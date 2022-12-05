In photos: Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren attend '1923' premiere in LA

Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and more attended the premiere of "Yellowstone" prequel series "1923" at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 theater in Los Angeles on Friday. The series, which comes to Paramount+ on December 18, follows Ford and Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, ancestors of formidable Montana cattle rancher John Dutton, played on "Yellowstone" by Kevin Costner.

Helen Mirren (L) and Harrison Ford attend the premiere of Paramount+'s western drama "1923" at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 theater in Los Angeles on December 2, 2022.

Ford.

Mirren (L), and her husband, director Taylor Hackford.

Star Timothy Dalton.

Star Michelle Randolph.

Star Darren Mann.

Star Brandon Sklenar.

Star Brian Geraghty (R) and Genesis Rodriguez.

Star James Badge Dale.

Star Jennifer Ehle.

Star Aminah Nieve.

Star Julia Schlaepfer.

Star Marley Shelton.

Britt Ekland.

Fran Drescher.

Katherine Jane Bryant.

Dalton (L) with Drescher.

Mirren and Ford share a laugh.