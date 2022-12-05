Read full article on original website
Protesters disrupt Councilwoman Traci Park’s swearing in ceremony
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A handful of protesters, who tried to disrupt the swearing in ceremony of newly elected Councilwoman Traci Park at Loyola Marymount University, were removed by police, but no arrests or altercations occurred. Video of the Saturday ceremony, posted on Twitter by freelance journalist Jon Peltz,...
Landslide in Palos Verdes Estates area prompts beach closure
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (CNS) — A landslide near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area Friday prompted a local beach closure. Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No structures were threatened,...
Porch pirates target Oak Park neighborhood
OAK PARK, Calif. — A neighborhood in Oak Park is now on alert after a rash of package thefts hit the area. In one case, a young boy was captured on camera, running up to the front porch of several homes, taking their packages and running back to a getaway car that was driven by someone else.
Cats, small animals free from Sunday to Christmas Eve at OC Animal Care
TUSTIN, Calif. — Looking for a last-minute pal for Christmas Day? Orange County Animal Care will waive fees for cats and other small animals from Sunday to Christmas Eve. The program is sponsored by $30,000 from the office of outgoing 5th District County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, a follow-up to a successful adoption blitz in November that saw 544 pets find new homes.
Average LA County gas price drops for 30th consecutive day
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the 30th consecutive day, decreasing 2 cents to $4.672, its lowest amount since Jan. 31. The average price has dropped 63 times in 66 days since rising to...
MS-13 defendants won’t face federal death penalty in LA
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles have been directed by the U.S. Attorney General not to seek the death penalty against suspected MS-13 gang members facing racketeering charges alleging the killings of seven people, including the machete slaying of a gang rival who was dismembered and had his heart removed, according to court papers obtained Friday.
Metro to restore bus service to full levels starting Sunday
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Starting Sunday, Metro will restore bus services to full, pre-pandemic levels, with improved frequencies under its NextGen Bus Plan, the agency announced. "It has been a goal of mine as well as the entire Metro Board to restore the level of service enjoyed by hundreds...
LA Council’s Governance Reform Committee hears feedback on censuring de León
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council’s Ad Hoc Committee on City Governance Reform heard feedback over an item on potential consequences for censured council members during its first meeting Thursday. What You Need To Know. The council voted unanimously to censure Kevin de León, Gil...
Developer Shopoff discusses big plans for Westminster mall transformation
WESTMINSTER, Calif. — Bill Shopoff has big plans for the Westminster mall. Shopoff, the president and CEO of Irvine-based Shopoff Realty and Investments, is one of four owners looking to transform the 1.3 million square foot aging mall into a regional destination. "We want to create a place where...
LA County reports 3,700 new COVID cases, 17 deaths
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — One day after moving into the federal government’s “high” COVID-19 activity category, Los Angeles County logged 3,756 new infections Friday, along with 17 more virus-related deaths. The new cases lifted the county’s cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,577,685. Health officials...
USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround
NEW YORK (AP) — Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. And now the Heisman Trophy, too. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times.
