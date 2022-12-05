Read full article on original website
Related
wmagazine.com
Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo of Her Twins in Honor of Their 18th Birthday
America’s sweetheart is now the mother two kids who can legally register to vote. Julia Roberts posted a rare photo of her twins, Phinnaeus (aka Finn) and Hazel, in honor of their 18th birthday on Monday. The actress shared her love for her kids with a shot which looks to be from an old photoshoot. In the picture, Roberts is seen in a kitchen, wearing a sleeveless dress with one of the straps hanging off her shoulder. She’s holding one of her babies—who’s wearing a cute pair of shorts with a ruffled butt—while the other one is seated in the foreground of the image.
The co-star Julia Roberts once called 'completely disgusting' revisits their 'absurd' feud
Who remembers Julia Roberts' 1993 comments about I Love Trouble co-star Nick Nolte?
Julia Roberts, husband Daniel Moder seen together enjoying Kennedy Center Honors
Actress Julia Roberts and her husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder, were in attendance at the White House on Sunday for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees.
Amal Clooney Says Twins Think Dad George Clooney Is the 'Funniest Person They Ever Met'
George Clooney and Amal Clooney are parents to 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella George Clooney is soaking up the time in his life when his kids think he's cool. Speaking with Extra on Saturday night as one of the honorees of the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, talked about what he and wife Amal Clooney's 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, think of his latest accolade. "They're 5, so right now, I am golden," he said with a laugh. "They say, 'Papa can fix everything but...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Drives Herself To 7/11 While Dressed Down For Solo Outing: Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, went out on her own to grab some Twizzlers from 7/11 on Monday, November 21. The teen, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was seen driving herself to the convenience store. She kept it super casual as she headed in, sporting an all-black outfit for the day.
Julia Roberts showed up to an event honoring George Clooney in a dress that had the actor's face all over it
Roberts' whimsical gown featured photos from Clooney's career, from his days on "ER" to his polka-dot cover for W Magazine's December 2013 issue.
Violet Affleck twins with mom Jennifer Garner during rare public appearance
Violet Affleck celebrated her 17th birthday by having dinner at one very special place: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Alongside mom, Jennifer Garner, the birthday girl -- whose dad is Ben Affleck and currently married to Jennifer Lopez -- stepped out for a mother-daughter date at the White House State Dinner on Dec. 1.
Joe Biden pokes fun at George Clooney’s marriage in Kennedy Center Honors speech
President Joe Biden celebrated George Clooney at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, but not without cracking a joke about the actor’s marriage to wife Amal Clooney.The Oscar winner was honoured by the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on 4 December for his lifetime achievements in acting, directing, producing and his work as a human rights activist.Prior to the ceremony, President Joe Biden hosted the honorees at the White House where he poked fun at the Ocean’s Eleven star’s marriage to human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney. “Tonight, we celebrate a truly exceptional…group of artists who...
Henry Winkler Reveals He Turned Down Iconic Film Role, Calls Himself a ‘Damn Fool’
When it comes to roles in his career, Henry Winkler hasn’t always been perfect in his selection and he’s talking about one of those roles. Winkler had a chance, at one time, to play Danny Zuko in the movie Grease. Of course, people know that Danny was played by John Travolta in the movie opposite Olivia Newton-John.
Meet Tom Cruise's Three Kids
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Much of Tom Cruise's private life is shielded by his status as a high-ranking Scientologist, but fans know that he has been married a total of three times and is the father of three children. His two eldest, Isabella and Connor, were adopted by him and his then-wife, Nicole Kidman, during the course of their decade-long marriage. The couple, who met on the set of "Days of Thunder," was married shortly after the movie came out in 1990 and began to build their family (per StyleCaster). Kidman and Cruise raised the children together until their divorce in 2001.
Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Twin In Black In London Where She’s Filming New Movie: Rare Photos
Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden looked every inch the loved-up couple as they were spotted leaving a romantic dinner in London on Friday, Dec. 3. The A-list actress, 50, and the Good Charlotte bandmember, 43, twinned in black as they held hands for the rare date night. The couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Raddix, are currently in London as Cameron is filming a project for her big Hollywood comeback!
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Cruise has an incredible Christmas tradition his co-stars love
Tom Cruise is well known for doing incredible stunts while making action movies but what he’s less known for is his Christmas tradition. According to Glen Powell, the Mission: Impossible star will send you a cake every Christmas if you’ve ever made a movie with him. “Tom Cruise...
Julia Roberts Once Felt That She Risked Her Career by Not Getting Plastic Surgery
Julia Roberts chose to stick with an all-natural look as she got older instead of getting plastic surgery like other celebrities.
Melanie Griffith shares sweet photo with mother Tippi Hedren, 92: ‘Thankful that my Mom is still here with us’
Melanie Griffith expressed her gratitude for her mother Tippi Hedren with a sweet Instagram post after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. On Monday, the 65-year-old actress shared a photo in which she was seen hugging the 92-year-old “Marnie” star as the pair beamed at the camera. “Thankful that my Mom is still here with us,” Griffith captioned the heartwarming image, adding a black heart emoji. The touching post quickly received appreciative comments from fans and celebrities including Mario Lopez, Alicia Witt, Lisa Rinna and Olivia Harrison. “Love for both of you ladies,” Griffith’s ex-husband Antonio Banderas wrote, adding two red heart emojis. In the snap, the mother-daughter duo were cuddled up...
George Clooney has a simple strategy for being a star in the age of social media
George Clooney has a surefire way for staying out of trouble as a public figure in the age of social media: stay off of it.
Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth Includes What She Made From ‘Cheers,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking’ & More Beloved Roles
From Cheers and Look Who’s Talking to Drop Dead Diva and Scream Queens, Kirstie Alley’s net worth accounts for what she made in her four decades in Hollywood before her death. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was...
thedigitalfix.com
Brad Pitt played a hilarious prank on George Clooney in Ocean’s Twelve
George Clooney and Brad Pitt have amazing chemistry in the Ocean’s Eleven thriller movies, and it turns out their friendship is just as strong off-screen. Well, friendship might be a strong description considering the pranks they used to pull on each other, like what Pitt did to Clooney on Ocean’s Twelve.
Effingham Radio
Angelina Jolie Reportedly Making Her Dates Sign NDAs
Angelina Jolie is reportedly taking control of her dating life following her 2016 split from Brad Pitt. Sources close to the star told RadarOnline Thursday (December 8th), “She gets a thrill out of arranging to meet up for afternoon trysts.”. The insider added, “She’s very alpha about the whole...
Danny DeVito's Life in Photos
Born on Nov. 17, 1944, Danny DeVito grew up in Ashley Park, New Jersey, with his mother, father and two sisters. He found acting through a pursuit of stage makeup, having learned to be a beautician while working at his sister's salon. The 4-ft., 10-in. actor fell in love with theater and performed in Off-Broadway productions throughout the 1960s and early 1970s.
Fans Are Eating Up "Bones And All" In Their Initial Reactions To The Film
Fans are eating it up; well, most of them...
Comments / 0