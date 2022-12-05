Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
Twin Cities organizations hope to reduce drowning disparities
In Minnesota, more Black people are dying from unintentional drowning compared to their white counterparts. A 2021 study by the Centers for Disease Control found that nationally, between 1999 and 2019, Black people ages 29 or younger died from unintentional drowning at 1.5 times the rate for white people in that age category.
Restoring an Ancient Indigenous Site in St. Paul
For the Dakota people of Minnesota, the Wakan Tipi area is sacred. Located within the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary in St. Paul, the area contains an ancient cave network, including the Wakan Tipi Cave, which is particularly well-known because its walls are covered in ancient petroglyphs. Soon, a new center...
Local healthcare workers invent disposable hijabs
ST PAUL, Minn. — For the past few year, fighting COVID has been the priority for both Yasmin Samatar and Firaoli Adam. "It's been quite a journey especially going into COVID and being frontline workers, as respiratory therapists," Samatar said. As healthcare workers who wear hijabs, they continuously ran...
St. Paul schools receive false threats
St. Paul, Minn – Two schools in St. Paul received threats over the phone regarding safety situations, St. Paul Public Schools says.In a memo to students and their families, Superintendent Joe Gothard said Como Park Senior High School and Murray Middle School received threats over the phone, commonly referred to as "swatting."The St. Paul Police Department was made aware of the situation, and has since cleared both schools without incident.Gothard wants to remind families that students are often aware of safety risks before adults, and that they should immediately report concerns to an adult.
Introducing MinnPost’s incoming Twin Cities beat reporter: Kyle Stokes
Kyle Stokes, a senior reporter covering K-12 education for Southern California Public Radio’s KPCC and LAist, will join MinnPost in January as the next Twin Cities beat reporter. Stokes is a University of Missouri journalism grad whose career so far has been mostly in public radio. Before joining SCPR...
Report: Car theft prevention laws quietly ‘peeled back’ by Minnesota Legislature
For KSTP-TV, Eric Rasmussen and Ricky Campbell report, “[Vada] Haxton’s car was one of more than 3,800 vehicles reported stolen in Minneapolis last year alone — part of a crime wave that is challenging agencies across the state trying to crack down on everything from armed carjackings to national theft rings involving catalytic converters. 5 INVESTIGATES found lawmakers anticipated a surge in auto-related thefts nearly a decade ago when they passed a law that changed how scrap yards report purchases. It included an electronic database requirement that could have helped police find Haxton’s car before it was destroyed. But a review of legislative records shows those reforms, largely opposed by the scrap industry, were quietly peeled back despite widespread support from prosecutors and law enforcement.”
Minnesota’s Medical Cannabis Program Adding Two New Qualifying Medical Conditions
Relief will be on the way for more Minnesotans in 2023 as the the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has announced they will be adding two additional qualifying medical conditions to Minnesota's medical cannabis program. The Minnesota Department of Health notes that under state rules, patients certified for the new...
U of M report shows ‘crisis’ rate of Minnesota health care workers leaving jobs
At MPR News, Elizabeth Shockman reports, “In 2022 Minnesota nursing homes reported staffing shortages that were worse than anywhere else in the country. The ability to find direct care workers for these institutions and others has become a crisis. That’s according to a new report from the University of Minnesota. ‘The crisis of low-wage healthcare workers is a crisis for all those that require care,’ report authors wrote.”
Possible Senate deal to help immigrant ‘Dreamers’ concerns Minnesota immigrant advocates
WASHINGTON — Juventino Meza Rodriguez is one of the lucky ones, at least so far. He was one of the first undocumented youth in Minnesota to benefit from a program implemented by President Barack Obama’s administration that allowed immigrant children who were brought to the United States by their undocumented parents to avoid deportation and legally work in the United States.
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome
Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
Minnesota Opera management owes musicians artistic and financial transparency
“The first rule in opera is the first rule in life: see to everything yourself.” — Nellie Melba. The Musicians of the Minnesota Opera Orchestra want to see it for ourselves but unfortunately, Minnesota Opera President and General Director Ryan Taylor won’t let us see for ourselves. He insists on confidentiality agreements to see basic financial information.
