Meet the 7-foot tall, 360lbs college basketball player who sinks three-pointers like Steph Curry
A 7-FOOT TALL, 360 pound college basketball player has made a splash on social media as a sophomore center for Division III St. Johns Fisher University in Rochester, New York. Having chosen DIII basketball over DII football entering college, Connor Williams has gone on to take social media by storm on a number of occasions.
numberfire.com
Jalen Smith (knee) ruled out for Indiana's Wednesday matchup
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Smith will sit out on the road after he was ruled out with right knee soreness. Expect Myles Turner to play his usual role versus a Timberwolves' team ranked 16th in defensive rating. Turner's...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Friday 12/9/22
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
numberfire.com
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Friday 12/9/22
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com
Cameron Payne playing with Suns' second unit on Wednesday night
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Boton Celtics. Payne will come off the bench after Chris Paul was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 16.8 expected minutes, our models project Payne to score 17.0 FanDuel points. Payne's projection includes 8.2 points, 2.1 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Ish Wainright operating in bench role for Suns on Wednesday
Phoenix Suns forward Ish Wainright is not starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Boston Celtics. Wainwright will come off the bench after Torrey Craig was picked as Wednesday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 124.3 minutes this season, Wainright is averaging 0.76 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 14 Thursday Night (Raiders at Rams)
Thursday Night Football brings us a cross-conference matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Raiders are 6.0-point road favorites in a game with a 44.5-point total. That makes the implied score 25.25-19.25 in favor of Vegas. For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five...
numberfire.com
Isaiah Jackson (knee) questionable for Pacers on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Jackson is dealing with right knee soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (groin) active and starting on Wednesday, Bennedict Mathurin coming off the bench
Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton (groin) is active and in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Haliburton has been upgraded from questionable to available and will start against Minnesota on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.5 minutes against the Timberwolves. Bennedict Mathurin moves to the bench.
numberfire.com
Torrey Craig (groin) starting in Phoenix's Wednesday lineup, Ish Wainright to bench
Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (groin) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. After a three game absence with a right groin strain, Craig will make his return at home. In 27.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Craig to score 22.0 FanDuel points. Craig's projection includes 9.2 points,...
numberfire.com
De'Andre Hunter (hip) questionable Friday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter is considered questionable to play in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Hunter has missed the last week due to a right hip flexor strain. Now, the team has officially listed him questionable to start the weekend. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) out at least 2 weeks
Los Angeles Lakers small forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle) will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Toscano-Anderson suffered a right ankle sprain in Wednesday's loss to the Toronto Raptors. He made a spot-start on Wednesday since the Lakers rested three starters, but Toscano-Anderson has barely been involved in the rotation this season.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Romeo Langford (back) available on Thursday
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Romeo Langford (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. Langford has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Rockets on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 27.2 minutes against Houston. Langford's Thursday projection includes 9.3 points, 3.8...
numberfire.com
Yuta Watanabe (hamstring) still out Friday for Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe will not play Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Watanabe is still dealing with the right hamstring strain that has kept him out the last couple weeks. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return. In 14 games this season, Watanabe is...
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) will play for Heat Thursday night
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will play Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson is dealing with a sprained left ankle. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light after entering the day with a probable tag. Our models project Robinson for 5.9 points, 1.6...
numberfire.com
76ers' Georges Niang (foot) out again on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (foot) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Niang continues to deal with a foot injury and will not be available to face the Lakers on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Kevin Porter Jr. (knee) available Thursday for Houston
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. will play Thursday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Porter entered the day with a questionable tag due to right knee soreness. Despite the ailment and overall uncertainty, he has received the green light to take the court versus Keldon Johnson and Co.
numberfire.com
Draymond Green (hip) available for Warriors on Saturday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (hip) is available for Saturday's contest against the Boston Celtics. Green is expected to suit up after the veteran was held out one contest with a hip ailment. In a matchup versus a Boston team ranked first (38.1) in FanDuel points allowed per game to power forwards, expect Green to play his normal first unit role.
numberfire.com
Simone Fontecchio (ankle) questionable for Jazz on Friday
Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Fontecchio is dealing with an ankle ailment. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Jaden McDaniels starting for Minnesota on Wednesday, Wendell Moore Jr. coming off the bench
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. McDaniels will get the start against Indiana on Wednesday with Wendell Moore Jr. moving to the bench. Our models expect McDaniels to play 32.0 minutes against the Pacers. McDaniels' Wednesday projection includes 12.9...
