Monroe Police Department searching for two suspects wanted for second-degree murder

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — The individuals pictured below have been declared wanted for second-degree murder in relation to an incident that occurred on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on November 28, 2022.

Photos courtesy of Monroe Police Department

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two suspects, you are urged to contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH(2274).