Nurses reach tentative contracts with 15 Twin Cities and Duluth hospitals
Jeremy Olson at the Star Tribune is reporting negotiators in marathon overnight sessions Monday and Tuesday closed a huge gap in wage demands, agreeing to 18% raises over three years for nurses in the Twin Cities at Allina Health, Children’s Minnesota, M Health Fairview, Methodist Hospital and North Memorial. Raises of 17% over three years were announced for nurses at Essentia Health and St. Luke’s in the Duluth area along with other bonuses.
Dozens of businesses get behind Twin Cities Toy Drive for BIPOC kids
MINNEAPOLIS — Filmmaker Adrian Wilson covered the 2020 unrest in his documentary "A Letter to Bryson", which won a 2022 Twin Cities Film Fest Audience Award. Still, he felt inspired to do more. "I just kind of saw how everything worked out after the pandemic and after the uprising,"...
Blackwell confirmed by Senate, heads to bench on federal court in Minneapolis
WASHINGTON – The Senate late Wednesday voted to confirm Jerry Blackwell, the attorney who was tapped to prosecute the Derek Chauvin case, as Minnesota’s newest federal judge. Blackwell, 60, decided to quit a 35-year career as a successful corporate lawyer to serve a lifetime appointment on the U.S....
Should Minnesota pay off Vikings stadium 20 years early?
Stribber Rochelle Olson reports, “The U.S. Bank Stadium reserve fund has swelled so much that the state could pay off the bonds for the six-year-old building in the spring — 20 years ahead of schedule. The reserve fund will hit $368 million by the end of June, according to this week’s projections from Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB). … ‘There’s no question there’s a benefit to refinancing or paying off those bonds, and if we’re not going to do it with a surplus of this size, we’re never going to do it,’ incoming DFL Assistant Senate Majority Leader Nick Frentz of North Mankato said Wednesday.”
Northland Vapor calls St. Paul regulators 'overzealous' in lawsuit over THC sales
A Minnesota vaping company called a lawsuit filed by the Board of Pharmacy over its sale of edible THC products "overzealous," and slammed the department for citing a person's death in its press conference that has no correlation to products it sells. During a press conference announcing a lawsuit against...
Former Minnesota Attorney General Humphrey put politics before people and exacerbated the state’s educational achievement gap
The AG’s office transformed Minnesota’s open enrollment system into a quick and easy tool for white parents to avoid integrated schools. Minnesota schools have a race problem. They are heavily segregated and have been so for a long time. The recent Cruz-Cuzman v. Minnesota Court of Appeals decision...
Bethel University News
Physician Assistant Program at Bethel Successfully Launches Student-Developed Curriculum
Three Bethel students in the physician assistant program developed a curriculum for nurses on opium use disorder care through the Steve Rummler Hope Network. Bethel students Jess Rombocos GS’23, Caitlin Crowley GS’23, and Casey Palmer GS’23 worked on the curriculum under the supervision of faculty from the psychology and nursing departments. The curriculum was developed for nurses pursuing continuing education units and has also been added to Bethel's nursing program on addiction.
Could Popular Minnesota Festival Get its License Revoked and Be No More?
2022 marked the Minnesota Renaissance Festival's 51st Season and anyone who has gone this year or in the past, knows how big this experience can be. So big that it might not even be back next year because of several issues. Mama Zee is not going to like to hear...
With Minnesota's $17B surplus, could "Walz checks" get passed at the legislature?
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota's staggering $17 billion surplus has some wondering - will the governor's proposal of rebate checks still be on the table?One "Walz check" proposal was for $1,000 to go to single people earning less than $164,000 and $2,000 for couples earning less than $273,000. Walz said that with the forecasted surplus, he will propose the checks again."Get money back in the form of rebates that people can be able to use as they see fit," he said.Walz suggested that income guidelines could change, but he said he was "willing to work to see about maybe what some...
ABOUT
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.http://MinnPost.org
