Orrstown, PA

WTAJ

Electrical fire damages home, displaces family in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A home was seriously damaged Thursday night by an electrical fire in Bedford County. Several Bedford and Blair County fire departments were sent to the home along Heritage Road in Osterburg at 8:04 p.m. Imler Area Volunteer Fire Company was first to respond to the scene and several other departments […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Where to see Christmas light displays in Franklin County

Volvo Construction Equipment, 304 Volvo Way, Shippensburg. Drive through the Volvo property and check out construction equipment decked out in lights and decorations. Rhodes Grove Camp, 7693 Browns Mill Road, Chambersburg. Hours: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 11. Experience the story of Christmas at this drive-through nativity, which includes five scenes. There...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Two signs, one canal

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — At the intersection of Orange Street and South Front Street (aka Route 624) in Wrightsville, York County, are two historical markers for one canal. The Susquehanna Canal went south along the west bank of the Susquehanna River. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts...
WRIGHTSVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

Want to buy a school? Historic Chambersburg building to be sold at auction

The oldest elementary school in Chambersburg Area School District will be sold at auction this weekend. Thousands of students over a century spent their first school years at Mary B. Sharpe Elementary, until it closed almost 15 years ago. The property's future will depend on who makes the highest bid on Saturday at the sale hosted by Gateway Gallery Auction, Chambersburg.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Hershey Public Library terminates late fees

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Public Library has officially removed all late fees, a growing trend among libraries throughout the Commonwealth and the nation. The new policy is in effect now. The library says late fees act as a potential barrier to guests, and that small fines have no effect on return rates.
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Goodwill should reconsider closing its store in Newport | PennLive letters

Before Goodwill Industries closes its Newport, Perry County store on Dec. 23, it would be well advised to reread its mission statement. According to its website, “Goodwill works to enhance the dignity and quality of life of individuals and families by strengthening communities, eliminating barriers to opportunity, and helping people in need reach their full potential through learning and the power of work.”
NEWPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County

At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

New Dunkin’ opens in Dauphin County with express lane

Patrons at a new Dunkin’ in Dauphin County can pick up orders via a first-ever express lane for the chain. Franchise owner BJ Patel said the new Dunkin’ at the former AmeriGas Propane at 6823 Paxton St. in Swatara Township is the first in the nation to open a quick-service lane designed for mobile ordering only. Basically, it allows those who order on Dunkin’s app permission to jump the line.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

UPMC drops multiple local pharmacies from health plan

(WTAJ)–Multiple pharmacies are frustrated by the lack of transparency from UPMC as many have recently been dropped from their Health Care Plan. Over the past month, pharmacies received many calls from their customers who got a letter from UPMC about this sudden change and how they may have to choose a national chain pharmacy. Local […]
BEDFORD, PA
abc27.com

Local theater company finds new home in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local multicultural nonprofit theater and arts education organization, Narcisse Theatre Company (NTC), recently announced that it has found a new home in Harrisburg. With the help of the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, NTC, which was founded in 2016, was able to acquire an official...
HARRISBURG, PA

