ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe Police Department searching for two suspects wanted for second-degree murder

By Aysha Decuir
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B8aWX_0jXxx8i600

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — The individuals pictured below have been declared wanted for second-degree murder in relation to an incident that occurred on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on November 28, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n1Thj_0jXxx8i600
Photos courtesy of Monroe Police Department

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two suspects, you are urged to contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH(2274).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com

Victim reports car taken by acquaintance

Two men were arrested by Ruston Police during the investigation of a car taken from the owner without permission. On Monday, RPD officers responded to a King Avenue residence where the victim said she woke up Monday morning to find her keys and vehicle were missing. She called a possible suspect, Jhirrell Harris, 31, of Ruston who said he had the car.
RUSTON, LA
WKRG News 5

3 suspects accused of stealing tv from carport; one suspect allegedly provides fake name, police say

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 8, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched in reference to a disturbance. Officers learned that Jeremy Carter, Sierra Smith, and Corey Balsamo had allegedly stolen a tv from a carport on Arlington Drive. Reports say the suspects allegedly ditched […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe woman accused of burglarizing home; jailed

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Sandal Street in West Monroe, La. in reference to a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, deputies observed a broken latch on the exterior screen door, the window of the […]
WEST MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe man arrested; allegedly let juvenile smoke narcotics in his home

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe police, officers have conducted a firearm investigation regarding a juvenile over the past several months. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the juvenile. On November 30, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT units went to the...
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana man accused of scaring hospital staff and patients; advised deputies he goes where God tells him to go

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 8, 2022, a deputy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was informed by St. Francis Medical Center’s security team that 42-year-old Salvadore A. Campagna was yelling and scaring patients and staff in the parking lot for three hours. According to […]
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Louisiana man accused burglarizing home; returned to residence the next morning possessing the stolen item

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a residence in Monroe, La. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, around 6:38 AM. According to police, they were advised that 36-year-old Louis Zontrell Ross Sr. allegedly burglarized the home a day prior and took a […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe police arrest man with suspected involvement in two overdose deaths

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department has arrested a man who they say is suspected of supplying drugs that led to the death of two victims on Dec. 3, 2022. Jarrell Walker, 47, was arrested on Dec. 4, 2022, after the Monroe Police Department responded to four overdose deaths within 72 hours.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

K-9 finds drugs on traffic stop

A local man was arrested Monday about noon after he was stopped for a traffic violation and drugs were found during a search. Deputy S. Carr of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office saw a vehicle backing down La. Highway 33 near La. 3072. The vehicle was halfway on the shoulder and halfway in the southbound lane of the highway.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Family argument lands Monroe man in jail; allegedly attempted to grab officer’s firearm during arrest

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Peach Street in Monroe, La. due to an argument that took place between 50-year-old Quandra R. Powell and his aunt. According to police, they were informed that Powell and […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe Chief of Police speaks out on city-wide overdose deaths

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police have seen four overdose deaths in the last 72 hours and they say the deaths are believed to be related to fentanyl. Chief of police Vic Zordan says they do not have the autopsy reports back yet, but due to the number of deaths in a short time frame, there’s reason to believe these deaths are fentanyl-related.
MONROE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Police Officer in Louisiana Sentenced to More than Six Years for Abusing an Arrestee and Other Crimes

Former Police Officer in Louisiana Sentenced to More than Six Years for Abusing an Arrestee and Other Crimes. Monroe, Louisiana. – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, a former officer with the Monroe Police Department, Jared Preston Desadier, 44, was sentenced to 78 months (6 years, 6 months) in prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release, for his role in the assault of an arrestee in Ouachita Parish and his efforts to cover up that abuse.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man arrested on traffic stop

A Ruston man was arrested by sheriff’s deputies Friday after a traffic stop yielded drugs and a firearm. At about 2 a.m. Friday morning, Lincoln Parish Deputy S. Carr stopped a vehicle for crossing the center line of the roadway multiple times. While talking to the driver, Carr smelled suspected burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.
RUSTON, LA
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

67K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy