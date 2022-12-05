Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
50,000 People Die in Pennsylvania - GettysburgTy D.Gettysburg, PA
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Related
WGAL
Boil-water advisory in place for Lancaster County borough after contaminants are found
STRASBURG, Pa. — A boil-water advisory is expected to remain in place for days for Strasburg Borough in Lancaster County. Testing found natural contaminants at one of the borough's six water sources. Residents are asked to boil water for one minute, then let it cool before using it. The...
abc27.com
Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
Boil water advisory issued for Strasburg Borough
STRASBURG, Pa. — A boil water advisory has been issued for water customers of Strasburg Borough Authority. According to the Strasburg Borough Authority, a water test result showed natural contaminants at one of the six water sources. As a result, a boil water advisory has been issued for Strasburg...
local21news.com
WATCH: East Shore Diner prepares to move to West Shore due to I-83 expansion project
The East Shore Diner is a landmark in Harrisburg and now it’s getting ready to move to it’s new homeon the West Shore. “This was the front of the diner,” East Shore Diner Owner Bill Katsifis told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York, walking her through the diner Thursday.
3 senior living communities, an outpatient center and other medical projects planned for central Pa.
The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center has expanded its services in the Hershey area with the opening of a new 20,000-square-foot outpatient center. The health system opened an urgent center at the center with other practices to open in the future. An 88,000-square-foot facility that is under construction will include...
abc27.com
New traffic signals installed at busy Cumberland County intersection
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — New traffic signals were put up near Cumberland Valley High School this week. The traffic lights are at the intersection of Dapp Lane and Carlisle Pike. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) decided that new developments nearby and Cumberland Valley hosting the PIAA football...
Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County
At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
WGAL
Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station to test emergency sirens
DELTA, Pa. — The emergency warning sirens around Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station in York County will be tested Wednesday afternoon. The full-volume test – which happens twice a year – is scheduled for 1 p.m. The sirens will sound for three minutes. The warning siren system...
WGAL
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash caused delays Friday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County. The multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-81 at Exit 69, which is Progress Avenue. The scene shut down one lane of I-81 and backed up traffic. The crash has since been...
WGAL
Developer wants to demolish part of Shops at Rockvale in Lancaster County, build apartments
LANCASTER, Pa. — Changes may be coming to the Shops at Rockvale in Lancaster County. New Jersey-based developer Fernmoor Homes wants to demolish about one-third of the outlet – about 200,000 square feet – and construct 13 four-story apartment buildings. There would be 416 total units, and...
Businesses, residents concerned over human waste in public square in downtown York
YORK, Pa. — Business owners in Downtown York say they have been dealing with people using a portion of Continental Square as a bathroom. Toni Calderone, a businesswoman from York County posted on Facebook her frustrations over people using part of the square in downtown York as a bathroom.
Lone Goodwill in Perry County nears closure
NEWPORT, Pa. — Downtown Newport, Perry County is ready for the holidays. Lights hang from the tree in the square and cheerful decorations fill the storefronts. However, this year, there's an unwelcome addition to the holiday display at Goodwill Keystone Area on North Second Street. A sign on the...
Beltway Towne Center in Cumberland County to bring new retailers, restaurants
A highly-anticipated shopping center under development along the Carlisle Pike in Cumberland County is moving closer to a reality. Construction at the Beltway Towne Center at the former Park Inn by Radisson Harrisburg West is expected to start in 2023, said Akhil Israni, director of development for Pacifica Companies, the project’s developer.
PennLive.com
Airline Hydraulics Corporation opens new 50,000-square-foot central Pa. facility
A Bucks County company has opened a new 50,000-square-foot facility in York County. Airline Hydraulics Corporation provides new hydraulic manufacturing, maintenance, and inventory services to businesses across the Northeast at the facility at 3425 Woodbridge Court in Manchester Township. The facility opened on Nov. 1 relocating from Interchange Place in Manchester Township.
Developer unveils $100 million-plus redevelopment plan for the Shops @ Rockvale: Report
A developer has big plans for the Shops at Rockvale in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, according to a news report. New Jersey-based Fernmoor Homes has agreed to purchase the shopping center and has unveiled a $100 million-plus plan that would add 416 market-rate apartments in 13 four-story buildings by tearing down 267,000 square feet of commercial space in the middle of the property, LancasterOnline reported.
abc27.com
Road to close for construction in Columbia Borough
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — The Columbia Borough Police Department released a statement on Monday, Dec. 5, that Walnut Street will close for part of the day on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Wednesday, Dec. 7. Police are asking the public to avoid Walnut Street from 7 a.m. until after...
WGAL
Customers who used gas pump at 7-Eleven in York County where skimmer was found are urged to call police
CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — News 8 isOn Your Side with continuing coverage of a skimmer found on a York County gas pump. We spoke with police in Carroll Township, who said you should contact them if you think you are a victim. The skimmer was found Friday, Dec. 2,...
Police investigating suspicious fires in Cumberland County park
Two fires that damaged borough property in a Camp Hill park started under suspicious circumstances, police said Friday. Camp Hill police are seeking tips on the fires, which they said happened Sunday and Thursday at Schaeffer Park, on the 100 block of North 28th Street. Police said anyone who has...
Growing central Pa. wine producer opens bottle shop at landmark farm market
Allegro Winery opened a bottle shop Wednesday at what was previously the home of Logan’s View Winery, located in the front of the building that houses Brown’s Orchards and Farm Market in Loganville, southern York County. Logan’s View Winery closed recently after nearly 14 years in business. It...
Pa. Turnpike crash in tunnel cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:32 a.m.: All involved cars were removed from the tunnels and both lanes of traffic are moving again, according to Pennsylvania State Police and 511PA. Previously: According to 511PA.com, there is a crash stopping traffic on the Pa. Turnpike. The incident is on I-76...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 3