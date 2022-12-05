Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Man commits 3 burglaries, steals $20,000 in cigarettes, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a man who allegedly stole $20,000 in cigarettes over the course of three burglaries. Police say the robbery happened at a gas station near 91st and Delaware on Nov. 13, when the suspect used a large rock to break through the glass door, and then went inside with a large trash can.
OK deputy shoots suspect to protect woman
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a December 7 incident in which a Haskell County deputy shot and injured a suspect that was aiming a gun at a woman.
KTUL
Multiple agencies remove nearly 400 pounds of meth from Tulsa streets
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said it located 180 kilos, roughly 396 pounds, of meth in Tulsa. The seizure was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation by OBN, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, and Homeland Security. This find comes just two days after Tulsa police officers...
KTUL
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation investigates deputy involved shooting in Stigler
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Haskell County deputy shot a suspect at a home in Stigler. Wednesday at 1 p.m., a Haskell County deputy responded to a home in Stigler on East Highway 9 for a 911 call that was made from the home.
KTUL
Broken Arrow police arrest 2 accused of breaking into man's home, striking him with gun
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Wednesday, Broken Arrow police said they arrested two men in reference to a home invasion on Dec. 6. On Dec. 6 around 12:30 a.m., BAPD responded to a home alarm going off near West Kenosha Street and South 129th East Avenue. The victim, who...
eufaulaindianjournal.com
Murder charges filed against Joseph Kennedy
Patrick FordOkmulgee Times EditorOKMULGEE – Murder charges have been filed against Joseph Lloyd Kennedy II, accused of killing four Okmulgee men in October.Okmulgee-McIntosh County District Attorney Carol Iski announced the formal charges Monday afternoon in a press conference. Kennedy, 67, is charged with four counts of First Degree Murder in the deaths of Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mikel Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29.Due to the filing of the four murder charges, Kennedy is being held on no bond.During the press conference Police Chief Joe Prentice thanked the various law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation.Iski stated that it is too early to say whether the death penalty would be sought for Kennedy.Thousands of hours of manpower and work has gone into the investigation by the District 25 Violent Crime Task Force, made up of the law enforcement agencies from both Okmulgee and McIntosh County.Iski presented the history and details of the case as follows from the court affidavit: On Sunday, Oct. 9, the four men left the home on West 6th Street and traveled by bicycle to a scrapyard located near 20th and Madison.“It was believed that one or more of the men were pulling trailers,” Iski said. “The scrapyard was owned by Joseph Lloyd Kennedy.”When none of the young men returned home home on that evening of the Oct. 9, the next day, Monday, Oct. 10, Jessica Chastain and Megan Gordon reported Jessica’s husband Mark Chastain, his brother Billy Chastain (the father of Megan’s children) and their friend Mikel (Mike) Sparks missing. A few hours later, Teresa Stevens reported her son Alexray (Alex) Stevens missing and, at that time, she believed he was with Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain and Mike Sparks. Jessica told officers that she believed the men left 1105 W. 6th. Street, in Okmulgee, on bicycles, possibly pulling trailers.Jessica and Mark Chastain utilized the “Life 360” cellular telephone app to track each other’s location.Jessica provided information regarding Mark’s last known location. Upon examination of the information contained in the app, it is believed Mark Chastain himself traveled from 1105 W. 6th Street in Okmulgee to a salvage yard located at 1205 W. 20th Street, owned by Kennedy.According to the app, Mark Chastain’s phone tracked inside the salvage yard between 5 and 6 p.m. and remained there for an extended period of time. Mark Chastain’s phone left the salvage yard around 7:59 p.m. and ...
KTUL
15-year-old student brings BB gun to Okmulgee High School, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Department took a 15-year-old Okmulgee High School student into custody on Thursday after a BB gun was found in her possession. Okmulgee police received a report just before 11 a.m. Thursday that a student had brought a gun to the high school and that the school went into lockdown.
Haskell County Sheriff: Man Shot After Threatening Wife And Deputy
A man is in jail after the Haskell County Sheriff said he threatened to kill his wife with a shotgun, then pointed that gun at a deputy who was answering the 911 call. When the deputy arrived, the woman said her husband told her, "I'm going to blow that cop's head off," according to the sheriff.
KTUL
Creek County Sheriff's Office searching for alleged porch pirate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Creek County Sheriff's Office is searching for an alleged porch pirate after packages were stolen from a front porch while the homeowner was inside. On Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of stolen packages in the Pretty Water area. The victim reported their packages...
KTUL
Okmulgee Police Department searching for person of interest in arson investigation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Department is searching for a person of interest involving a house fire from Sunday. Officers say on Dec. 4, a man is seen on security footage approaching a home in the area near 3rd Street and Grand. The man goes inside the house, flashes appear and then the man leaves the area.
KTUL
Tulsa police trying to locate man suspected of robbery, assault
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Robbery Detectives are trying to locate 53-year-old Donald Russell Ward. TPD says Ward is charged with robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon. On Nov. 8, police say Ward approached an elderly victim near 41st and 25th West Avenue at a construction site...
News On 6
Early-Morning Police Chase Ends In Crash In Tulsa
Tulsa Police are investigating after an early-morning chase ended in a rollover crash on Friday morning. Police say they were engaged in a pursuit with a driver but ended it after it reached unsafe speeds. Police say the driver then turned into a neighborhood before overturning their vehicle. Witnesses on...
KTUL
Rash of hoax active school shooter calls targets Oklahoma districts
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH — A rash of hoax active school shooter calls targeted districts across Oklahoma on Thursday,. A caller or callers made the fake calls involving schools in a number of areas, including Stillwater, Enid, Durant, Ardmore, Medford, Miami, Perry, and Tulsa. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along...
Okmulgee Co. Quadruple Murder Suspect Ordered To Pay Money In Wrongful Death Lawsuit
An Okmulgee County judge ordered a murder suspect to pay money to the families of the four men he's accused of shooting, dismembering and dumping in the Deep Fork River back in October. This comes after the victim's families previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Joe Kennedy. The judge...
KTUL
Former Sapulpa officer admits to lying to investigators about stealing money while on duty
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Former Sapulpa Police Department officer pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court for lying to law enforcement about a theft committed on duty. Dennis James Hall, 40, pleaded guilty to making false statements, which is a felony. The plea agreement calls for Hall to serve...
KTUL
Woman hides in attic after allegedly burglarizing midtown home
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a woman who they said was hiding in the attic of a home after allegedly burglarizing it. On Dec. 5 just before 6 p.m. officers were called to a home near 31st and Sheridan for a burglary. A woman said when she...
KTUL
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
Police investigating after shots fired outside Tulsa QuikTrip
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a Tulsa QuikTrip early Thursday. Tulsa police responded to a shots fired call at a QuikTrip at 7 North Yale around 2 a.m. and found a window on the property had been shattered and evidence of shots being fired, Tulsa Police Lt. Michelle Armentrout said.
KTUL
Muskogee police seeking help in identifying theft suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying the individual pictured who they say is suspected of theft. Anyone with information is asked to contact 918-680-3113. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting 918-682-COPS.
KTUL
Wellston attorney arrested on drug charges after Lincoln County deputies raid her home
WELLSTON, Okla. (KOKH) — A Wellston attorney was arrested on drug charges earlier this month. Lincoln County deputies raided the home of Debra Campbell and said they found meth, marijuana, multiple digital scales, and glass smoking devices. Deputies also said they found over $4,000 in cash and four firearms....
Comments / 0