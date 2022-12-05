Read full article on original website
Local urgent cares report long wait times amid flu surge
INDIANAPOLIS — Urgent care facilities across central Indiana are slammed as flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases fill their waiting rooms. At IU Health’s downtown location, the wait time was more than three hours Wednesday afternoon. “If I have to, I’ll wait. It’s better than going to the emergency...
WISH-TV
CDC: Indiana listed as ‘very high’ for flu activity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana is now listed as “very high” for flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has moved Indiana into the second-highest category for flu activity this week. Only ten states plus the District of Columbia ranked higher.
wrtv.com
VOTE NOW: Surging Flu Cases
INDIANAPOLIS — The hospitals in Indiana's largest health system and in its most populous county have begun visitor restrictions because of a rise in reported cases of flu and other respiratory viruses, they announced Monday. The restrictions will go into effect by Tuesday at all IU Health hospitals. They...
The flu 2022: Some Indiana hospitals restrict visitors over flu rates
During the week of Nov. 20-26, the rate of flu-like illness reported in patients at some Indiana emergency departments was the highest in 10 years.
Preventative care checkup helps save Fishers woman's life
FISHERS, Ind. — When COVID-19 hit, millions of Americans put off annual checkups. It's care that's often critical in identifying conditions before they become critical. For one Fishers woman, that trip back to the doctor earlier this year helped save her life. "Halfway to the finish line," said Cathy...
1 killed in crash in northern Howard County
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind — NOTE: Updated information on this incident can be found in this story. One person was killed in a crash north of Kokomo Thursday night. The crash occurred on Davis Road just south of the Howard-Cass county line. Officials confirmed the fatality to our partners at...
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
Flu activity level reaches very high in Indiana
The number of flu-related deaths continues to rise, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
WCPO
New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state's attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month against Indiana...
WLFI.com
U.S. 52 ramp to temporarily close on I-65 in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The U.S. 52 ramp to I-65 South will be temporarily shut down next week. INDOT says it will be closing the entrance ramp in Boone County on Wednesday, December 14 for shoulder work. The detour route for the closure follows U.S. 52 to State...
WTHI
One airlifted to Indianapolis hospital after Sullivan County crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan woman was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after a Wednesday morning crash. Indiana State police department says it happened just before 8:00 Wednesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 41 and Section Street. That's just north of Sullivan. State police...
ISP: 1 killed, 4 injured in Howard County crash
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed and four were injured in a two-car crash in Howard County Thursday evening, Indiana State Police said. Around 6 p.m., troopers were notified of a crash on US 35 near Davis Road, north of Kokomo. Police determined that a Chevy SUV...
Police catch Monroe County 7th grader with loaded gun at school
ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. — A 7th grader at Edgewood Junior High School was taken into custody Thursday morning after police said he brought a loaded gun to the school. Just after 7:30 a.m., Ellettsville police said a student reported to a high school administrator that a student with a gun was on the bus to school. […]
WISH-TV
Richard Allen asks for public funding for defense investigations, expert witnesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man charged with the double murders of Delphi teens Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German, is asking the court to approve public funding for his defense to pay for expert witnesses and the defense investigation. Allen is asking...
cbs4indy.com
'It shakes you,' neighbors concerned after attempted abduction in Westfield
Westfield Police are looking for a man who tried to abduct a child off his bicycle Wednesday. ‘It shakes you,’ neighbors concerned after attempted …. Westfield Police are looking for a man who tried to abduct a child off his bicycle Wednesday. Delphi suspect’s attorneys ask for public funds...
No injuries reported after officer fires weapon on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — No injuries were reported after an IMPD officer discharged their weapon near 33rd and Illinois streets Friday afternoon. Police said the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. IMPD officers made a traffic stop during a firearms investigation. Police said there were three people in the Chevy Yukon at...
Fentanyl: Hidden poison hits home
Starting with a list of this year's overdose deaths from the Tippecanoe County coroner, The Exponent found obituaries for all but three of the…
At least 12 people have contacted investigators to provide DNA in search of Baumeister property
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The search to identify remains on the former property of a suspected serial killer has crossed state lines. Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison confirmed 12 people contacted his office so far to provide DNA, including some from outside of Indiana. They are hoping to learn if any of the bones or remains […]
WTHR
