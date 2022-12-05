2 found dead after shooting in Lawrence
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – An early morning shooting in Lawrence is being investigated after deputies found two people dead.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting in the 700 block of E 1550 Road southeast of Lawrence.
Just after 7 a.m., the sheriff’s office said they were notified of a possible shooting, deputies found two people inside a home dead.
