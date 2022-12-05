ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay is in hot water with Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s family. Smith-Njigba’s father, Maada, and the wideout’s brother, Canaan, an outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates, took to Twitter to call out McShay, who reported that NFL scouts have told him that the Buckeyes star is sitting out to preserve himself for the 2023 NFL draft. “[I’d] love to see him play, and NFL scouts would love to see him play,” McShay said on ESPN’s “College Football Live” on Monday. “There are a lot of reports from NFL scouts I’ve talked to that have said, ‘He’s...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 13 MINUTES AGO