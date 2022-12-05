ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Ohio State receiver’s family fires back at Todd McShay’s injury comments

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay is in hot water with Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s family. Smith-Njigba’s father, Maada, and the wideout’s brother, Canaan, an outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates, took to Twitter to call out McShay, who reported that NFL scouts have told him that the Buckeyes star is sitting out to preserve himself for the 2023 NFL draft. “[I’d] love to see him play, and NFL scouts would love to see him play,” McShay said on ESPN’s “College Football Live” on Monday. “There are a lot of reports from NFL scouts I’ve talked to that have said, ‘He’s...
COLUMBUS, OH
NECN

2023 MLB Draft Lottery: Red Sox Land No. 14 Overall Pick

Where the Red Sox will pick after the 2023 MLB Draft Lottery results originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. As expected, the Boston Red Sox won't have a top-six pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. They entered Tuesday night's inaugural MLB Draft Lottery with a 0.8 percent chance of attaining...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy