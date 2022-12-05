Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Wants 3 Fights In 2023, With Third Bout Being Either Stevenson Or Haney
After fighting just once in 2022 – a sixth-round KO win against Rolando Romero – Gervonta “Tank” Davis wants to increase the frequency at which he enters the ring in 2023. Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) already has two tilts scheduled on the docket. The first is...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: The Reason I Think Haney Wins Is Loma Isn’t The Same Guy I Faced In 2020
FLEMINGTON, New Jersey – Teofimo Lopez can’t envision this version of Vasiliy Lomachenko being able to defeat Devin Haney. Lopez didn’t see the same fighter he upset in October 2020 when he watched Lomachenko overcome a slow start to out-point Jamaine Ortiz on October 29 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. That is primarily why the former lightweight champion predicted that the unbeaten Haney would retain his IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO 135-pound championships if he defends those titles against Lomachenko next, as expected.
worldboxingnews.net
Erased Deontay Wilder KO foe says he was ‘out-of-shape’ and ‘fat’
The man who dropped Deontay Wilder ‘officially’ for the first time in his career has revealed he was not in shape for their battle. Harold Sconiers, who battled Wilder in October 2010 at Fantasy Springs, says he was a late call-up for the contest. Discussing the event in...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: Usyk is Old Man, He Has 250,000 Miles on His Clock
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury believes Oleksandr Usyk is a fighter with a lot of miles on the clock. Usyk, who holds the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight titles, is in line to fight Fury in a high-stakes undisputed clash in the first half of 2023. The two fighters are...
Boxing Scene
Demetrius Andrade Looking To "Put On A Show" Against Demond Nicholson
As of late, Demetrius Andrade has spent far too much time sequestered on the sidelines. Since defending his WBO middleweight crown against Jason Quigley, the former multi-divisional champion has nursed a bothersome shoulder injury. While the 34-year-old will officially return to the ring on January 7th, when he takes on...
Boxing Scene
Euro News: Osleys Iglesias, Poulsen vs. Petitjean, Jack Mulowayi, More
Super middleweights Osleys Iglesias (7-0) and Andriy Velikovsky (21-2-2) meet for the vacant IBO title on Friday (Dec 9) in the headliner of Polsat Boxing Promotions show in Gliwice (Poland). Iglesias hails from Cuba and was an excellent amateur but always second best to Olympic Gold Medal winner Arlen Lopez....
Boxing Scene
Photos: Terence Crawford, David Avanesyan - Face To Face at Final Presser
WBO Welterweight Champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) went face to face with WBO # 6 contender David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) at a press conference on Thursday before they meet for Crawford’s WBO Welterweight Title on Saturday, December 10 headlining a BLK Prime Pay-Per-View from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. (photos by Tom Hogan/Hogan Photos)
Boxing Scene
Retirement Is Far From Terence Crawford's Mind: "I'm Still At The Top Of My Game"
Though he dominated as an amateur and as a world-class professional, Terence Crawford has always been aware that his time in the boxing world was very much transient. While the WBO welterweight belt holder has gone on to become one of the modern-day greats, he was once under the assumption that he would clock out for the final time at the age of 33. Of course, having turned 35 roughly two months ago, Crawford admits, while shocked that he hasn't hung up his gloves, an insatiable desire to be great still burns inside him.
Boxing Scene
Lopez on Haney: Best Money Fight Won’t Be With Tank; It Will Be With Teofimo Lopez
Teofimo Lopez Jr. could only chuckle when he got wind of Devin Haney and his father’s attempts to get in touch with Lopez’s own father. Bill Haney, the trainer and manager of the undisputed lightweight champion, recently posted a few entertaining videos on social media showing himself trying to locate Lopez Sr. in order to make a deal for their sons to fight each other. In one instance, Bill Haney left a message on Lopez Sr.'s phone, in another, he was seen searching for Lopez Sr. at a Las Vegas supermarket. In both cases, Lopez Sr. was nowhere to be heard or seen.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Josh Warrington, Luis Alberto Lopez - Face To Face at Final Presser
Josh Warrington defends his IBF Featherweight World Title against Mandatory Challenger Luis Alberto Lopez at the First Direct Arena in Leeds this Saturday December 10, live worldwide on DAZN. The Leeds Warrior, who steps through the ropes for the first time since recapturing his IBF crown against Spain's Kiko Martinez in March. (photos by Mark Robinson)
Boxing Scene
Oscar Valdez-Emanuel Navarrete WBO Title Fight To Land At Desert Diamond Arena
Another big title fight is heading to the greater Phoenix area. BoxingScene.com has learned that the highly anticipated Oscar Valdez-Emanuel Navarrete now has a home. The vacant WBO junior lightweight title fight will land at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, Valdez-Navarrete is due...
Boxing Scene
Jermall Charlo Hoping He Faces Benavidez vs. Plant Winner
While 2022 might still be on the calendar, 2023 has Jermall Charlo’s full attention. By and large, due to a nagging back injury and personal issues, Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) has been forced to sit idly by on the sidelines. His WBC middleweight title, though still firmly in his possession, has collected a considerable amount of dust.
Boxing Scene
Dan Azeez vs. Rocky Fielding To Have Commonwealth Strap at Stake
‘Super’ Dan Azeez will fight Rocky Fielding for the vacant Commonwealth light-heavyweight championship title when they battle on the beach at the Bournemouth International Center on Saturday, December 17th. In the fight before Christmas, hometown hero Chris Billam-Smith takes on international challenger Armend Xhoxhaj as he looks to take...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Teofimo Lopez, Sandor Martin - Face To Face at Final Press Conference
Former lightweight champion and current junior welterweight contender Teofimo Lopez will (17-1, 13 KOs) will fight former European junior welterweight king Sandor Martin (40-2, 13 KOs) in the 10-round main event at Madison Square Garden. (photos by Mikey Williams) Lopez-Martin tops a televised quadruple-header airing immediately after the Heisman Trophy...
Boxing Scene
Yarde: Stylistically, Me Against Beterbiev Is A Blockbuster Fight; Someone’s Getting Knocked Out
Now that he has emerged from his tune-up fight unscathed, Anthony Yarde can fully focus on his second shot at light heavyweight titles. The confident contender from England will challenge an undefeated knockout artist for three 175-pound championships this time around. Artur Beterbiev is beyond dangerous, yet Yarde feels more properly prepared than he did before another Russian champion, Sergey Kovalev, knocked him out in the 11th round of their fight for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title in August 2019 at Traktor Ice Arena in Chelyabinsk, Russia.
Boxing Scene
Yokasta Valle Vacates WBO Junior Flyweight Title, Returns To Strawweight To Pursue Undisputed
Yokasta Valle always had the sense that her say would be brief at junior flyweight. It turned out to be just long enough to become a three-division titlist, though she is no longer a unified champion at the weight. The WBO announced that Valle has formally vacated her junior flyweight...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Cyborg-Holloway, Khegai-Baez, Nelson-Ballard - Final Presser
The undercard fighters for the BLK Prime PPV fight between Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) and David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs), taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on December 10, were present for the final press conference. Cris Cyborg (1-0, 1 KO) is scheduled to make her U.S. boxing debut in the co-main event special feature attraction against Gabrielle Holloway (photos by Tom Hogan/Hogan Photos)
worldboxingnews.net
Rival has the blueprint on how to beat ‘skinny legs’ Deontay Wilder
Deontay Wilder has suffered two defeats during his impressive career after making a name for himself as a concussive one-punch knockout artist. The blueprint for defeating Wilder was around years before WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took apart the American in 2020. Dillian Whyte believes he knows how to defeat...
Boxing Scene
Taylor-Catterall Promoter Hints at Improved ‘Judging’ Process For Rematch
Promoter Ben Shalom wants to roll out an improved judging protocol for the upcoming junior welterweight title bout between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall. Shalom, the head of Boxxer, did not specifically say what such an improvement would look like or entail. In any case, Shalom made it clear that he wants some element of reform for the rematch since the first fight was regarded by many as one of the worst decisions in recent British boxing history.
