In photos: Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren attend '1923' premiere in LA

UPI News
 4 days ago

Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and more attended the premiere of "Yellowstone" prequel series "1923" at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 theater in Los Angeles on Friday. The series, which comes to Paramount+ on December 18, follows Ford and Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, ancestors of formidable Montana cattle rancher John Dutton, played on "Yellowstone" by Kevin Costner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1snnKv_0jXxs5JO00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Helen Mirren (L) and Harrison Ford attend the premiere of Paramount+'s western drama "1923" at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 theater in Los Angeles on December 2, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24RdFK_0jXxs5JO00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Ford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bttLl_0jXxs5JO00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Mirren (L), and her husband, director Taylor Hackford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28uLPV_0jXxs5JO00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Star Timothy Dalton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0naxEc_0jXxs5JO00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Star Michelle Randolph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6rOI_0jXxs5JO00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Star Darren Mann.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UYSry_0jXxs5JO00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Star Brandon Sklenar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tZuk1_0jXxs5JO00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Star Brian Geraghty (R) and Genesis Rodriguez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yaPoN_0jXxs5JO00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Star James Badge Dale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456xo3_0jXxs5JO00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Star Jennifer Ehle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IbpSV_0jXxs5JO00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Star Aminah Nieve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ICiLW_0jXxs5JO00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Star Julia Schlaepfer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30fqvx_0jXxs5JO00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Star Marley Shelton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UMWfk_0jXxs5JO00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Britt Ekland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nQs6H_0jXxs5JO00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Fran Drescher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EoBfY_0jXxs5JO00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Katherine Jane Bryant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UNCnO_0jXxs5JO00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Dalton (L) with Drescher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wNI4t_0jXxs5JO00
Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Mirren and Ford share a laugh.

