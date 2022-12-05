ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuero, TX

Cuero makes it back to state semifinal under first year head coach

CUERO, Texas — The Cuero Gobblers have a top ranked defense in the state, but the offense is also nothing to scoff at. The Mean Green played in a vicious battle with the Silsbee tigers and would go on to win in the third overtime. The Gobblers totaled 501 yards on offense with 253 yards on the ground and 248 through the air. Cuero competed in the highest scoring game of its history with a combined score of 58-56. Cuero head coach Jerod Fikac said he believed his team would come up with a stop when they needed it most.
CUERO, TX
Refugio wants to steer clear of a ‘Shiner hangover’ against Timpson

REFUGIO, Texas — The Refugio Bobcats swept the Shiner Comanches this season. Beating the Shiner in district, then again in the regional finals. This is a major feat for the Bobcats since losing to the Comanches in the playoffs the past two seasons, but the season is still far from over. Refugio is preparing to take on the Timpson Bears in the state semifinals.
REFUGIO, TX
Unclaimed tank floated down Guadalupe River

A massive steel tank estimated at 20 ft. long with a 12 ft. diameter floated down the Guadalupe River onto private property in Cuero after a flood earlier this year. While the abandoned tank has sat undisturbed for months, County Commissioner Precinct 1 Curtis Afflerbach said it could be hazardous to local infrastructure if a flood carries the tank downriver.
CUERO, TX
Surveying South Texas: The Development of the RGV

Earlier this year, a new book on local history was released which bears directly on the development of greater South Texas, including Mercedes and Hidalgo County. This monograph, Thomas H. Kreneck, Blucher: A Family, a Legacy, and a Research Resource at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, In Collaboration with Lori Atkins & With Research Assistance by Amanda Kowalski (Corpus Christi: South Texas Imprints, 2022), came as a result of a two year project and was sponsored by the Conrad Blucher Institute for Surveying and Science and the Mary and Jeff Bell Library of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
TPWD Closes Oyster Harvest in Galveston, Matagorda Bay

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is closing TX-12 in Matagorda Bay and TX-5 in Galveston Bay to commercial and recreational oyster harvest beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. This closing is based on samples recently collected by TPWD showing low abundance of legal-sized oysters. TPWD has...
GALVESTON, TX
Fatal shooting in Refugio County

A Woodsboro man was shot to death at a Woodsboro residence Tuesday morning by Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to RCSO Sheriff Pinky Gonzales. According to a post on the RCSO Facebook page, deputies were called to a residence at 4:57 a.m., after a 9-1-1 call was received from a male subject at a residence in Woodsboro stating that there were gunshots fired.
WOODSBORO, TX
Kids in Victoria Have A New Way To Play At Ted B. Reed Park!

What kids doesn't love a shiny new toy? How about a shiny new park? Well, the dreams of the kids here in the Crossroads have come true. This past Friday (December 2, 2022), officials from the City of Victoria and Parks & Recreation along with a crowd of Victorians came out to Ted B. Reed Park (2101 Salem Rd) to launch a new play structure.
VICTORIA, TX
Drunk Driver Blamed for Aransas Pass Wreck

, , Motorists approaching Cleveland Blvd. from Harrison Blvd. in Aransas Pass, right across from City Hall and the police station will notice something disturbing, remnants of a violent crash, the result it turns out from an alleged drunk driver. This is all that’s left from the December 1 collision that occurred around 11:00 p.m., according to authorities. A stop sign was knocked over and a streetlamp sheared right off its base, now lying on the ground, useless. Police tellThe Progress a male driver was speeding through the curve coming up to W. Wheeler, hit the curb, and the rest is history. Debris from the crash helped investigators match him with the damage done when they caught up to the driver moments later. After a field sobriety test it was determined the man had too much to drink and has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Rodriguez marks 17 years at Brazina’s

In today’s fast-paced world it is rare to find a person who will stay the course in any area of their life, particularly on a job. But Brezina’s in Taft has found such a person in long-time employee Robert Rodriguez. Rodriguez’s past employment history includes working in restaurants,...
TAFT, TX
How Many of These Burger Joints Do You Remember in Victoria?

While scrolling through social media today, someone posted a picture of the original A-Frame Whataburger building, bringing back so many memories. The last standing A-Frame Whataburger was at the current, Rio Grande Location in Victoria. I was just a kid but I remember eating so many meals with my mom and grandma after parking underneath the cool parking canopy.
VICTORIA, TX
Free Ice Skating Is Coming To the Crossroads December 17th

Make plans to bring your family to downtown Victoria for a day to remember. Like nothing we've seen in Victoria before, it's a FREE ice skating experience to benefit St.Jude Research Center. It's St. Jude's Winter Wonderland, at De Leon Plaza on December 18th from 10 am to 7 pm.
VICTORIA, TX
Victoria, TX
