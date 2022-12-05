ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Panthers release Baker Mayfield

By Jesse Ullmann
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Carolina Panthers have released quarterback Baker Mayfield, Charlotte Sports Live and Queen City News have confirmed.

Mayfield signed this offseason and was initially replaced by PJ Walker and then Sam Darnold.

Darnold, defense lead Panthers past Broncos 23-10

Darnold is expected to be the team’s starter going forward with an injured Walker. Walker is back and is expected to back up Darnold at the moment.

Mayfield suffered his own series of setbacks after an ankle injury against the 49ers in October.

Mayfield was released last offseason by the Cleveland Browns after the Browns signed embattled Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

The Panthers picked up the rest of his contract, which had one year remaining worth just over $5 million, according to NFL salary insights outlet Spotrac.com. The 27-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Brian Burns named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Panthers (4-8) are coming off a bye week and travel to Seattle (7-5) next Sunday (4 p.m., Fox Charlotte). They remain in the hunt for a playoff spot in the fledgling NFC South with Tamp Bay (5-6) currently sitting in first place.

Darnold, previously with the New York Jets, led Carolina to a 23-10 over Denver last week in his first start of the season.

