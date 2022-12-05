ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Local urgent cares report long wait times amid flu surge

INDIANAPOLIS — Urgent care facilities across central Indiana are slammed as flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases fill their waiting rooms. At IU Health’s downtown location, the wait time was more than three hours Wednesday afternoon. “If I have to, I’ll wait. It’s better than going to the emergency...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

CDC: Indiana listed as ‘very high’ for flu activity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana is now listed as “very high” for flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has moved Indiana into the second-highest category for flu activity this week. Only ten states plus the District of Columbia ranked higher.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

VOTE NOW: Surging Flu Cases

INDIANAPOLIS — The hospitals in Indiana's largest health system and in its most populous county have begun visitor restrictions because of a rise in reported cases of flu and other respiratory viruses, they announced Monday. The restrictions will go into effect by Tuesday at all IU Health hospitals. They...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Preventative care checkup helps save Fishers woman's life

FISHERS, Ind. — When COVID-19 hit, millions of Americans put off annual checkups. It's care that's often critical in identifying conditions before they become critical. For one Fishers woman, that trip back to the doctor earlier this year helped save her life. "Halfway to the finish line," said Cathy...
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

1 killed in crash in northern Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind — NOTE: Updated information on this incident can be found in this story. One person was killed in a crash north of Kokomo Thursday night. The crash occurred on Davis Road just south of the Howard-Cass county line. Officials confirmed the fatality to our partners at...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses

BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WCPO

New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization

INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indiana doctor drops lawsuit against attorney general

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state's attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month against Indiana...
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

U.S. 52 ramp to temporarily close on I-65 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The U.S. 52 ramp to I-65 South will be temporarily shut down next week. INDOT says it will be closing the entrance ramp in Boone County on Wednesday, December 14 for shoulder work. The detour route for the closure follows U.S. 52 to State...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

One airlifted to Indianapolis hospital after Sullivan County crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan woman was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after a Wednesday morning crash. Indiana State police department says it happened just before 8:00 Wednesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 41 and Section Street. That's just north of Sullivan. State police...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

ISP: 1 killed, 4 injured in Howard County crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed and four were injured in a two-car crash in Howard County Thursday evening, Indiana State Police said. Around 6 p.m., troopers were notified of a crash on US 35 near Davis Road, north of Kokomo. Police determined that a Chevy SUV...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Police catch Monroe County 7th grader with loaded gun at school

ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. — A 7th grader at Edgewood Junior High School was taken into custody Thursday morning after police said he brought a loaded gun to the school. Just after 7:30 a.m., Ellettsville police said a student reported to a high school administrator that a student with a gun was on the bus to school. […]
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy