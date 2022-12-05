The New York Giants couldn’t have asked for a better start to their season, but things have started to unravel over the last month. The Giants have lost or tied four of their last five games, falling to 7-4-1 and essentially eliminating themselves from contention in the NFC East. Though they currently are holding onto a playoff spot, four of their final five games come against NFC playoff contenders and three of those five come against the top two seeds in the conference — the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO