2 found dead after shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – An early morning shooting in Lawrence is being investigated after deputies found two people dead.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting in the 700 block of E 1550 Road southeast of Lawrence.

Just after 7 a.m., the sheriff’s office said they were notified of a possible shooting, deputies found two people inside a home dead.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

