Chadron, NE

Panhandle Post

CSC men drop another overtime heartbreaker, 80-79 at CCU

CHADRON, Neb. - December 7, 2022 - A hotly-contested Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game with 16 lead changes and eight ties turned out the wrong way for the Chadron State College men's basketball team Wednesday night in the Denver suburb of Lakewood. With barely under a minute left in overtime,...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Pope of Chadron selected as Commencement Speaker

CHADRON – Chadron State College’s Winter Commencement Speaker is Karen Pope, the Director of Alumni and Development for the Chadron State Foundation. Graduate and Undergraduate Commencement will be combined in the Chicoine Center at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Seventy-one graduate candidates and 108 undergraduate candidates will be honored in the ceremony, which also includes summer graduates.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Speed Goats share stories in Chadron Graves Lecture

CHADRON – Chadron State College faculty members Dr. Kurt Kinbacher, Dr. Mary Clai Jones, Markus Jones, and CSC student Jace Demeranville presented the final Graves Lecture of the year Nov. 15 about their cross country bicycling class. The group presented Crossing the Continent on Two Wheels: The Speed Goat...
CHADRON, NE
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

City of Alliance under Snow Emergency

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The City of Alliance has declared a snow emergency beginning December 8th from 12:00pm until Friday, December 9th at 5:00pm. If you live in a snow route you are asked to remove all vehicles to allow City crews and emergency personnel to have access. The Alliance...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

3 arrested on weapon charges in Chadron

On Dec. 4 at 5: 29 p.m. Chadron police officers Zach Klemp and Seth Orsborn were called the 100 block of Pine Street, as a concerned homeowner reported they had found a firearm inside the residence, behind a couch. "[They] believed they knew who had placed it [firearm] there," Chadron...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Kris Kringle Christmas Boutique to be held in Chadron

BOB CHAIRS - Bob Hawthorne. CHADRON STATE COLLEGE CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER FUNDRAISER - Lona Downs. COOKIES BY THE POUND - Consuming Fire Dance & Gymnastics. GRANDMA'S PLAYHOUSE & ICE CREAM SHOPPE - Norma Cozad. H BAR L CUSTOMES - Chelsea Schaub. ​HANDCRAFTS - Karen Edwards. HANDMADE CRAFTS - Leslie Justus.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

NSCS Board of Trustees approves 2 CSC requests during its regular meeting

CHADRON – During its Nov. 10 meeting, the Nebraska State College System Board of Trustees approved two requests from Chadron State College. The first request was for Crites Hall and the remaining West Court Housing building, to be removed from the Revenue Bond System. Crites Hall was part of the System when bonds were issued for it in 1937 and West Court was part of the System when bonds were issued for it in 1961, but the bonds on both buildings have been paid in full. Crites Hall once functioned as a student residence hall and West Court Housing once functioned as family student housing. Crites Hall shifted to predominantly state use as a student services facility years ago and the majority of the West Court buildings were demolished in 2017-2019 with the one remaining building shifted to state use, first as a veteran center, and currently as an art classroom.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance library to hold story time with Girl Scouts

Alliance –Story Time with Girl Scouts will begin on Saturday, December 10th from 10:30-11:30 am in the Community Room for preschool through 6th grade. Join local Girl Scouts for a story and craft, plus cookies and hot chocolate will be provided. This event is free of charge and will continue on a monthly basis with a collaboration of local Girl Scout Spirit of Nebraska chapters and the Alliance Public Library.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle police activity, Nov. 17 - Nov. 30

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Getting Ahead: Donate locally

It’s December, the month for giving. Our mail is full of requests for donations to several national and international organizations. Many people use these donations for tax deductions, so they need to be made by year end. Please remember that there are several local charities who are serving the...
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202201059 12:25 JUV : JUVENILE Juvenile out of control / 1400 Big horn / Charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202201060 13:46 DISTURBANCE : 300 Block of Yellowstone/ Alleged Terroristic Threat/ Individual placed under arrest for obstruction, assault on an officer, and resisting arrest/ Closed - Charges Recommended. P202201062 19:40...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Dec. 6

Today we'll take you to the Dec. 6 Alliance City Council meeting where there was a reorganization of new council members including Mara Andersen, Tearza Mashburn and Mike Dafney. Dafney was reelected Mayor and Brian Mischnick as Vice Mayor. ​. The council approved on second reading the Alliance Heartland Flats...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Holiday events to be held at Alliance Public Library

Alliance – Festivities at the Alliance Public Library include Season’s Readings, which features our children’s collection in festive wrapping. Check out a holiday book to unwrap and read at home from December 1st through 23rd. To commemorate the 100th Year of Charles M. Schulz, preschool through grade...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron library to hold Christmas party with Santa, book sale

The Chadron Public Library, along with the Friends of the Library, will be holding our Christmas Party on Friday, December 9, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be holiday treats for everyone, the kids can see Santa, and older folks can listen to the music or make holiday crafts in Library maker space, all for free.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
