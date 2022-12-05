ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Government kick-starts local development funding to replace EU investment

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fsb6s_0jXxxYKV00

The Government has approved councils’ plans to invest a new £2.6 billion development fund which replaces EU investment the UK no longer receives after Brexit.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) has been working with local leaders across the UK to allocate money from the new UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) to areas most in need.

The UKSPF, which succeeds EU structural funding, is intended to be used by councils for initiatives to boost business and skills, regenerate high streets and improve local pride.

The UK Government has worked closely with local leaders across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, giving them a greater say in how this money is spent

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are receiving at least as much as they did from the EU under the replacement scheme, DLUHC said.

Councils in England, Scotland and Wales drew up their plans with local partners, while DLUHC has set out how the money will be spent in Northern Ireland, where it is managing the fund.

Levelling Up minister Dehenna Davison said: “We are taking full advantage of being outside the European Union and unlocking billions of pounds of investment to help level up communities and spread opportunity across the UK.

“The UK Shared Prosperity Fund will have tangible benefits for people up and down the country, from a young entrepreneur in need of a helping hand or those who want to gain the skills they need to secure a decent, well-paid job.

“The UK Government has worked closely with local leaders across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, giving them a greater say in how this money is spent and ensuring funding is directed to where it is most needed.”

The Government must now work with councils and combined authorities to overcome any additional local challenges caused by the delay

Funding for the UKSPF will be £2.6 billion between 2022 and 2025, with the figure reaching £1.5 billion per year by March 2025, to fulfil the Government’s commitment to match EU structural funds for each nation.

Local areas across England will see £1.58 billion, Scotland £212 million, Wales £585 million and Northern Ireland £127 million made available under the fund, according to DLUHC.

The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents councils, last week called for urgent clarity on when their investment plans would be approved after the Government repeatedly delayed the decision.

Responding to the Government’s approval of councils’ investment plans, an LGA spokesperson said: “This vital funding and approval of investment plans is important recognition of local leadership in driving regeneration and transforming local places, which the LGA has consistently called for.

“The Government must now work with councils and combined authorities to overcome any additional local challenges caused by the delay and make the introduction of the fund a success.

“This includes the need for assurances from government that there will be flexibility between years to spend the allocations.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Duke and Duchess of Sussex: A ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say “a ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change” after being honoured for their activism work in New York. Harry and Meghan received the Ripple of Hope Award at a gala by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation on Tuesday night.
newschain

Actor Brian Cox says Harry and Meghan’s experiences ‘clearly traumatic’

Brian Cox said he thinks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex experienced “trauma” while being in the spotlight as members of the royal family. The 76-year-old Scottish actor, best known for Succession, was speaking at a gala by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation on Tuesday night where Prince Harry and Meghan received the Ripple of Hope Award.
newschain

Archie speaks with American accent in Harry and Meghan Netflix series

Archie speaks with an American accent in private footage shared by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as part of their new Netflix programme. The first three episodes of the bombshell docuseries offer insight into their family life in Montecito, California and glimpses of Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, 18 months.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway

Lava from the world’s largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said. Mauna Loa was still erupting on Thursday morning, but the lava that was feeding the flow heading toward the crucial road has been cut off, said David Phillips, deputy scientist-in-charge at US Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.
HAWAII STATE
newschain

US trades basketballer Brittney Griner for Russian arms dealer in prisoner swap

Jailed basketball star Brittney Griner has been released by Russia – with the US handing over notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in exchange, officials have said. The high-level prisoner swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieves a top goal for US President Joe Biden but carries a heavy price and leaves behind an American jailed for nearly four years in Russia.
MICHIGAN STATE
newschain

Banksy to sell 50 ‘unique’ screenprints to raise funds for Ukraine

Banksy has revealed they have made 50 screenprints which will be sold to raise funds for a charity supporting the people of Ukraine. The anonymous graffiti artist announced the project with the Legacy of War Foundation on Instagram, who will be using the £5,000 from each sale to purchase vehicles to evacuate citizens from the war-torn country and provide heating to communities facing a difficult winter.
newschain

Meghan says she learnt details about her father through the media

The Duchess of Sussex has said she discovered her father Thomas Markle was not going to attend her wedding “through a tabloid”. Mr Markle made global headlines after he was caught staging paparazzi photographs in the days ahead of the Sussex’s wedding on May 19 2018. In...
newschain

Harry & Meghan: Key points and revelations from Netflix show

Details about the royal family and alleged racism and harassment from the British press were revealed in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s six-part docuseries on Netflix. In the first three episodes, which dropped at 8am on Thursday, Meghan told of finding the formality of royal life “surprising”, while Harry said his family’s view of his wife were “clouded” by her being an American actress.
newschain

Keegan calls for ‘big dose of transparency’ when teaching contested issues

The Education Secretary has called for a “big dose of transparency” when teaching contested political issues in schools. Gillian Keegan said, “common sense” is needed when it comes to sharing classroom materials and deciding what is “age appropriate”, as she insisted parents should have full sight of what their children are being taught.
newschain

Gareth Southgate casts doubt on whether Raheem Sterling will play against France

Gareth Southgate has cast doubt on whether Raheem Sterling will play a part in England’s World Cup quarter-final with France having only returned to Qatar on Friday. The 28-year-old did not feature in Sunday’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concerns over his family’s wellbeing following an incident at his home in Surrey.
newschain

Irish woman joining Japanese billionaire on first civilian flight to moon

A London photographer has beaten more than a million rivals to clinch a place on the first civilian trip to the moon. Rhiannon Adam, 37, who was born in Cork and is based in Hackney, is among eight artists and creatives picked by Japanese billionaire entrepreneur and art collector Yusaku Maezawa to be part of the journey.
newschain

Neil Harris set to make changes as Gillingham take on Bradford

Gillingham boss Neil Harris is expected to make changes when his side bid to end their dire League Two run against Bradford on Sunday. The Gills go into the game without a league win in nine attempts but they are boosted by Wednesday’s narrow 3-2 FA Cup win over Dagenham and Redbridge.
newschain

UK bracing itself for ice cold snap set to move in from Wednesday

The UK is bracing itself for an ice cold snap, with temperatures predicted to sink as low as minus 10C (14F) overnight. The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for parts of Wales, Northern Ireland, England’s east coast, northern Scotland and the Western Isles. Forecasters say Arctic air...
newschain

Flint water crisis charges dismissed against former governor

A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan governor Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Mr Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of misconduct in...
FLINT, MI
newschain

New Peru president appears with military to cement power

Peru’s first female president appeared in a military ceremony on national television on Friday in her first official event as head of state, an attempt to cement her hold on power and buck the national trend of early presidential departures. In an indication of continued political rancour, some politicians...
newschain

International mission the ‘obvious’ option for Henderson duo

Nicky Henderson feels Saturday’s Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham is the “obvious” race for both Epatante and First Street. His 2020 Champion Hurdle winner Epatante has already had one clash with stablemate Constitution Hill in the Fighting Fifth, where she proved no match for him, so rather than meet again Henderson has rerouted her here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy