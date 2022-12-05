ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MinnPost

Twin Cities organizations hope to reduce drowning disparities

In Minnesota, more Black people are dying from unintentional drowning compared to their white counterparts. A 2021 study by the Centers for Disease Control found that nationally, between 1999 and 2019, Black people ages 29 or younger died from unintentional drowning at 1.5 times the rate for white people in that age category.
MINNESOTA STATE
Next City

Restoring an Ancient Indigenous Site in St. Paul

For the Dakota people of Minnesota, the Wakan Tipi area is sacred. Located within the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary in St. Paul, the area contains an ancient cave network, including the Wakan Tipi Cave, which is particularly well-known because its walls are covered in ancient petroglyphs. Soon, a new center...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Local healthcare workers invent disposable hijabs

ST PAUL, Minn. — For the past few year, fighting COVID has been the priority for both Yasmin Samatar and Firaoli Adam. "It's been quite a journey especially going into COVID and being frontline workers, as respiratory therapists," Samatar said. As healthcare workers who wear hijabs, they continuously ran...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul schools receive false threats

St. Paul, Minn – Two schools in St. Paul received threats over the phone regarding safety situations, St. Paul Public Schools says.In a memo to students and their families, Superintendent Joe Gothard said Como Park Senior High School and Murray Middle School received threats over the phone, commonly referred to as "swatting."The St. Paul Police Department was made aware of the situation, and has since cleared both schools without incident.Gothard wants to remind families that students are often aware of safety risks before adults, and that they should immediately report concerns to an adult. 
SAINT PAUL, MN
MinnPost

Report: Car theft prevention laws quietly ‘peeled back’ by Minnesota Legislature

For KSTP-TV, Eric Rasmussen and Ricky Campbell report, “[Vada] Haxton’s car was one of more than 3,800 vehicles reported stolen in Minneapolis last year alone — part of a crime wave that is challenging agencies across the state trying to crack down on everything from armed carjackings to national theft rings involving catalytic converters. 5 INVESTIGATES found lawmakers anticipated a surge in auto-related thefts nearly a decade ago when they passed a law that changed how scrap yards report purchases. It included an electronic database requirement that could have helped police find Haxton’s car before it was destroyed. But a review of legislative records shows those reforms, largely opposed by the scrap industry, were quietly peeled back despite widespread support from prosecutors and law enforcement.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

U of M report shows ‘crisis’ rate of Minnesota health care workers leaving jobs

At MPR News, Elizabeth Shockman reports, “In 2022 Minnesota nursing homes reported staffing shortages that were worse than anywhere else in the country. The ability to find direct care workers for these institutions and others has become a crisis. That’s according to a new report from the University of Minnesota. ‘The crisis of low-wage healthcare workers is a crisis for all those that require care,’ report authors wrote.”
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Possible Senate deal to help immigrant ‘Dreamers’ concerns Minnesota immigrant advocates

WASHINGTON — Juventino Meza Rodriguez is one of the lucky ones, at least so far. He was one of the first undocumented youth in Minnesota to benefit from a program implemented by President Barack Obama’s administration that allowed immigrant children who were brought to the United States by their undocumented parents to avoid deportation and legally work in the United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome

Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Nurses reach tentative contracts with 15 Twin Cities and Duluth hospitals

Jeremy Olson at the Star Tribune is reporting negotiators in marathon overnight sessions Monday and Tuesday closed a huge gap in wage demands, agreeing to 18% raises over three years for nurses in the Twin Cities at Allina Health, Children’s Minnesota, M Health Fairview, Methodist Hospital and North Memorial. Raises of 17% over three years were announced for nurses at Essentia Health and St. Luke’s in the Duluth area along with other bonuses.
DULUTH, MN
MinnPost

Should Minnesota pay off Vikings stadium 20 years early?

Stribber Rochelle Olson reports, “The U.S. Bank Stadium reserve fund has swelled so much that the state could pay off the bonds for the six-year-old building in the spring — 20 years ahead of schedule. The reserve fund will hit $368 million by the end of June, according to this week’s projections from Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB). … ‘There’s no question there’s a benefit to refinancing or paying off those bonds, and if we’re not going to do it with a surplus of this size, we’re never going to do it,’ incoming DFL Assistant Senate Majority Leader Nick Frentz of North Mankato said Wednesday.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Bethel University News

Physician Assistant Program at Bethel Successfully Launches Student-Developed Curriculum

Three Bethel students in the physician assistant program developed a curriculum for nurses on opium use disorder care through the Steve Rummler Hope Network. Bethel students Jess Rombocos GS’23, Caitlin Crowley GS’23, and Casey Palmer GS’23 worked on the curriculum under the supervision of faculty from the psychology and nursing departments. The curriculum was developed for nurses pursuing continuing education units and has also been added to Bethel's nursing program on addiction.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

With Minnesota's $17B surplus, could "Walz checks" get passed at the legislature?

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota's staggering $17 billion surplus has some wondering - will the governor's proposal of rebate checks still be on the table?One "Walz check" proposal was for $1,000 to go to single people earning less than $164,000 and $2,000 for couples earning less than $273,000. Walz said that with the forecasted surplus, he will propose the checks again."Get money back in the form of rebates that people can be able to use as they see fit," he said.Walz suggested that income guidelines could change, but he said he was "willing to work to see about maybe what some...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy