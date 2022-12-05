ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Police: Two men charged with first-degree murder in Elizabethton shooting bragged about killing

By Jeff Keeling
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBBpF_0jXxzINh00

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two men who police say bragged about shooting another man they had gone to confront have both been charged with first-degree murder after police allegedly found evidence two different handguns were used.

Cody Alan Miller, 23, is being held in the Carter County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond for allegedly killing Phillip Glass, 31, Thursday morning. Brandon Lee Blackwell, 34, is being held without bond in Glass’s death.

TBI identifies person shot and killed by Washington Co. deputy

Miller’s involvement was related to Glass apparently dating Miller’s ex-girlfriend, police records show.

An affidavit from Elizabethton Police Department (EPD) officer Mike Commons states that during their investigation into Glass’ death, they learned Miller had allegedly shot Glass with a .380 semi-automatic pistol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=323j2K_0jXxzINh00
Cody Alan Miller (Carter County Sheriff’s Office)

The brief affidavit states that Miller, of Bear Branch Road in Roan Mountain, “bragged to individuals that ‘Flip’ Phillip Glass, was dead. Miller bragged about where he shot Glass and bragged about how ‘cool’ it was.”

As News Channel 11 reported earlier, EPD initially went to Oakmont Drive after receiving calls “about a vehicle that continued to rev its engine while driving up and down the road.”

Before officers arrived, they got a second call about shots fired in the area. Oakmont Drive is a cul de sac off of the Milligan Highway near Happy Valley elementary and high schools.

EPD officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Oakmont Drive. At the scene, they found Glass’ body inside his vehicle.

Commons’ affidavit states that Miller had gone to where Glass “was staying on Oakmont Drive” to confront him about dating his ex-girlfriend.

The affidavit says police recovered the pistol in a Chevrolet Tahoe registered to Miller that was wrecked and left at the scene. It says they also found spent .380 shell casings at the scene.

A second affidavit from Commons was used as evidence to charge Blackwell with first-degree murder and also with harassment. It states that EPD’s investigation also found that Blackwell, of Hampton, had gone to the scene at the same time, armed with a 9 millimeter handgun equipped with a laser sight.

The affidavit states that Blackwell, who was arrested Saturday, used the laser to aim and fired shots at Glass’s windshield.

“Following the shooting Blackwell bragged to individuals that he had shot Phillip Glass and was sure he had killed him,” the affidavit reads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLm60_0jXxzINh00
Brandon Lee Blackwell (Carter County Sheriff’s Office)

It states police did find 9mm shells at the scene and that Glass died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The harassment charge results from a report by Glass’s family members in Kingsport, who filed a report with the Kingsport Police Department on Friday in which they claimed Blackwell sent threatening voice messages “stating he would shoot their house up like he did their uncle.”

Blackwell has a court appearance set for Dec. 19 in Carter County Circuit Court. While authorities reported Saturday that Kimberly Nicole Thomas, 20, was also in custody in relation to the incident, EPD reported early Monday afternoon she has been released after questioning.

The updated from EPD said its investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 15

Boo Boo
3d ago

I have to wonder if this case was like the one that happened back in the 80's? I went to school with this couple that were boyfriend and girlfriend since the forth grade but in high school she met another guy and was going back and forth using both of the guys for money and weed and she was agitating the situation until one ended up dead one night when all of us teenagers were cruising downtown. Why can't men or women just move on with their lives. Was this situation like the one that happened back in the day?? Back then the middle person that was agitating the situation wouldn't be charged but its very different today. I read one time that situations like that one happens more than we would think. If this was the case that girl will carry the blood of the deceased on her hands for the rest of her life.

Reply(2)
2
thetruthonly
4d ago

well as far as girl friends from now on out he will be Bubbas girl friend.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

BVPD: Shooting kills 1, hospitalizes another | Suspect still at large

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Someone shot two men on Thursday night in Bristol, Virginia, and the alleged shooter is still at large, police say. Sgt. Steve Crawford told News Channel 11 Friday morning that one of the injured men has since died, and the other remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit (ICU). According to […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Abingdon woman accused of cutting man’s throat

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – An Abingdon woman was arrested Friday after police say she cut a man’s throat. According to a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies and officers with the Abingdon Police Department were called to a home on Shelton Drive shortly after midnight. When they arrived, deputies met with […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Kingsport PD seeking missing 12-year-old

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old. According to a release from the KPD, Amaya Rochelle Haywood was last seen Thursday afternoon in the 1000 block of University Boulevard in Kingsport. She was reported missing that same afternoon. Police report that foul […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Search For 'Armed And Dangerous' Fugitive - clipped version

Cocke County Sheriff’s Office asking people to stay indoors and report anything suspicious amid a search for a dangerous fugitive. Mass school shooting threat puts Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on alert. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A warning posted online threatened school shootings at every school in Cocke...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

One Of Two Victims Shot Overnight Dies From Injuries

According to Bristol Virginia Police, while a possible suspect remains at large, one of two individuals shot Thursday night has died from his injuries. Police arrived at the scene on Harvey Lane after hearing shots fired nearby. Upon arrival police found two men on the ground, both had been shot and were transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where one of the victims died Friday morning. Police say they have developed a possible suspect, who may have targeted the two victims. This is a developing story and we’ll keep you update as we gather additional information from authorities.
BRISTOL, VA
supertalk929.com

Man Arrested At Johnson City Nightclub With Infant Child

A Johnson City man is scheduled for a court appearance after being arrested on numerous charges including child endangerment, when the man is found at a Johnson City nightclub with his infant child. Craig Waverek, was arrested after police conducted a welfare check on the man at the Mouse’s Ear nightclub in Johnson City. Waverek attempted to purchase alcohol, while already intoxicated and became hostile with employees when he was denied. Waverek also threatened to fight them while still holding the one year old child. Waverek is now charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. The child was placed in the custody of the Department of Children Services.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
860wacb.com

Hikcory Man, Lenoir Woman Busted By Taylorsville Police

Taylorsville Police arrested a couple on Thursday morning. 21-year old Kyle Dean Tysinger-Lingafelt of Hickory is charged with felony possession of heroin, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a government official, resisting arrest, providing false information to an officer and reckless driving to endanger. Lingafelt was also served outstanding warrants from Catawba County for felony obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny and driving with license revoked. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $62,5000. A Monday, December 12th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WJHL

Police: Sullivan Heights band teacher lied that student stabbed him

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn . (WJHL) — News Channel 11 obtained court documents that show 53-year-old Harold Dalton, a Sullivan Heights band teacher at the center of a Monday incident, told authorities a student stabbed him. An affidavit drafted by responding Sullivan County detective Preston White said Dalton told officers that when he left the band […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Gray man arrested after allegedly brandishing gun

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Gray man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened several people with a firearm, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Charles Roy Rigsby, 78, was arrested after officers responded to the 100 block of North Creek Drive in Gray and discovered that Rigsby brandished a firearm at four victims […]
GRAY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Former SCSO deputy facing investigation found dead inside home

BLOUNTVILLE — A former deputy was found dead of a self- inflicted gunshot wound in his home on Monday after authorities began an investigation into his conduct, a statement from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities said the former officer’s name is being withheld at this time....
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Sullivan Heights band teacher bonded out Wednesday night

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — New details emerged in a case that left Sullivan County parents and community members scrambling for answers. A false report suspect, 53-year-old Harold Dalton, is listed as a band teacher at Sullivan Heights Middle School. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the agency had arrested Dalton for false […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

SCSO: Sullivan Heights teacher arrested for falsely reporting stabbing

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After an investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the reported stabbing at Sullivan Heights Middle School on Monday has been determined to be falsely reported. According to a release from the SCSO, Harold Dalton, 53, of Kingsport has been arrested and charged on offenses of false reports for […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy