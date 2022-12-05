Read full article on original website
CSC men drop another overtime heartbreaker, 80-79 at CCU
CHADRON, Neb. - December 7, 2022 - A hotly-contested Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game with 16 lead changes and eight ties turned out the wrong way for the Chadron State College men's basketball team Wednesday night in the Denver suburb of Lakewood. With barely under a minute left in overtime,...
Pope of Chadron selected as Commencement Speaker
CHADRON – Chadron State College’s Winter Commencement Speaker is Karen Pope, the Director of Alumni and Development for the Chadron State Foundation. Graduate and Undergraduate Commencement will be combined in the Chicoine Center at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Seventy-one graduate candidates and 108 undergraduate candidates will be honored in the ceremony, which also includes summer graduates.
Speed Goats share stories in Chadron Graves Lecture
CHADRON – Chadron State College faculty members Dr. Kurt Kinbacher, Dr. Mary Clai Jones, Markus Jones, and CSC student Jace Demeranville presented the final Graves Lecture of the year Nov. 15 about their cross country bicycling class. The group presented Crossing the Continent on Two Wheels: The Speed Goat...
5 challenges for Nebraska hikers including Dawes, Sheridan Co. trails
Hikers seeking a challenge will find what they’re looking for on these five Nebraska trails. Along several, hundreds of feet of elevation changes will test your hiking stamina, but scenic views make it worth the climb to the top. Other trails take time to complete or offer minimal protection from the elements.
Special permit required for muzzleloader muley hunters in Pine Ridge
As muzzleloader deer season gets underway, hunters are being reminded that the Pine Ridge was added to Nebraska’s list of Mule Deer Conservation Area units this year. That means hunters must carry a Pine Ridge MDCA Permit to harvest mule deer in the unit; the Statewide Muzzleloader and Restricted Statewide Buck permits are no longer valid for that species there.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
City of Alliance under Snow Emergency
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The City of Alliance has declared a snow emergency beginning December 8th from 12:00pm until Friday, December 9th at 5:00pm. If you live in a snow route you are asked to remove all vehicles to allow City crews and emergency personnel to have access. The Alliance...
3 arrested on weapon charges in Chadron
On Dec. 4 at 5: 29 p.m. Chadron police officers Zach Klemp and Seth Orsborn were called the 100 block of Pine Street, as a concerned homeowner reported they had found a firearm inside the residence, behind a couch. "[They] believed they knew who had placed it [firearm] there," Chadron...
Kris Kringle Christmas Boutique to be held in Chadron
BOB CHAIRS - Bob Hawthorne. CHADRON STATE COLLEGE CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER FUNDRAISER - Lona Downs. COOKIES BY THE POUND - Consuming Fire Dance & Gymnastics. GRANDMA'S PLAYHOUSE & ICE CREAM SHOPPE - Norma Cozad. H BAR L CUSTOMES - Chelsea Schaub. HANDCRAFTS - Karen Edwards. HANDMADE CRAFTS - Leslie Justus.
NSCS Board of Trustees approves 2 CSC requests during its regular meeting
CHADRON – During its Nov. 10 meeting, the Nebraska State College System Board of Trustees approved two requests from Chadron State College. The first request was for Crites Hall and the remaining West Court Housing building, to be removed from the Revenue Bond System. Crites Hall was part of the System when bonds were issued for it in 1937 and West Court was part of the System when bonds were issued for it in 1961, but the bonds on both buildings have been paid in full. Crites Hall once functioned as a student residence hall and West Court Housing once functioned as family student housing. Crites Hall shifted to predominantly state use as a student services facility years ago and the majority of the West Court buildings were demolished in 2017-2019 with the one remaining building shifted to state use, first as a veteran center, and currently as an art classroom.
Alliance library to hold story time with Girl Scouts
Alliance –Story Time with Girl Scouts will begin on Saturday, December 10th from 10:30-11:30 am in the Community Room for preschool through 6th grade. Join local Girl Scouts for a story and craft, plus cookies and hot chocolate will be provided. This event is free of charge and will continue on a monthly basis with a collaboration of local Girl Scout Spirit of Nebraska chapters and the Alliance Public Library.
Panhandle police activity, Nov. 17 - Nov. 30
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Getting Ahead: Donate locally
It’s December, the month for giving. Our mail is full of requests for donations to several national and international organizations. Many people use these donations for tax deductions, so they need to be made by year end. Please remember that there are several local charities who are serving the...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202201059 12:25 JUV : JUVENILE Juvenile out of control / 1400 Big horn / Charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202201060 13:46 DISTURBANCE : 300 Block of Yellowstone/ Alleged Terroristic Threat/ Individual placed under arrest for obstruction, assault on an officer, and resisting arrest/ Closed - Charges Recommended. P202201062 19:40...
'A Charlie Brown Christmas' movie to be held at Alliance library
Alliance – Join the Alliance Public Library in honoring Charles M. Schulz, a great legacy of over 100 years and his Peanuts characters. “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be featured during the Holiday Movie Matinee on Wednesday, December 28th from 2-4 pm in the Community Room, plus other holiday classics.
Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Dec. 6
Today we'll take you to the Dec. 6 Alliance City Council meeting where there was a reorganization of new council members including Mara Andersen, Tearza Mashburn and Mike Dafney. Dafney was reelected Mayor and Brian Mischnick as Vice Mayor. . The council approved on second reading the Alliance Heartland Flats...
Holiday events to be held at Alliance Public Library
Alliance – Festivities at the Alliance Public Library include Season’s Readings, which features our children’s collection in festive wrapping. Check out a holiday book to unwrap and read at home from December 1st through 23rd. To commemorate the 100th Year of Charles M. Schulz, preschool through grade...
Chadron library to hold Christmas party with Santa, book sale
The Chadron Public Library, along with the Friends of the Library, will be holding our Christmas Party on Friday, December 9, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be holiday treats for everyone, the kids can see Santa, and older folks can listen to the music or make holiday crafts in Library maker space, all for free.
