Former Chambersburg government official pleads guilty to defrauding small business owners
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Chambersburg, Franklin County has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit violations of the Major Fraud Act. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that between the years 2003, and 2014, 67-year-old James Coccagana, who was chief of the Engineering and Planning Division […]
Electrical fire damages home, displaces family in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A home was seriously damaged Thursday night by an electrical fire in Bedford County. Several Bedford and Blair County fire departments were sent to the home along Heritage Road in Osterburg at 8:04 p.m. Imler Area Volunteer Fire Company was first to respond to the scene and several other departments […]
Midstate dairy farms to participate in Calving Corner at Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Four dairy farms from Lebanon, Lancaster, Juniata, and Franklin/Adams counties will be a part of the Calving Corner at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. The Calving Corner is an exhibit at the PA Farm Show where visitors can witness the dairy birthing process and meet newborn calves. The exhibit will take […]
echo-pilot.com
Where to see Christmas light displays in Franklin County
Volvo Construction Equipment, 304 Volvo Way, Shippensburg. Drive through the Volvo property and check out construction equipment decked out in lights and decorations. Rhodes Grove Camp, 7693 Browns Mill Road, Chambersburg. Hours: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 11. Experience the story of Christmas at this drive-through nativity, which includes five scenes. There...
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Two signs, one canal
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — At the intersection of Orange Street and South Front Street (aka Route 624) in Wrightsville, York County, are two historical markers for one canal. The Susquehanna Canal went south along the west bank of the Susquehanna River. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts...
abc27.com
Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
echo-pilot.com
Want to buy a school? Historic Chambersburg building to be sold at auction
The oldest elementary school in Chambersburg Area School District will be sold at auction this weekend. Thousands of students over a century spent their first school years at Mary B. Sharpe Elementary, until it closed almost 15 years ago. The property's future will depend on who makes the highest bid on Saturday at the sale hosted by Gateway Gallery Auction, Chambersburg.
abc27.com
Hershey Public Library terminates late fees
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Public Library has officially removed all late fees, a growing trend among libraries throughout the Commonwealth and the nation. The new policy is in effect now. The library says late fees act as a potential barrier to guests, and that small fines have no effect on return rates.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery winning raffle ticket sold in Cumberland County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Friday that the winning raffle ticket numbers were drawn for the two $50,000 prizes that are part of a fourth weekly drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The two winning tickets, 00194588 and 00185202 were randomly drawn from...
Goodwill should reconsider closing its store in Newport | PennLive letters
Before Goodwill Industries closes its Newport, Perry County store on Dec. 23, it would be well advised to reread its mission statement. According to its website, “Goodwill works to enhance the dignity and quality of life of individuals and families by strengthening communities, eliminating barriers to opportunity, and helping people in need reach their full potential through learning and the power of work.”
Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County
At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
'Santa D' back on the Wrightsville-Columbia Bridge with Toy Challenge
COLUMBIA, Pa. — "Santa D," also known as Bobby D from SOX Wake up Crew on 96.1, is back at it again collecting toys for children in the Lancaster and York counties this holiday season. This is "Santa D’s" eighth year doing the Toy Challenge on the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge,...
Central Pa. loses ‘treasure’ with passing of longtime borough leader Jack Murray
John R. “Jack” Murray, one of the Harrisburg region’s longest-serving and most-beloved public officials, died on Nov. 28. Murray, who spent nearly his whole life in New Cumberland, was 88. Elected to New Cumberland Borough Council in 1976, Murray immediately was elected council president, a post he...
6 cars, copper pipe stolen from Harrisburg property while owner out of town
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for suspects after a man returned from being out of town for a month and found that someone stole various items from his recently purchased Manada Bottom Road residence. The stolen property includes six cars, approximately 100 feet of copper...
New Dunkin’ opens in Dauphin County with express lane
Patrons at a new Dunkin’ in Dauphin County can pick up orders via a first-ever express lane for the chain. Franchise owner BJ Patel said the new Dunkin’ at the former AmeriGas Propane at 6823 Paxton St. in Swatara Township is the first in the nation to open a quick-service lane designed for mobile ordering only. Basically, it allows those who order on Dunkin’s app permission to jump the line.
local21news.com
WATCH: East Shore Diner prepares to move to West Shore due to I-83 expansion project
The East Shore Diner is a landmark in Harrisburg and now it’s getting ready to move to it’s new homeon the West Shore. “This was the front of the diner,” East Shore Diner Owner Bill Katsifis told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York, walking her through the diner Thursday.
UPMC drops multiple local pharmacies from health plan
(WTAJ)–Multiple pharmacies are frustrated by the lack of transparency from UPMC as many have recently been dropped from their Health Care Plan. Over the past month, pharmacies received many calls from their customers who got a letter from UPMC about this sudden change and how they may have to choose a national chain pharmacy. Local […]
WGAL
PA Dairymen's Association announces new milkshake flavor for Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The PA Dairymen's Association announced a new flavor for the upcoming 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. In addition to chocolate and vanilla shakes, there will now be an orange cream milkshake. The shakes will be available at the food court when the Farm Show opens on Jan....
Beltway Towne Center in Cumberland County to bring new retailers, restaurants
A highly-anticipated shopping center under development along the Carlisle Pike in Cumberland County is moving closer to a reality. Construction at the Beltway Towne Center at the former Park Inn by Radisson Harrisburg West is expected to start in 2023, said Akhil Israni, director of development for Pacifica Companies, the project’s developer.
abc27.com
Local theater company finds new home in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local multicultural nonprofit theater and arts education organization, Narcisse Theatre Company (NTC), recently announced that it has found a new home in Harrisburg. With the help of the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, NTC, which was founded in 2016, was able to acquire an official...
