ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay Harbor, ME

Comments / 0

Related
WPFO

Presque Isle mobile home park named 'Best Drinking Water in Maine'

The results are in for Maine’s best tasting drinking water. Skyline Mobile Home Park in Presque Isle taking home the top honor. The winner was decided at the Maine Rural Water Association's annual conference and trade show. According to the association, the Bangor Water District earned top marks in...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
WPFO

Flags lowered across Maine for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Flags are flying at half-staff Wednesday to mark 81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor. Governor Janet Mills ordered the flags to be lowered for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. More than 2,000 service members and civilians died when Japan ambushed the naval base in Hawaii.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Body of missing St. George woman found on shore of Long Cove

ST. GEORGE (WGME) -- The Maine Warden Service says they have recovered the body of a missing 71-year-old woman from St. George. Officials say the body of Francine Laporte was found around 10 a.m. in the water on the shore of Long Cove in St. George. Laporte was reported missing...
SAINT GEORGE, ME
WPFO

Maine Makers: Brant & Cochran bringing axe-making back to Maine

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A small business in Southern Maine is bringing axe-making back to the Pine Tree State. Like many small businesses, Brant & Cochran was created back in 2015 as a solution to a problem. "My brother was trying to find an axe for his son who was...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Mainer who stormed Capitol to be sentenced Friday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- One of the Mainers who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 will be sentenced Friday. Nicholas Hendrix of Gorham pleaded guilty in June to charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct. In a letter to the judge obtained by CBS News last month, Hendrix asked for...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

How safe are hospitals in Maine?

A watchdog group evaluated 16 hospitals in Maine and gave them letter grades based on how safe they are. Seven of the 16 Maine hospitals the Leapfrog Group evaluated this fall received an A, two were scored at a B, and the remaining seven received a C. No hospital in...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine DOT lifts restrictions for large vehicles crossing Casco Bay Bridge

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Department of Transportation has lifted the restriction that prohibited vehicles weighing 25 tons to cross the Casco Bay Bridge. The Casco Bay Bridge, which connects Portland and South Portland, was under maintenance work since Monday. According to the DOT, the maintenance work has been completed...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

BRRR!!! It's looking downright frigid in Maine this weekend

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild temperatures and sunny skies are in store for Thursday. Temperatures get much colder heading into this weekend, looking downright frigid by Sunday. A storm will pass close by to the south as we head into early next week. Thursday will be sunny, mild and breezy. Highs reach...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Patient safety ratings drop at Maine hospitals

(BDN) -- A number of Maine hospitals saw their safety ratings from a national watchdog group decline, joining a nationwide trend of hospital patient safety measures worsening during the COVID-19 pandemic after years of improvement. Seven of the 16 Maine hospitals the Leapfrog Group evaluated received an A this fall,...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Maine is on the verge of another record year for overdose deaths

(BDN) -- Maine is on track again to see a record number of overdose deaths by the end of the year. In October, 58 people died from drug overdoses, according to the most recently released state overdose statistics. Eleven of those deaths — the highest total for any Maine county — happened in Penobscot County, which has been disproportionately affected by the state’s ongoing and worsening opioid epidemic.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Report: Emergency services in Maine at breaking point

NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME)-- Emergency medical services are now at a breaking point in Maine. In its final report, the Commission to Study Emergency Medical Service says it's the result of inadequate funding and poor recruitment. Senator Chip Curry (D-Waldo County) co-chaired the Commission to Study Emergency Medical Service in Maine.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Gov. Mills proposes sending $450 checks to Mainers to help with energy costs

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills released her proposal to provide heating assistance to Mainers this winter on Tuesday. The plan includes sending $450 checks to about 880,000 eligible Mainers. “Inflation and high energy prices are stretching the wallets of Maine people, in some cases forcing them to face the...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy