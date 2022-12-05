Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
MCSO seeks help identifying golf cart theft suspect
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify a man who is suspected of stealing a golf cart that was parked in front of a fast-food restaurant in Ocala. According to MCSO, the male suspect (pictured below) allegedly stole the victim’s...
ocala-news.com
MCSO looking for man suspected of withdrawing $21,000 from victim’s bank account
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing over $21,000 from a victim’s bank account. According to MCSO, an out-of-state male victim contacted the sheriff’s office to report that thousands of dollars had been fraudulently withdrawn from his account at Truist Bank on NW Blitchton Road in Ocala.
Citrus County Chronicle
25-year-old man kills self during CCSO raid
One man is dead and another is in custody after an early morning raid Thursday, Dec. 8, in Pine Ridge, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO law enforcement personnel arrived in force, serving a narcotics search warrant for a home at 5023 N. Bedstrow Blvd. in Beverly Hills. Detectives reported narcotics sales at the residence and conducted an investigation that led to the narcotics search warrant.
Citrus County deputies shoot, kill domestic violence suspect
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Homosassa that took place late Wednesday evening.
WCJB
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies have released the identity of the man whose body was found in Micanopy on Wednesday. Sheriff’s deputies say the body of Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville, was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue.
alachuachronicle.com
Law enforcement agencies report shootings overnight
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two local law enforcement agencies reported shootings last night. At about 5:55 p.m., a drive-by shooting in the 500 block of SW 68th Terrace, in the Holly Heights neighborhood, injured one person. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office reported that the person’s injuries were not life-threatening, no arrests were made, and witnesses in the area were not cooperative. The case is still under investigation.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police looking for man who burglarized shed
The Ocala Police Department is turning to the public to help identify a man who is suspected of burglarizing a victim’s shed in northeast Ocala. In a social media post, OPD shared several photos of the male suspect who allegedly burglarized the victim’s shed and stole various items:
WESH
Police: Eustis teen shot man who made advances on his girlfriend
Police arrested and charged a teenager in Eustis after they say he shot a man for making advances toward his girlfriend. Police said the teen asked the 22-year-old man to stop, but the man refused and threatened to fight him. That’s when police say the teen shot the man in the thigh.
WCJB
Bronson woman leads Levy County deputies on chase
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Bronson woman was arrested after deputies say she fled during a traffic stop. According to Levy County Sheriff’s Office officials, Michelle McNeal, 34, ran a stop sign on Monday and didn’t stop despite a deputy’s pursuit. When the vehicle stopped...
mycbs4.com
Putnam County Deputies trying to identify armed robbery suspect
Putnam County — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office accuses a man of committing an armed robbery at a Melrose food mart. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says Tuesday night, this man robbed the Melrose Food Mart on State Road 100. They say he came in with a gun, robbed...
leesburg-news.com
Woman arrested in Circle K parking lot for stealing car
A 20-year-old Eustis woman who’s been in and out of jail multiple times over the last two years was charged Tuesday with grand theft auto after she admitted to taking a vehicle and not returning to the owner. Debra Cheyenne Ramsey, of 1202 Dewey St., was a passenger in...
$5.5 million in drugs confiscated during 11-month-long operation, Flagler County sheriff says
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies say $5.5 million of drugs and several suspects are off the street in Flagler County following an 11-month drug-bust operation. Sheriff Rick Staly said the operation, dubbed Santa’s Naughty Little Helpers, netted arrest warrants for 35 people. He said they are not necessarily part of one large group, but there are some loose connections between the people on these boards.
WCJB
Pedestrian critically injured in crash on Silver Springs Boulevard
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An early morning crash on East Silver Springs Boulevard left a pedestrian with critical injuries according to the Ocala Police Department. Officers say a vehicle headed west on East Silver Springs Boulevard hit a pedestrian in the roadway around 4 a.m. The crash happened near the Appleton Museum.
WCJB
ACSO reports a body found in Micanopy
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are reporting a body has been found in Micanopy. The body was found around 12:30 p.m. on Dec 7th, near the intersection of NE 1st Street and Bay Avenue. Deputies are investigating how the person died and asking if any neighbors...
mycbs4.com
MCSO investigating shooting at home in Silver Springs Shores
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), they are investigating a shooting that occurred at a home in Silver Springs Shores. MCSO says it happened around 3:30 a.m. earlier this morning. Deputies believe it was a drive-by shooting. No one was hurt.
Crash in Hernando County leaves 2 dead, 2 seriously injured: FHP
A crash in Hernando County on Wednesday killed two people and seriously injured two more, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
fox35orlando.com
Car bursts into flames as Florida family drives down Ocala road
Nadrine Stocker was driving down an Ocala street with her daughter and grandson in the car when she says she started smelling gas. The actions she took in the seconds after that may have saved all their lives. Marion County Sheriff's Office bodycam video shows the aftermath of the fire that engulfed Stocker's Hyundai Sonata, shortly after they all got out of the car.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested after alleged altercation over dissatisfaction over quality of Craig’s List furniture
A Villager was arrested after an alleged altercation over his dissatisfaction over the quality of furniture purchased through Craig’s List. Raymond Belden, 56, of 5898 McCranie Terrace in the Village of Cason Hammock was unhappy with the quality of furniture delivered to his home, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Belden was so upset he seized the dolly that had been used to haul the furniture into his home. The person who delivered the furniture attempted to take back the dolly, but Beldlen, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds, grabbed her arms and pushed her back. A witness verified the woman’s account of what had transpired.
mycbs4.com
Human remains found Monday in Gilchrist County
Gilchrist County — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says agents are working with Gilchrist County deputies to investigate human remains found. A spokesperson for FDLE says remains were found Monday, near Sun Springs. FDLE says the remains have not yet been identified. They call it an active investigation.
villages-news.com
Sisters claim they turned to illegal weed due to ‘expense’ of medical marijuana
Two sisters defended their possession of illegal weed complaining the “expense” of medical marijuana put it out of reach for their budget. Jayden Elise Anacleto, 20, of Boca Raton, was driving a white Lincoln in the wee hours Wednesday westbound on State Road 44 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle had an inoperable headlight.
