ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Let’s face it: Most planets are death traps. Of the thousands of worlds known to science, only a handful are considered potentially habitable to life. The remainder would kill any visitors in a variety of nightmarish ways. And yet even with this tough competition, the planet 55 Cancri e, also known as Janssen, has distinguished itself as one of the galaxy’s ultimate “hell planets.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO