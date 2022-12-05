Read full article on original website
A local homeless shelter project in need of more funding to become full reality
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Students from seven Lane County high schools are participating in building temporary shelters for homeless individuals and to help lessen the homeless crisis. The project started over the summer, which gave teachers and school officials a full feel of what to expect and how to...
Lane County officials met with community members to discuss future mental health center
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Community members and a panel of Lane County officials met Thursday afternoon to discuss a stabilization center, which is set to be built on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Eugene. The center will be a 24/7 mental health facility, open to anyone for any reason...
Parents organize rally to bring awareness to dangerous driving near Amazon Parkway
EUGENE, Ore. — Parents, students, and employees from local public schools and the University of Oregon gathered today to bring awareness to excessive speeding in the Amazon Parkway area near Charlemagne Elementary school, alongside the wider Amazon Parkway Area. "We are gathering of concerned residents asking drivers to please...
University of Oregon to open new School of Computer and Data Sciences in 2023
In fall of 2023, the University of Oregon will open its brand new School of Computer and Data Sciences. The school will be housed within the College of Arts and Sciences, offering classes to all students, while also being a hub for researchers. This follows a five-year commitment to data...
Eugene Area Chamber of Commerce offers support for child care capacity building grants
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Eugene Area Chamber of Commerce is offering support to those applying for upcoming child care capacity building grants, the organization said in their e-newsletter. Onward Eugene, in partnership with Quality Care Connections and the Early Childhood Hub of Lane County, is supporting local child...
Injured hawk discovered in car grille recovers at Cascades Raptor Center
EUGENE, Ore. — Last month, a red-tailed hawk was discovered in the grille of a guest's car at the Gordon Hotel in Eugene. The driver noticed he had hit something on the highway, but didn't see anything on his car and kept driving, according to the Cascades Raptor Center.
Car plows into Riverwalk Apartments
EUGENE, Ore. — A car plowed into the Riverwalk Apartment Complex off Good Pasture Island Road and Alexander Loop this afternoon. Structural damage was caused to the side of the apartment that was unoccupied. Witness say the driver’s tire blew while mistaking the acceleration for the brake on Good...
EWEB Commissioners to consider decommissioning the Leaburg Hydroelectric Project
EUGENE, Ore. — On Tuesday, December 6, the general manager of Eugene Water and Electric Board, Frank Lawson, put forth a recommendation to the board of commissioners about discontinuing the electricity generator at the Leaburg. "In reality, we don't have an option to do nothing," said Lisa Krentz, EWEB...
Experts say: don't wait to ship holiday gifts
EUGENE, Ore. — While the cookies are in the oven and the trees are getting decorated, experts say it's a busy time, but don't wait to ship any holiday gifts you might have. Our newsroom visited Post Stop on West 11th Ave. in Eugene Tuesday for the top do's and don'ts.
Rollover crash kills one in Saginaw
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — One person was killed in an early-morning single-vehicle rollover crash in Saginaw, north of Cottage Grove, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reports. The crash occurred at around 5:45 a.m. The sheriff's office says a blue Nissan Sentra was traveling westbound on E. Saginaw Road when it left the roadway for an unknown reason in the 33000 block of E. Saginaw Road.
Armed man apprehended after threatening bystanders at Springfield hotel
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he threatened bystanders at a Springfield hotel, the Springfield Police Department said in a media release. Around 4:20 p.m., Springfield police were dispatched to the Guest House Inn and Suites at 3350 Gateway regarding an armed, disorderly individual. The...
Springfield K9 Kirby apprehends car robbery suspect hiding under home's barbeque
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An armed car robbery suspect was apprehended in Springfield with the help of K9 Kirby after the suspect tried to flee from police through the yards of several homes. In a press release, Springfield Police say the man approached a coffee shop employee in the 800...
Fatal train-pedestrian crash under investigation near Halsey
HALSEY, Ore. — An investigation is underway on Hwy 99N near Lake Creek Road south of Halsey into a fatal train-pedestrian crash Thursday morning. Linn County Sheriff's deputies are on scene of the incident that happened at 7:45 a.m. The Linn County Sheriff's Office tells us that a Union...
Oregon volleyball outlasts Nebraska to advance to the Elite 8
Nothing better than a little volleyball to go with your breakfast on Thursday morning. The Ducks took on the second seeded, historical volleyball powerhouse, Nebraska in the ‘Sweet Sixteen’ inside of KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The Huskers were national runners-up last year and finished second in...
Oregon volleyball previews Sweet 16 matchup vs. Nebraska
EUGENE, Ore. — The KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky - a place where Oregon men's basketball lost in the Sweet 16 in 2019, is the same venue Oregon volleyball will be playing their Sweet 16 matchup against Nebraska on Thursday. It's a classic battle of offense versus defense...
Eugene man sentenced to 10 years in prison for role in fatal crash that killed EMT
A Eugene man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for his role in a fatal crash that killed an EMT. In September of 2021 Shane McVay was driving a log truck on Highway 126 when the loaded trailer tipped over, killing 25-year-old Sarah Susman and injuring another man.
Oregon football names Will Stein new offensive coordinator
EUGENE, Ore. — Just over a week after Kenny Dillingham was named the next head coach at Arizona State, Dan Lanning has officially found Oregon's next offensive coordinator. The school announced Wednesday that Texas-San Antonio's Will Stein is the newest OC and quarterbacks coach. Multiple reports on Monday had...
Colletto named Hornung Award winner
The awards continue to pour in for Oregon State football. Wednesday, Jack Colletto, also known as Jack-hammer Colletto, the Swiss army knife for the Beavers was awarded the Paul Hornung Award; which is given to college football's most versatile player. Colletto showed up to OSU in 2018 as a quarterback,...
Junction City girls basketball bounces back with win over Pleasant Hill
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Although Pleasant Hill came out in the first quarter on fire, scoring five unanswered led by senior forward Kiley Campos, the Junction City Tigers came back to make it close. Senior Faith Marshall added some defensive pressure, helping JC pull ahead for a 41-30 win...
Jonathan Smith named Pac-12 Co-Coach of the Year; 19 Beavers earn all-conference honors
CORVALLIS, Ore. — As the countdown to the beginning of bowl season continues, the Pac-12 announced their all-conference honors Tuesday. Oregon State dominated the list with 19 players making the cut, headlined by their coach. In Jonathan Smith’s 5th year as the head coach at his alma mater, he...
