ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Protesters disrupt Councilwoman Traci Park’s swearing in ceremony

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A handful of protesters, who tried to disrupt the swearing in ceremony of newly elected Councilwoman Traci Park at Loyola Marymount University, were removed by police, but no arrests or altercations occurred. Video of the Saturday ceremony, posted on Twitter by freelance journalist Jon Peltz,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Landslide in Palos Verdes Estates area prompts beach closure

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (CNS) — A landslide near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area Friday prompted a local beach closure. Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No structures were threatened,...
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Porch pirates target Oak Park neighborhood

OAK PARK, Calif. — A neighborhood in Oak Park is now on alert after a rash of package thefts hit the area. In one case, a young boy was captured on camera, running up to the front porch of several homes, taking their packages and running back to a getaway car that was driven by someone else.
OAK PARK, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Cats, small animals free from Sunday to Christmas Eve at OC Animal Care

TUSTIN, Calif. — Looking for a last-minute pal for Christmas Day? Orange County Animal Care will waive fees for cats and other small animals from Sunday to Christmas Eve. The program is sponsored by $30,000 from the office of outgoing 5th District County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, a follow-up to a successful adoption blitz in November that saw 544 pets find new homes.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Average LA County gas price drops for 30th consecutive day

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 30th consecutive day, decreasing 2 cents to $4.672, its lowest amount since Jan. 31. The average price has dropped 63 times in 66 days since rising to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

MS-13 defendants won’t face federal death penalty in LA

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles have been directed by the U.S. Attorney General not to seek the death penalty against suspected MS-13 gang members facing racketeering charges alleging the killings of seven people, including the machete slaying of a gang rival who was dismembered and had his heart removed, according to court papers obtained Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Metro to restore bus service to full levels starting Sunday

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Starting Sunday, Metro will restore bus services to full, pre-pandemic levels, with improved frequencies under its NextGen Bus Plan, the agency announced. "It has been a goal of mine as well as the entire Metro Board to restore the level of service enjoyed by hundreds...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County reports 3,700 new COVID cases, 17 deaths

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — One day after moving into the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category, Los Angeles County logged 3,756 new infections Friday, along with 17 more virus-related deaths. The new cases lifted the county’s cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,577,685. Health officials...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround

NEW YORK (AP) — Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. And now the Heisman Trophy, too. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy