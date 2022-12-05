Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
How TCU’s Max Duggan Compares to His Heisman CompetitionNick ReynoldsFort Worth, TX
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
The XFL's Arlington Renegades Released Uniforms for 2023 SeasonLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Chef Blaine Staniford’s – 61 Osteria Coming to FW in Early 2023Steven DoyleFort Worth, TX
‘It Hurts to the Very Core' Says Sheriff as Investigators Work Athena Strand Case
It's been a week since an Amber Alert went out statewide in search of Athena Strand, but the outcome of the search left people all over heartbroken. The Wise County Sheriff's Office said the 7-year-old girl was kidnapped and killed. The suspect at the center of the investigation is a North Texas man who authorities said was a contractor for FedEx.
Collin County's ‘Unidentified Project' Aims to Name 7 Unknown Victims
The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office is turning to social media in hopes of finally being able to identify human remains found in the county decades ago. For 17 years, she’s simply been "Jane Doe." After crisscrossing the country, she was hit and killed while walking in Melissa...
Atmos Energy Says System Did Not Play a Role in Tarrant County Home Explosion
Five days after a home exploded in Westworth Village, Atomos Energy said there was "no evidence" to suggest its system was involved. The city said the investigation continues as to what caused the blast that left one man injured and damaged neighboring homes. On Thursday, Dec. 1, neighbors in the...
‘Remember Athena Strand': Mother's Plea at Vigil for 7-Year-Old Killed in Wise County
It was a soulful and somber ceremony Tuesday night for Athena Strand, the 7-year-old at the center of an Amber Alert that was issued last week. Hundreds of people gathered to remember the little girl who was found dead Friday evening. The vigil, at First Baptist Church of Cottondale, was...
Multiple Patients Rescued From Fire at Watauga Nursing Home: Officials
More than a dozen people were evacuated from a Watauga nursing home and rehabilitation center Friday morning after a fire broke out at the facility before dawn. According to officials, the fire was reported shortly after 6 a.m. at the North Pointe Nursing and Rehabilitation Center located at 7804 Virgil Anthony Boulevard.
3 Dallas-Area Southern U Marching Band Members Killed While Changing Tire
Three North Texas members of Southern University's marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler, a university spokesperson confirmed Wednesday. Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Casey Wallace told news outlets the two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday night in the Natchitoches area and confirmed three...
Joe T. Garcia's Restaurant Continues a Holiday Tradition
A holiday tradition at a Fort Worth landmark will bring something good for families come Christmas morning. Joe T. Garcia's Mexican Restaurant hosted its Annual Christmas Luncheon on Monday. Friends, customers, and vendors were invited to lunch with one request: Bring an unwrapped toy for a boy or girl. This...
Navy Veteran and Family Gifted Rent-Free Home in Crowley
A Fort Worth area navy veteran and his family are celebrating something good this week – waking up in a brand new, rent free home. David Kane and his family were introduced to their new dream home in Crowley for the very first time on Wednesday. This was all...
Two Major North Texas Highways Shut Down Thursday Morning
Two major highways in North Texas are shut down Thursday morning. In Grand Prairie, an overturned semi-truck created a major backup along Interstate 30 and George Bush Turnpike. Westbound lanes of I-30 were closed after an accident involving the 18-wheeler, but as of 7 a.m. Thursday morning, the cleanup process...
YMCA of Metro Dallas Needs Volunteers, Donations to Help Families This Christmas
The YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas is in need of volunteers and donations for a massive effort to help families in need. The organization is prepping for its 3rd annual Catalyst Christmas on Saturday, December 17th. But right now, they're rounding up much needed volunteers to help pack and deliver baskets...
TCU's Sonny Dykes, Max Duggan, Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson Win National Awards
The TCU football team has its sight set on a national championship trophy. But a few Horned Frogs have already earned other pieces of prestigious hardware. Head coach Sonny Dykes, offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, quarterback Max Duggan and cornerback Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson were announced as winners of national college football awards this week.
