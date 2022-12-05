ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JBL Bar 9.1 Dolby Atmos soundbar system is now just £599

By Joe Svetlik
 3 days ago

This time of year is a boon for telly addicts, and now boosting your TV's audio just got a lot more affordable. That's because there's £200 off the JBL Bar 9.1 soundbar – it's dropped from £799 to just £599 at Currys. Now you can enjoy The King's Speech with added bass!

JBL Bar 9.1 soundbar deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHcp7_0jXxxy5H00

JBL Bar 9.1 £799 £599 at Currys (save £200)
This two-in-one soundbar-cum-surround system did well in our review – we praised its "room-filling sound and window-rattling bass". Its unique character also means it "fills a room better than almost any other soundbar". With £200 off, what are you waiting for? View Deal

The Bar 9.1 is not your traditional soundbar. Sure, it looks that way at first, with an elongated design that sits under your telly and a wireless subwoofer for added low end. But each end of the soundbar is a speaker in its own right that can be detached and placed behind and to the side of your seating position for proper surround sound. Said speakers are true wireless and battery-powered, too.

In other words, this is a soundbar and surround set-up in one.

It's an ingenious design that lets it fill the room with sound better than almost any other soundbar available. Dolby Atmos comes as standard, as does DTS:X , Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast support.

It's not without its downsides, however. Its dynamics sadly aren't up to much, while the bass quality can't hold a candle to the best in class. Which can detract a little from what you're watching.

Still, for versatility, there's nothing like it around, giving you almost endless ways to set up depending on what you're watching and as your viewing situation changes. And with £200 off, it's better value than ever.

MORE:

Check out the best soundbars around

Read our Dali Katch One review

And our Sonos Arc review

