A 62-year-old Interlochen man has been arrested for third-degree arson in connection with a fire at the Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop this week. Authorities responded to a large fire at the back of the building at the US-31 retail store in Garfield Township Thursday at 1:45am. GT Metro Fire was able to contain the fire. Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office detectives were called in to work with the Metro Fire investigators to investigate the incident. Video surveillance showed an unknown person setting the fire in the dumpster behind the building, which spread to a nearby shed and to the side of the building.

INTERLOCHEN, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO