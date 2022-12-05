Read full article on original website
Related
boreal.org
Major broadband investments for 48 Minnesota counties
A nearly $100 million investment will bring better broadband access to thousands of Minnesotans. Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday that interned providers will soon be able to expand broadband coverage to more Minnesotans. The Walz Administration says this represents the largest single investment in broadband infrastructure in State history. “This...
boreal.org
Minnesota healthcare workers invent disposable hijabs
For the past few year, fighting COVID has been the priority for both Yasmin Samatar and Firaoli Adam. "It's been quite a journey especially going into COVID and being frontline workers, as respiratory therapists," Samatar said. As healthcare workers who wear hijabs, they continuously ran into problems at work. "When...
boreal.org
St. Louis County snow plow drivers likely reject county’s offer
There is a possible chance of snow plow driver labor strike similar to what happened in January of 2020. St. Louis county snow plow drivers are responsible for their own winter gear. One of the demands from the teamsters local 320 is a $500 yearly stipend for winter clothes and safety-related items. However, St. Louis county’s offer for winter clothes and safety is only $150.
boreal.org
Gas prices drop nationwide, giving Minnesota drivers an early holiday gift
The national average for a gallon of gas has hit $3.29 a gallon with Minnesota drivers looking at $3.12. Wisconsin is even lower at $2.89 a gallon, and data shows that prices are still dropping. A gas station in Hastings, Minnesota is selling gas at $2.47 a gallon, allowing customers...
boreal.org
Tips to avoid holiday waste this giving season
When families and friends gather this season for holiday celebrations, they're often left not just with happy memories, but with mountains of leftover food and discarded gift packaging. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources provided tips for people during a virtual news conference on what can be recycled and items...
boreal.org
Minnesota DNR Provides Ice Safety and Preparation Tips for the Winter
As the cold weather settles in, lakes are beginning to freeze, generating excitement about various winter activities. The Minnesota DNR wants everyone to get out enjoy what nature has to provide, but they also want everyone to be safe this winter. Frozen ponds, lakes, and streams can be the source...
boreal.org
What if your vehicle breaks through?
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources • December 9, 2022. If your car or truck plunges through the ice, the best time to escape is before it sinks, not after. It will stay afloat a few seconds to several minutes depending on the airtightness of the vehicle. While...
Comments / 0