Oregon State men's basketball start surprisingly well in Pac-12; women to face Oregon

By Pete Martini, Salem Statesman Journal
 4 days ago
Here is a look at how the Oregon State men’s and women’s basketball teams are doing this season.

The Statesman Journal will publish weekly reports on how the Beavers progress during the 2022-23 basketball season.

The men’s team is coached by Wayne Tinkle, and the women’s team by Scott Rueck.

Beavers men start Pac-12 play strong

Oregon State’s men’s basketball team has had two surprisingly close games to start Pac-12 play, and they’ve gone 1-1.

The Beavers went just 1-19 in the conference last season, so the fact that they beat Washington 66-65 and narrowly lost at USC 63-62 is a pleasant surprise for Oregon State fans.

The Beavers have remained competitive this season through defense, holding opponents to just 40.2% shooting, while shooting 45% themselves.

Oregon State is 4-5 overall, and they have just one nonconference game this week — 3 p.m. Sunday at Texas A&M.

ABOUT OREGON STATE MEN

Record: 4-5, 1-1 Pac-12

Ranking: N/A

Statistical leaders (per game): Scoring — Jordan Pope 14.2; rebounding — Rodrigue Andela 5.8; assists — Jordan Pope 3.5

Last week: Beat Washington (66-65); lost to USC (63-62)

Up next: at Texas A&M (3 p.m. Sunday)

Beavers women improve to 6-2

Oregon State’s women’s basketball picked up a pair of victories as it prepares to open Pac-12 play Sunday against rival Oregon.

The Beavers beat Southern University and Jackson State last week to improve to 6-2 this season.

The Beavers play at Oregon at 4 p.m. Sunday at Matthew Knight Arena.

Talia von Oelhoffen leads the team at 16.6 points and 2.75 assists per game.

Jelena Mitrovic has been key for the Beavers, averaging 8.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.75 assists per game.

As a team, Oregon State is scoring 71.9 points per game, and allowing 56.8 points per game.

ABOUT OREGON STATE WOMEN

Record: 6-2, 0-0 Pac-12

Ranking: N/A

Statistical leaders (per game): Scoring — Talia von Oelhoffen 16.6; rebounding — Jelena Mitrovic 10.3; assists — Talia von Oelhoffen, Jelena Mitrovic 2.75

Last week: Beat Southern University (89-36); beat Jackson State (63-53)

Up next: at Oregon (4 p.m. Sunday)

