with big-city culture, entertainment, and fun. Appleton is a part of three Wisconsin counties, including Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet, and is part of the Fox Cities metropolitan area. This small town is home to...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SNC holds signing day for special 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday was a special night at St. Norbert College. At halftime of the women’s basketball game, the university held a signing day for the newest member of the Green Knights: 7-year-old Sophia Pittsley. Sophia just wrapped up her last round of treatment for a...
DE PERE, WI
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Wisconsin

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Wisconsin, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
KEWASKUM, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Hit and Run Suspect Appointed an Attorney

The teenage girl who is facing charges in a fatal hit-and-run case in Green Bay now has an attorney. The Brown County Court was struggling to find 15-year-old Sienna Pecore a lawyer, but Catherine White from the Madison-based law firm Hurley Burish has taken the case. Pecore is accused of...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manty Dance Ready To Perform “Snowed In” At The Capitol Civic Center

Manty Dance will take to the stage of the Capitol Civic Center in Manitowoc tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. “Snowed In” features several selections that celebrate the holidays and winter season, including “A Coldest Winter”, “Frosty” and “The Nutcracker Suite.”. Gretchen Jacobson has been...
MANITOWOC, WI

