Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Powerful Cosmic Blast Looks Unlike Anything Astronomers Have Seen Before
Highly energetic blasts from across the universe called long gamma ray bursts have long been connected to the collapse of massive stars, but astronomers say they've traced a nearly minute-long burst to a surprising and rare phenomenon, challenging long-held scientific beliefs about some of the most powerful objects in the universe.
BBC
Ethereum change cut cryptocurrency power demand
A change in the way the cryptocurrency Ethereum works may have cut its power consumption by country-sized amounts. The amount of electricity saved is similar to that used by Ireland or even Austria, work published in the data-science journal Patterns suggests. Bitcoin, the largest crypto, is thought to use more...
X-59: NASA will test its groundbreaking 'quiet' supersonic aircraft in the US
Supersonic flight, or flying at speeds greater than the speed of sound, is commonplace for military aircraft. But, commercial airliners have been somewhat restricted over land due to the associated "booms" that come with this kind of flight. Called "sonic booms," these are a sequence of shock waves produced by...
'Massive evidence' on evolution: Extinct human species with tiny brains 'used fire' to live underground
Researchers claim to have discovered new evidence of extinct human species who lived in the underground caves of modern-day South Africa. The archeological findings reveal that Homo naledi, a prehistoric human species used fires to prepare food and navigate in the darkness of underground caves, according to South African paleoanthropologist and National Geographic explorer Lee Berger.
NASA loses contact with $252 million ICON satellite, fears total system failure
NASA has lost contact with a three-year-old satellite in Earth orbit. The space agency's Ionospheric Connection Explorer (ICON) lost contact with ground controllers two weeks ago and is orbiting Earth without a connection. NASA fears this may be due to a system failure that could mean it has lost contact with the satellite for good.
CNET
2 Million-Year-Old DNA, the Oldest Ever Found, Reveals an Ancient Ecosystem
As early as 2006, Eske Willerslev and members of his lab ventured into northern Greenland with a drill, extracting cores of sediment from the Kap København Formation. They were hunting for environmental DNA, or eDNA, in their cores — puzzle pieces that could help paint a picture of the plants and animals present in the region 2 million years ago.
Europe's fastest supercomputer just connected to a quantum computer in Finland — here's why
The merged computing power can give rise to faster and more accurate machine learning applications.
A robot can self-heal in about a minute after detecting damage
Soft robots have the ability to change their structure, but can also be prone to damage quite easily, due to the material they are made with. Engineers at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, created a soft robot that has the ability to heal itself after detecting damage or injury.
IQM and Keysight Sign MoU for On-Premises Quantum Computing Solution Collaboration
ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- IQM Quantum Computers (IQM), the European leader in building superconducting quantum computers, and Keysight Technologies, a leading provider of advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to research the development of a quantum computing solution to enable on-premises high-performance computing (HPC). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005365/en/ IQM Quantum Computer Design (Graphic: Business Wire)
Phys.org
Novel two-dimensional homogeneous bias device induced under moderate pressure
In a study published in Advanced Materials, researchers from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in cooperation with researchers from University of Science and Technology of China have developed a new type of two-dimensional homogeneous bias device with moderate pressure. Compared with similar three-dimensional...
SpaceNews.com
Mynaric, Redwire, BigBear.ai partner for DARPA’s laser communications program
WASHINGTON — Mynaric selected a cybersecurity tool from Redwire and BigBear.ai for an inter-satellite laser communications terminal it is developing for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the companies announced Dec. 6. Laser communications supplier Mynaric is designing an optical communications terminal for DARPA’s Space Based Adaptive Communications Node...
In a world first, physicists move light back and forth in time simultaneously
The experiment could help to form a unified theory of quantum gravity.
Video shows aircraft concept for 2035 that could help industry reach net zero
Brazilian aerospace company Embraer announced new aircraft concepts this week to reduce carbon emissions. The new concepts would also help the aviation industry meet its net-zero climate goals by 2050, a company report explains. The news comes a year after the company detailed the study of four new aircraft concepts...
A newly found 100 million-year-old fossil sheds light on prehistory
Queensland Museum's research team made a significant discovery on prehistory a couple of months ago by finding a 100 million-year-old plesiosaur skeleton with its body and a head together. Now, researchers are putting a spotlight on the future of prehistoric studies. As reported by CNN, three amateur fossil hunters discovered...
Soft Gear will be Launching Their Online Multiplayer Game and Metaverse Development Service Strix Cloud in Korean
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Soft Gear Co., Ltd. (head office: Shinjuku, CEO: Kengo Aoki), which develops networking libraries and conducts business in server development for online multiplayer games, has launched their service, which is a server solution for developing online multiplayer games and Metaverses called “Strix Cloud”, to the Korean market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005004/en/ Strix Cloud Service Launched for Korea (Graphic: Business Wire)
Scientists Gain Unprecedented Look at Infernal ‘Hell World’ In Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Let’s face it: Most planets are death traps. Of the thousands of worlds known to science, only a handful are considered potentially habitable to life. The remainder would kill any visitors in a variety of nightmarish ways. And yet even with this tough competition, the planet 55 Cancri e, also known as Janssen, has distinguished itself as one of the galaxy’s ultimate “hell planets.”
TechCrunch
Flow Engineering wants to modernize the hardware engineering design process
Flow Engineering wants to fix that system and give hardware engineers, the folks who build complex systems like rockets and race cars, the same kinds of tools their software counterparts have. Today, the company announced an $8.5 million seed round. Pari Singh, the founder and CEO at Flow, says they...
US-based startup claims its VTOL will have Mach 0.66 cruise speed and over 11,000 miles of range
The company claims the aerial vehicle can top any regular airliner.
Scientists Propose New, Faster Method of Interstellar Space Travel
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have proposed a dazzling new mission to travel to the stars that is inspired by the elegant flights of seabirds, such as albatrosses, reports a new study. The interstellar concept mission would harness shifting winds generated by the Sun in order to accelerate a spacecraft to as much as 2 percent the speed of light within two years, allowing it to soar into the vast expanse beyond our solar system.
CNET
One of NASA's First Webb Telescope Images Gets Its Long-Awaited Lore
When NASA released the James Webb Space Telescope's very first images this year, astronomers and space-lovers all over the world were met with a menagerie of blurred galaxies from near the beginning of time, coffee-hued dust clouds brimming with wonderful secrets and incandescent realms fit for Disney princess castles. It was a glorious moment for humankind, witnessing how stars can unite us beneath our layers of division.
Comments / 0