Monroe Police Department searching for two suspects wanted for second-degree murder
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — The individuals pictured below have been declared wanted for second-degree murder in relation to an incident that occurred on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on November 28, 2022.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two suspects, you are urged to contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH(2274).Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
