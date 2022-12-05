ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, PA

abc27.com

Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Boil water advisory issued for Strasburg Borough

STRASBURG, Pa. — A boil water advisory has been issued for water customers of Strasburg Borough Authority. According to the Strasburg Borough Authority, a water test result showed natural contaminants at one of the six water sources. As a result, a boil water advisory has been issued for Strasburg...
STRASBURG, PA
abc27.com

New traffic signals installed at busy Cumberland County intersection

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — New traffic signals were put up near Cumberland Valley High School this week. The traffic lights are at the intersection of Dapp Lane and Carlisle Pike. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) decided that new developments nearby and Cumberland Valley hosting the PIAA football...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County

At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station to test emergency sirens

DELTA, Pa. — The emergency warning sirens around Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station in York County will be tested Wednesday afternoon. The full-volume test – which happens twice a year – is scheduled for 1 p.m. The sirens will sound for three minutes. The warning siren system...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash caused delays Friday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County. The multi-vehicle crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-81 at Exit 69, which is Progress Avenue. The scene shut down one lane of I-81 and backed up traffic. The crash has since been...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Lone Goodwill in Perry County nears closure

NEWPORT, Pa. — Downtown Newport, Perry County is ready for the holidays. Lights hang from the tree in the square and cheerful decorations fill the storefronts. However, this year, there's an unwelcome addition to the holiday display at Goodwill Keystone Area on North Second Street. A sign on the...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Airline Hydraulics Corporation opens new 50,000-square-foot central Pa. facility

A Bucks County company has opened a new 50,000-square-foot facility in York County. Airline Hydraulics Corporation provides new hydraulic manufacturing, maintenance, and inventory services to businesses across the Northeast at the facility at 3425 Woodbridge Court in Manchester Township. The facility opened on Nov. 1 relocating from Interchange Place in Manchester Township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Developer unveils $100 million-plus redevelopment plan for the Shops @ Rockvale: Report

A developer has big plans for the Shops at Rockvale in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, according to a news report. New Jersey-based Fernmoor Homes has agreed to purchase the shopping center and has unveiled a $100 million-plus plan that would add 416 market-rate apartments in 13 four-story buildings by tearing down 267,000 square feet of commercial space in the middle of the property, LancasterOnline reported.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Road to close for construction in Columbia Borough

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — The Columbia Borough Police Department released a statement on Monday, Dec. 5, that Walnut Street will close for part of the day on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and Wednesday, Dec. 7. Police are asking the public to avoid Walnut Street from 7 a.m. until after...
COLUMBIA, PA
FOX 43

Pa. Turnpike crash in tunnel cleared

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:32 a.m.: All involved cars were removed from the tunnels and both lanes of traffic are moving again, according to Pennsylvania State Police and 511PA. Previously: According to 511PA.com, there is a crash stopping traffic on the Pa. Turnpike. The incident is on I-76...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

