A 62-year-old Interlochen man has been arrested for third-degree arson in connection with a fire at the Women's Resource Center Thrift Shop this week. Authorities responded to a large fire at the back of the building at the US-31 retail store in Garfield Township Thursday at 1:45am. GT Metro Fire was able to contain the fire. Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office detectives were called in to work with the Metro Fire investigators to investigate the incident. Video surveillance showed an unknown person setting the fire in the dumpster behind the building, which spread to a nearby shed and to the side of the building.
Cadillac Man Arrested for Facebook Fraud
Ronald James Grunwell III, 42, of Cadillac, has been arrested after failing to deliver an item he sold on Facebook Marketplace. Michigan State Police Cadillac Post was contacted on Oct. 31 by a man who claimed he purchased a sawmill that was for sale online by Grunwell, but never received it.
Wolverine Watchman Bound Over in Antrim County
LANSING – Five men facing terrorism and other felony charges for their alleged role in a plot to kidnap the Governor are headed to trial on all charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. Judge Michael Stepka of the 86th District Court in Traverse City bound over the following individuals:
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested an Interlochen man for Arson 3rd Degree after a fire he started in a Dumpster spread to the Women’s Resource Center Thrift Store in Garfield Township. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office and Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department were...
Troopers Searching for Missing Interlochen Man
Troopers need your help finding an Interlochen man who was last seen on Dec. 1. They say Dean Barnes’ vehicle was found on Monday at the East Creek Reserve trailhead on Mayfield Road in Paradise Township. Dean is 51 years old, about 6 feet tall, and 240 pounds. He...
Police searching for suspect connected to a string of thefts in Lake & Osceola Counties
The Lake County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect accused of stealing dozens of items from places around Lake and Osceola Counties. The Sheriff's Office says deputies recovered dozens of stolen items from two separate properties this week. They are still searching for the 44-year-old Luther man accused of stealing the items.
MSP move will impact Missaukee County
MARION – A recent announcement by the Michigan State Police post is likely to provide more law enforcement coverage for Missaukee County and neighboring areas. The MSP announced in the coming weeks, it will open a full-time service post in Traverse City that will serve Benzie, Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties.
ELK RAPIDS, MI – Several officials in a Northern Michigan village have been disciplined after an investigation into $32,000 in mistaken payroll payments to public workers. The Associated Press reported Friday that Elk Rapids Village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck has resigned while zoning administrator and former treasurer Kerri Janisse was suspended for two weeks without pay and a third official was publicly reprimanded.
Man charged for hit and run, held on $250,000 bond
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MICH., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Update: The 23-year-old victim of a hit and run in Grand Traverse County has died. Allison Jo Baker died from her injuries Monday night according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office. ===============. A Grand Traverse County man is being held on a $250,000...
The village manager in a northern Michigan community has resigned after an investigation of $32,000 in mistaken payroll payments to public workers.
You can’t make this stuff up – the Traverse City Police Department says they arrested the Grinch over the weekend. Officers say a man dressed as the Grinch was arrested for assaulting another man dressed as a reindeer. It all happened at a Christmas party. Guests at the...
Michigan Supreme Court ends DePerno’s Antrim County election lawsuit
The state’s highest court on Friday closed Kalamazoo lawyer and former attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno’s nationally watched lawsuit alleging Antrim County’s 2020 election was mishandled and fraudulent. A Michigan Supreme Court order denied DePerno’s final appeal after a state appeals court and a lower court dismissed...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Some Christmas party guests are going to be on the Santa's naughty list after a heated argument ended with police being called. The police report reads like a movie script with mentions of the Grinch and a reindeer fighting. Traverse City Police were called...
Slushy Roads Lead to Fatal Car Crash in Kalkaska County
The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office says a man died in a two-car crash in Excelsior Township after bad road conditions caused him to cross the center line on Tuesday. Around 6:15 a.m., a two-car crash happened on County Road 612 west of Lewis School Road. William Lanning was driving a car eastbound when he lost control on the slushy roadway and crossed the center line. He was hit by Jakob Dunham who was driving a van westbound.
Police in Northern Michigan had to put some party guests on Santa’s naughty list after they brawled at a work-related holiday function over the weekend.
Traverse City Curling Club Asks for Oil Cleanup Reimbursement
UPDATE Dec. 8, 2022 11:00 a.m. The project to make the old K-Mart in Grand Traverse County into a curling facility is moving forward, but the new owners are running into some problems. Traverse City’s Curling Club spoke to the Board of Commissioners Wednesday after discovering the property they bought...
Local Restaurateurs Worried About Elimination of Tip Credit: “Existential Threat” to Industry
Traverse City restaurateurs are bracing for a Michigan Court of Appeals hearing Tuesday that could determine if a planned minimum wage hike and elimination of the state’s tip credit in February will proceed – a move owners say would make restaurants unsustainable and pose an “existential threat” to the industry.
Amish couple critical after vehicle-buggy crash
An Amish couple were critically injured and alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash involving a vehicle rear-ending an Amish buggy Sunday evening, November 27th on East Colonville Road. A release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said the crash took place in Sheridan Township near South...
Long-time Northern Michigan Radio Broadcaster Retires After 50+ year Career
In the news business, people come and go. Whether we stay in one place for a few years, or an entire career, broadcasting is predictably unpredictable. But one Northern Michigan radio broadcaster is hanging up his headphones and turning off the microphone after a career of more than five decades.
Just married!
Justin and Zoey (Thayer) Morton celebrated their love and marriage on Oct. 22 at the Century Club Ballroom in Muskegon. Justin is the son of Tracey and Dennis Morton of Roscommon, and Zoey is the daughter of Pascha and Brian Stirling of Roscommon. Justin and Zoey are waiting a few months to honeymoon in Cancun. While they wait, they’ll be spending their winter months in Phoenix.
