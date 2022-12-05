Read full article on original website
crossroadstoday.com
Cuero makes it back to state semifinal under first year head coach
CUERO, Texas — The Cuero Gobblers have a top ranked defense in the state, but the offense is also nothing to scoff at. The Mean Green played in a vicious battle with the Silsbee tigers and would go on to win in the third overtime. The Gobblers totaled 501 yards on offense with 253 yards on the ground and 248 through the air. Cuero competed in the highest scoring game of its history with a combined score of 58-56. Cuero head coach Jerod Fikac said he believed his team would come up with a stop when they needed it most.
crossroadstoday.com
Refugio wants to steer clear of a ‘Shiner hangover’ against Timpson
REFUGIO, Texas — The Refugio Bobcats swept the Shiner Comanches this season. Beating the Shiner in district, then again in the regional finals. This is a major feat for the Bobcats since losing to the Comanches in the playoffs the past two seasons, but the season is still far from over. Refugio is preparing to take on the Timpson Bears in the state semifinals.
Medical pillar of Cuero community retires after 6 decades of service
Medical pillar of Cuero community retires after 6 decades of service Subhead “Dr. Raymond Reese truly treats the whole patient and that is the legacy he leaves” - Lynn Falcone, CRH CEO News Staff Mon, 12/05/2022 - 16:57 Image ...
lavacacountytoday.com
Unclaimed tank floated down Guadalupe River
A massive steel tank estimated at 20 ft. long with a 12 ft. diameter floated down the Guadalupe River onto private property in Cuero after a flood earlier this year. While the abandoned tank has sat undisturbed for months, County Commissioner Precinct 1 Curtis Afflerbach said it could be hazardous to local infrastructure if a flood carries the tank downriver.
themercedesenterprise.com
Surveying South Texas: The Development of the RGV
Earlier this year, a new book on local history was released which bears directly on the development of greater South Texas, including Mercedes and Hidalgo County. This monograph, Thomas H. Kreneck, Blucher: A Family, a Legacy, and a Research Resource at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, In Collaboration with Lori Atkins & With Research Assistance by Amanda Kowalski (Corpus Christi: South Texas Imprints, 2022), came as a result of a two year project and was sponsored by the Conrad Blucher Institute for Surveying and Science and the Mary and Jeff Bell Library of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
Game Wardens of Texas say illegal trade of species is a large problem
The Texas Game Wardens protect the state's wildlife from illegal trade and said it's a large problem here in Texas.
Dog Park to Finally Break Ground and the Latest on the Duck Pond
First of all, let's start out with the duck pond. It is so nice to have construction and renovations well underway for the Duck Pond. The latest information after speaking with the Parks and Rec Department the tentative opening date for the new duck pond is the Summer of 2023!
fishgame.com
TPWD Closes Oyster Harvest in Galveston, Matagorda Bay
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is closing TX-12 in Matagorda Bay and TX-5 in Galveston Bay to commercial and recreational oyster harvest beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. This closing is based on samples recently collected by TPWD showing low abundance of legal-sized oysters. TPWD has...
Corpus Christi surfer bitten by shark while surfing at North Packery Channel
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One surfer had a close call after he was bitten by a shark while out in the water at the North Packery Channel off Zahn Road Tuesday morning. The surfer was able to make it back to shore and was treated for the injury to his foot. Despite several puncture wounds, 3NEWS was told that he will be okay.
mysoutex.com
Fatal shooting in Refugio County
A Woodsboro man was shot to death at a Woodsboro residence Tuesday morning by Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to RCSO Sheriff Pinky Gonzales. According to a post on the RCSO Facebook page, deputies were called to a residence at 4:57 a.m., after a 9-1-1 call was received from a male subject at a residence in Woodsboro stating that there were gunshots fired.
Heartwarming Texas Christmas Tradition With HEB Feast of Sharing
It truly is better to give than to receive. I mean just look at that smile, even with one of them wearing a mask. H.E.B. welcomes you to become a part of one of their most heartwarming Christmas traditions, Feast of Sharing, December 16th, brought to you by Meals on Wheels South Texas, sponsored by H.E.B.
Kids in Victoria Have A New Way To Play At Ted B. Reed Park!
What kids doesn't love a shiny new toy? How about a shiny new park? Well, the dreams of the kids here in the Crossroads have come true. This past Friday (December 2, 2022), officials from the City of Victoria and Parks & Recreation along with a crowd of Victorians came out to Ted B. Reed Park (2101 Salem Rd) to launch a new play structure.
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust in US History Just Happened Right Here in Texas
As fentanyl overdoses continue to surge both in Texas and nationwide, some good news out of South Texas. A traffic stop near Corpus Christi, TX last week turned into a history-making drug bust, reports CBS 19. "During the search we located a compartment built in the gas tank of this...
Fentanyl bust in Robstown biggest in US history
A traffic stop in Robstown on Friday led to what is being called the largest liquid fentanyl bust in US history.
Drunk Driver Blamed for Aransas Pass Wreck
, , Motorists approaching Cleveland Blvd. from Harrison Blvd. in Aransas Pass, right across from City Hall and the police station will notice something disturbing, remnants of a violent crash, the result it turns out from an alleged drunk driver. This is all that’s left from the December 1 collision that occurred around 11:00 p.m., according to authorities. A stop sign was knocked over and a streetlamp sheared right off its base, now lying on the ground, useless. Police tellThe Progress a male driver was speeding through the curve coming up to W. Wheeler, hit the curb, and the rest is history. Debris from the crash helped investigators match him with the damage done when they caught up to the driver moments later. After a field sobriety test it was determined the man had too much to drink and has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).
Victoria small business owner recovers his stolen $8,000 trailer
VICTORIA, Texas – a Victoria small business owner who had his $8,000 trailer stolen from a work site last week has recovered his trailer. David Ortiz says that the Victoria Police found his trailer on the side of Guadalupe Road after somebody reported a trailer parked off the roadway. Ortiz says the thieves drilled the lock off of his trailer...
mysoutex.com
Rodriguez marks 17 years at Brazina’s
In today’s fast-paced world it is rare to find a person who will stay the course in any area of their life, particularly on a job. But Brezina’s in Taft has found such a person in long-time employee Robert Rodriguez. Rodriguez’s past employment history includes working in restaurants,...
How Many of These Burger Joints Do You Remember in Victoria?
While scrolling through social media today, someone posted a picture of the original A-Frame Whataburger building, bringing back so many memories. The last standing A-Frame Whataburger was at the current, Rio Grande Location in Victoria. I was just a kid but I remember eating so many meals with my mom and grandma after parking underneath the cool parking canopy.
Free Ice Skating Is Coming To the Crossroads December 17th
Make plans to bring your family to downtown Victoria for a day to remember. Like nothing we've seen in Victoria before, it's a FREE ice skating experience to benefit St.Jude Research Center. It's St. Jude's Winter Wonderland, at De Leon Plaza on December 18th from 10 am to 7 pm.
Man shot, killed by officers in Woodsboro identified as 24-year-old Franco Anzaldua
WOODSBORO, Texas — A man was shot and killed by Refugio County sheriff's deputies in Woodsboro after he allegedly fired several shots at them, Sheriff Pinky Gonzales told 3NEWS. Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on the 600 block of Pugh St. early Tuesday morning after getting a call...
