Ex-Patriots OC Believes This Is ‘Biggest Problem’ For Mac Jones
The New England Patriots’ offensive line has struggled this season. Matt Patricia’s play-calling has been simplistic and predictable. But one prominent former Patriots assistant doesn’t believe either of those factors has been the greatest impediment to Mac Jones’ Year 2 success. Charlie Weis, the offensive coordinator...
Falcons QB Desmond Ridder Will Start Week 15
Losers of four of their past five games, the Atlanta Falcons are shaking things up under center. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start against the New Orleans Saints following Atlanta’s Week 14 bye. The news comes in the wake of recent comments...
How Brian Daboll Reacted To Giants Voicing Frustration On Twitter
The New York Giants couldn’t have asked for a better start to their season, but things have started to unravel over the last month. The Giants have lost or tied four of their last five games, falling to 7-4-1 and essentially eliminating themselves from contention in the NFC East. Though they currently are holding onto a playoff spot, four of their final five games come against NFC playoff contenders and three of those five come against the top two seeds in the conference — the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings.
Patriots Legend Working With AFC East Rival Prior To Rematch
At 6-6, the New England Patriots can use all the help they can get in their run toward the postseason. It doesn’t appear they’ll be getting it from a former team legend, however. Willie McGinest, who spent 12 seasons with the Patriots — winning three Super Bowls, was...
NFL Rumors: Executives Expect Kliff Kingsbury Out As Cardinals Coach
The Cardinals have disappointed in 2022, and Arizona could be looking for a new head coach next season. Kliff Kingsbury’s squad is 4-8 heading into their Week 14 “Monday Night Football” matchup with the New England Patriots. The Cardinals are outside of the playoff picture after a wild-card berth last season. Kyler Murray has thrown indirect shots at Kingsbury, though the quarterback has received his fair share of criticism as well. It could lead ownership to look for a different solution.
Baker Mayfield Makes Rams Debut Two Days After Being Claimed
Baker Mayfield has made his Los Angeles Rams debut. That’s right, already. Just two days after being claimed off waivers from the Carolina Panthers, Mayfield was thrust into action for the Rams in their “Thursday Night Football” matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. By receiving playing time...
Why Bill Belichick Compared This Patriots Tackle To Baker Mayfield
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick referenced the Los Angeles Rams’ improbable, Baker Mayfield-led comeback Friday as he praised the newest member of the New England Patriots’ offensive line. Belichick said offensive tackle Conor McDermott, whom the Patriots signed off the New York Jets’ practice squad two weeks...
NFL Rumors: Former Patriots Executive Nearing End With Texans?
The Texans likely are getting the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but it might not be general manager Nick Caserio in the room to make that selection. Houston has been flat-out bad in 2022. It is 1-10-1 heading into its Week 14 game against the Dallas Cowboys (as 16-point underdogs). Lovie Smith has done what he can with a talent-poor roster, but the Texans hope a potential franchise quarterback can change their fortunes.
Josh McDaniels, Raiders Blow Double-Digit Leads At Historic Rate
The record for the Las Vegas Raiders would look a lot different if they could hold onto a lead. The Raiders, guided by first-year head coach and former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, blew another golden opportunity Thursday night as they let another double-digit advantage slip away in the second half, this time to the Los Angeles Rams and Baker Mayfield — yes, Baker Mayfield.
Jason Garrett Reportedly Candidate For Stanford Head Coach Job
Jason Garrett has been away from the gridiron for a year, and it appears his NBC Sports job could be a one-and-done. The former Dallas Cowboys head coach reportedly is a finalist for the Stanford head coaching job, according to The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel on Thursday. Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor is one of the other finalists for the position. Former BYU and Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio are no longer in the running for the job after speaking with Stanford, according to The Athletic.
