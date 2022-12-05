ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

KTUL

Man commits 3 burglaries, steals $20,000 in cigarettes, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a man who allegedly stole $20,000 in cigarettes over the course of three burglaries. Police say the robbery happened at a gas station near 91st and Delaware on Nov. 13, when the suspect used a large rock to break through the glass door, and then went inside with a large trash can.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Multiple agencies remove nearly 400 pounds of meth from Tulsa streets

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said it located 180 kilos, roughly 396 pounds, of meth in Tulsa. The seizure was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation by OBN, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, and Homeland Security. This find comes just two days after Tulsa police officers...
TULSA, OK
eufaulaindianjournal.com

Murder charges filed against Joseph Kennedy

Patrick FordOkmulgee Times EditorOKMULGEE – Murder charges have been filed against Joseph Lloyd Kennedy II, accused of killing four Okmulgee men in October.Okmulgee-McIntosh County District Attorney Carol Iski announced the formal charges Monday afternoon in a press conference. Kennedy, 67, is charged with four counts of First Degree Murder in the deaths of Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mikel Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29.Due to the filing of the four murder charges, Kennedy is being held on no bond.During the press conference Police Chief Joe Prentice thanked the various law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation.Iski stated that it is too early to say whether the death penalty would be sought for Kennedy.Thousands of hours of manpower and work has gone into the investigation by the District 25 Violent Crime Task Force, made up of the law enforcement agencies from both Okmulgee and McIntosh County.Iski presented the history and details of the case as follows from the court affidavit: On Sunday, Oct. 9, the four men left the home on West 6th Street and traveled by bicycle to a scrapyard located near 20th and Madison.“It was believed that one or more of the men were pulling trailers,” Iski said. “The scrapyard was owned by Joseph Lloyd Kennedy.”When none of the young men returned home home on that evening of the Oct. 9, the next day, Monday, Oct. 10, Jessica Chastain and Megan Gordon reported Jessica’s husband Mark Chastain, his brother Billy Chastain (the father of Megan’s children) and their friend Mikel (Mike) Sparks missing. A few hours later, Teresa Stevens reported her son Alexray (Alex) Stevens missing and, at that time, she believed he was with Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain and Mike Sparks. Jessica told officers that she believed the men left 1105 W. 6th. Street, in Okmulgee, on bicycles, possibly pulling trailers.Jessica and Mark Chastain utilized the “Life 360” cellular telephone app to track each other’s location.Jessica provided information regarding Mark’s last known location. Upon examination of the information contained in the app, it is believed Mark Chastain himself traveled from 1105 W. 6th Street in Okmulgee to a salvage yard located at 1205 W. 20th Street, owned by Kennedy.According to the app, Mark Chastain’s phone tracked inside the salvage yard between 5 and 6 p.m. and remained there for an extended period of time. Mark Chastain’s phone left the salvage yard around 7:59 p.m. and ...
OKMULGEE, OK
KTUL

15-year-old student brings BB gun to Okmulgee High School, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Department took a 15-year-old Okmulgee High School student into custody on Thursday after a BB gun was found in her possession. Okmulgee police received a report just before 11 a.m. Thursday that a student had brought a gun to the high school and that the school went into lockdown.
OKMULGEE, OK
KTUL

Creek County Sheriff's Office searching for alleged porch pirate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Creek County Sheriff's Office is searching for an alleged porch pirate after packages were stolen from a front porch while the homeowner was inside. On Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of stolen packages in the Pretty Water area. The victim reported their packages...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police trying to locate man suspected of robbery, assault

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Robbery Detectives are trying to locate 53-year-old Donald Russell Ward. TPD says Ward is charged with robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon. On Nov. 8, police say Ward approached an elderly victim near 41st and 25th West Avenue at a construction site...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Early-Morning Police Chase Ends In Crash In Tulsa

Tulsa Police are investigating after an early-morning chase ended in a rollover crash on Friday morning. Police say they were engaged in a pursuit with a driver but ended it after it reached unsafe speeds. Police say the driver then turned into a neighborhood before overturning their vehicle. Witnesses on...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Rash of hoax active school shooter calls targets Oklahoma districts

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH — A rash of hoax active school shooter calls targeted districts across Oklahoma on Thursday,. A caller or callers made the fake calls involving schools in a number of areas, including Stillwater, Enid, Durant, Ardmore, Medford, Miami, Perry, and Tulsa. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Woman hides in attic after allegedly burglarizing midtown home

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a woman who they said was hiding in the attic of a home after allegedly burglarizing it. On Dec. 5 just before 6 p.m. officers were called to a home near 31st and Sheridan for a burglary. A woman said when she...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police investigating after shots fired outside Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a Tulsa QuikTrip early Thursday. Tulsa police responded to a shots fired call at a QuikTrip at 7 North Yale around 2 a.m. and found a window on the property had been shattered and evidence of shots being fired, Tulsa Police Lt. Michelle Armentrout said.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Muskogee police seeking help in identifying theft suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying the individual pictured who they say is suspected of theft. Anyone with information is asked to contact 918-680-3113. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting 918-682-COPS.
MUSKOGEE, OK

