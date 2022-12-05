Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks
New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Today: Start/Sit calls for every Week 14 game from Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard
The Raiders just managed to lose a game to a quarterback who wasn't on the team's roster 72 hours before kickoff. They managed that despite leading 16-3 with under four minutes left, and then despite pinning the Rams down to the 2-yard line with less than two minutes left, up by a score.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Practicing again
Pittsburgh designated Boswell (groin) for return from injured reserve Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports. Boswell has evidently shown enough progress in his recovery from the right groin injury that has sidelined him since Week 8 to resume practicing, but it's unclear if he'll be cleared to rejoin the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Steelers have a 21-day window to evaluate Boswell for a return to the roster, so the team can wait until late December to decide whether to activate him or keep him on IR for the rest of the season. Matthew Wright has served as the Steelers' kicker in the past four games, converting 12 of 14 field-goal tries and all seven of his extra-point attempts.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Jalen Mayfield: Practice window expires
Mayfield (back) reverted back to IR on Thursday after his practice window's expiration, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Mayfield will spend the rest of the season on IR after the Falcons failed to activate him within his 21-day practice window. The veteran started 16 games at left guard for Atlanta last season, so with Chuma Edoga (knee) dealing with injury, Mayfield's presence could have been a legitimate boost.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Marquise Goodwin: No practice Wednesday
Goodwin (hand) didn't practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Goodwin missed some time this past Sunday at the Rams with a hand injury, which continues to bother him. He still was able to play through it, making his only catch, a 17-yard gain, on the snap before DK Metcalf's game-winning touchdown. With no activity to begin Week 14 prep, Goodwin's status bears watching as the week continues to get a sense of his availability ahead of Sunday's game versus the Panthers.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Wide Receivers: Ride Garrett Wilson, Jerry Jeudy to playoffs
Byes go out like a lion in Week 14 with Christian Watson, Allen Lazard, Chase Claypool, Michael Pittman, Parris Campbell, Drake London, Chris Olave, Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel out of the picture. Injuries to Mike Williams, Courtland Sutton, Jakobi Meyers, Cooper Kupp, Brandin Cooks, Treylon Burks, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, Rondale Moore and others could make things tough for some Fantasy managers.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Derek Carr: Underwhelms in upset loss
Carr completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Rams on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for 11 yards. Carr's lackluster stat line underscores how difficult a night it was for the Raiders' air attack,...
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Still limited at practice
James (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. James appears to be dealing with the same knee issue that capped him to two limited sessions last week, but he still was able to suit up this past Sunday against the Commanders and turn a 52 percent snap share into three catches (on three targets) for 20 yards. Assuming he makes more progress as Week 14 prep ensues, James may enter the weekend without a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Ruled out for Week 14
Phillips (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jets, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 13 versus the Patriots, Phillips will be forced to miss at least one contest while nursing the injury. In his absence in Week 14, Tim Settle could see a slight uptick in usage on the defensive line. Phillips will now shift his focus to being ready for the Bills' Saturday night matchup with the Dolphins in Week 15.
CBS Sports
Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill and other NFL stars react on Twitter to to Baker Mayfield's game-winning drive
It's been a season to forget for the Los Angeles Rams following winning a Super Bowl last February. Injuries have plagued the Rams' roster, including at the quarterback position, which is why the team claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield off of waivers earlier this week. Mayfield had less...
CBS Sports
Marlon Davidson: Visits with Niners
The 49ers hosted Davidson (knee) for a tryout Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. San Francisco could consider Davidson as an option to make up for the extended absence of Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). The 2020 second-round pick has consistently dealt with injury during the early stages of his NFL career.
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Practice absence confirmed
Foreman (foot/ribs) didn't practice Wednesday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. Foreman said he's dealing with injuries to his foot and ribs coming out of Carolina's Week 13 bye, but he tentatively expects to play in Sunday's game at Seattle. It's worth noting that he was rested on some Wednesdays previously after handling large workloads, so there shouldn't be much concern about his availability against the Seahawks so long as he returns to practice Thursday.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Added to injury report
Higgins (hamstring) was listed as limited at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Higgins practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Bengals' injury report is notable and could be indicative of an in-practice setback Thursday. Added context regarding Higgins' status for Sunday's game against the Browns will arrive no later than Friday, but if he ends up out or limited this weekend, Trenton Irwin would be a candidate to see added snaps Week 14 alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.
CBS Sports
Titans' John Reid: Signs with Titans
The Titans signed Reid to their active roster off the Falcons practice squad Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. While Tennessee cornerbacks Caleb Farley (back), Kristian Fulton (groin), Elijah Molden (groin) and Chris Jackson (undisclosed) are all currently nursing injuries, the team brought in Reid from Atlanta's practice squad Tuesday for some extra secondary insurance. The 26-year-old has yet to suit up for an NFL game this season after having played a combined 24 games for Houston and Seattle across the last two campaigns.
CBS Sports
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Looking good in practice
Offensive coordinator Greg Roman noted Thursday that Dobbins (knee) "is looking good" in his second week of practice since being designated to return from IR, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. "I really think that time off and what he was able to take care is going to make a big...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Running Backs: Ezekiel Elliott, Miles Sanders for a playoff run
Byes go out like a lion in Week 14 with Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, David Montgomery, Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Jonathan Taylor, Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson.all out of the picture. Injuries to Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas, Joe Mixon, Josh Jacobs, Michael Carter, Damien Harris and others could make things tough for some Fantasy managers.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Set to miss practice
Davis won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. Per Al Iannazzone of Newsday, Davis is one of several Jets players who are battling the flu at this stage of the week. The wideout has two more chances to practice in advance of Sunday's game against the Bills, but now that he's started the week with a missed session, Davis' status in worth tracking. In the Jets' 27-22 loss to the Vikings this past weekend, he served as the clear No. 2 option in the passing game behind star rookie Garrett Wilson, catching five of his 10 targets for 85 yards.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Basketball: Who's hot, who's not, mid-tier DFS play for Wednesday
Tuesday's main slate was an exciting one. LeBron James returned home to Ohio hoping to take down his old team, but Donovan Mitchell's 43-point outburst nipped that in the bud. The Dallas Mavericks capped off the night by edging out the Denver Nuggets by one point, but Luka Doncic's triple-double performance wasn't the only thing fantasy mangers should be taking note of from that matchup. Wednesday's 11-game slate is on the way and we'll review who's hot and who's not before giving out a strong DFS play here.
CBS Sports
Raiders vs. Rams NFL DFS: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Thursday Night Football
Two teams who have had disappointing years will meet on Thursday Night Football as the Los Angeles Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders. The Rams are devoid of many of their best players, but you can't say the same for Las Vegas, which has the likes of Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams. Both players lead their respective positions in NFL DFS points on DraftKings, while each ranks second in positional daily Fantasy football points on FanDuel. Which players like Adams, Jacobs, Derek Carr, Van Jefferson, Cam Akers, and Foster Moreau should be included in your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks for TNF? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Rams vs. Raiders on Thursday Night Football on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Quarterbacks: Start Geno Smith, Tua Tagovailoa in playoff push
Byes go out with a six-pack in Week 14 with Aaron Rodgers, Justin Fields, Marcus Mariota, Matt Ryan, Andy Dalton and Taylor Heinicke all out of the picture. Injuries to Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa, Trevor Lawrence, Jimmy Garoppolo, Matthew Stafford, Carson Wentz and John Wolford could make things tighter for some Fantasy managers.