This Josh McDaniels Quote Won’t Be Inspiring For Raiders Fans
The Raiders were feeling themselves after three straight wins, but “Thursday Night Football” was Baker Mayfield’s show. Just days after he was waived by the Carolina Panthers, the fifth-year quarterback came in and led the Los Angeles Rams to a comeback win after they were down by 13 points in the fourth quarter. It was a historic victory on both sides of the field.
NFL Quarterback Class of 2020 Dominating 2022
Three quarterbacks were selected in the top six of the 2020 NFL Draft. Heisman winner Joe Burrow went No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Miami Dolphins took preseason presumptive top pick Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5, which left Justin Herbert to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 6.
NFL Week 14 Picks: Kirk Cousins Prop; Bengals-Browns Set For Shootout?
Week 14 carries on after a shocking Baker Mayfield-led Rams win on “Thursday Night Football.” Something to keep in mind for future Las Vegas bettors: The Raiders now fall to 0-4 this season when leading by double-digits at halftime. We move on, though, and to be honest, the...
Bill Belichick Salary: How Much Patriots Head Coach Reportedly Makes
Despite once saying he wouldn’t do so, Bill Belichick now is coaching in his 70s and hasn’t given any indication that he plans to retire anytime soon. Love of football and the pursuit of Don Shula’s wins record both probably have something to do with it. So...
Odell Beckham Jr. Doesn’t ‘See The Point’ Playing During Regular Season
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are still ongoing after the free agent wide receiver paid visits to Buffalo and Dallas. Things looked as if he might strike a deal with the Cowboys, but it never came to fruition. Many teams would benefit from having Beckham on their roster — especially with the playoffs right around the corner.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Did Not Practice on Thursday
Trevor Lawrence did not practice on Thursday for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Lawrence has a toe injury that has kept him off the practice field for the first two sessions this week. The team hopes he can put in some practice time on Friday. Whether or not Lawrence can, head coach Doug Pederson stated on Thursday that he expects the quarterback to start Sunday versus the Tennessee Titans.
Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney Questionable for Sunday vs. Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Broncos, per Herbie Teope of The KC Star. Another day, another hamstring injury designation for Kadarius Toney. The receiver has been dealing with hamstring injuries throughout the season that have kept him in and out of lineups. Head coach Andy Reid called Toney “right on the border” of playing this weekend, which likely means he’ll be a game-time decision. Even if he does go, he’ll be a shaky fantasy option with minimal proven production this season.
NFL Picks: Week 14 Best-Bet Parlay Zeroes In On Key Injuries
Frustration for the NESNBets NFL best-bet parlay has very much set in. At least we only have a few weeks of embarrassment left. As you can tell, we’re in a very good headspace after yet another losing week. Losing sucks no matter the circumstances, and any attempts to convince ourselves that it’s more annoying to hit all but one game than miss multiple picks in a week were pointless.
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Missed Practice on Thursday
Darren Urban of the Cardinals’ official website reports that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed practice on Thursday. Hopkins wasn’t feeling well, which was why he was absent. The Cardinals don’t play until Monday night versus the New England Patriots, so Hopkins will have plenty of time to recover and play. Hopkins missed the first six games of the season due to being suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs, but since his return has proved to be one of the best receivers in the NFL. In the six games that Hopkins has played, he has averaged almost 96 yards receiving and has three touchdowns. Fellow WR Rondale Moore also missed practice Thursday due to a groin injury.
How Bill Belichick Responded To Vance Joseph’s Matt Patricia Comments
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick saw Vance Joseph’s clear shot at Matt Patricia and the Patriots’ offense. But he declined to offer a retort. Joseph, the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive coordinator, told reporters Thursday that New England’s offensive operation looks “like a defensive guy’s calling offense.” He said the Patriots’ passing game under Patricia — a former DC who’s calling offensive plays for the first time in his career — is “very conservative” and utilizes “a ton of screens.” To Joseph, Patricia’s overarching philosophy is to “not turn the ball over” and “get four yards a play” — an approach multiple New England players griped about last week.
