Terry McPheeters
Maysville, MO …..Terry Ann McPheeters, age 77, was born January 19, 1945 in Goshen, Indiana, the daughter of Wayne and Lois Stewart and passed away December 7, 2022. Terry married the love of her life, Walt McPheeters, on March 23, 1963 in Sacramento, California and to this union a son was born.
Curtis G. Lewis
Curtis G. Lewis, 93, of Graham, MO passed from this life to his eternal home Wednesday, December 7, 2022. His last days were spent at Nodaway Nursing Home surrounded by his family. Curt was born March 17, 1929 in Guilford, MO to Orville and Garnet (Campbell) Lewis. He had four...
Mount Ayr Felon Arrested for Possession of Bomb
MOUNT AYR, IA – Officers from the Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Mount Ayr residence on Friday morning for a welfare check. When they made contact with the individual officers say observed a gun and a bomb sitting in the man’s lap. A report from law enforcement says the bomb was not sensitive to movement and was removed to a remote location. According to the report the Iowa State Fire Marshal was called and the bomb technicians determined it was a bomb and made it safe.
NWMSU Board Approves Demolition of Two Former Residence Halls
Northwest Missouri State University will demolish two former residence halls on campus. Reports say the NWMSU Board of Regents Thursday approved the demolition of Phillips Hall and North Complex on the Maryville campus. The university also plans to renovate South Complex. Northwest Missouri State projects the demolition to cost around...
Edwin Arthur Weddle
Edwin Arthur Weddle, 69, died on his fishing boat, wrestling his lifelong nemesis, Walter the bass, into his boat on 12/08/2022. He had been trying to catch that fish for years, but today it caught him. Maybe not, but we all know that’s the way he would have preferred to go.
Clinton County Route H Bridge Replacement Project Public Comment Period Open
The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking public input on a bridge replacement project on Clinton County Route H over Interstate 35, south of Cameron. This project is currently scheduled to go out for contractor bids as part of MoDOT’s April 2023 letting, with construction expected to begin in 2023. This project would bring the bridge, originally built in 1964, up to current standards.
Where Should High School Seniors Be in the Financial Aid Process?
TRENTON, MO – With almost half of the school year complete many high school seniors are thinking about their next step. Financial aid plays a big role in the college-decision making process. Kimberly Meeker is the Financial Aid Director at North Central Missouri College in Trenton. She explains where students should be in the financial aid process.
